Flingin Pots pottery studio provides space for local ceramics education

An inviting environment, a sanctuary from everyday stresses and a chance to be immersed in the artistic world: Flingin Pots’ pottery studio in Fort Collins offers just that.

With a master’s degree in sports management, a career in ceramics was an unexpected path for Suzanne Fling. After graduating with her master’s from the University of Yukon, Fling moved to Boston to work in intramural sports for the Colleges of the Fenway.

There, she took a pottery class with her roommate and fell in love with the medium.

“I was very intimidated by painters and drawers, so something messy and a little more organic seemed like a good fit,” Fling said. “And it totally was. I fell in love with clay, the studio and kind of the process and slowly transitioned out of sports management.”

As she worked studio jobs, she began buying and storing equipment such as pottery wheels and kilns, with the hope in the back of her mind to someday pursue a business of her own.

In 2017, that dream became a reality. Fling set up a mobile studio and started selling pottery out of a small camper.

Not long after a “First Friday Art Walk” event in Old Town, Fling said she realized a cultural shift toward customers wanting to experience ceramics rather than purchase finished pieces.

A few months later, Fling met her partner Scott Prosser after he took a pottery class. Prosser, a graphic artist, said he decided to devote himself to the business, despite no previous experience in ceramics.

“That had always been a really big dream of hers, was to give ceramics a go,” Prosser said. “So I was, like, ‘Yeah, let’s give it a shot.'”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the business moved into a home-based studio that offers events, private parties, pottery kits, community rentals and classes that cover the basics of pottery while diving into more complex aspects of ceramics.

The couple’s studio can be found in their 700-square-foot basement, and in warmer months, classes are held in their backyard. Through staying small, Fling and Prosser have been able to pursue something that reflects the foundation of their business: a place to be messy, hands on and expressive.

“That connection back to the Earth, I think, is just so healing,” Prosser said.

Additionally, the business runs with the hopes of providing a safe, welcoming space for all clients.

“(Pottery) can be super intimidating, especially (for) first-time beginners,” Prosser said. “So we really like to foster this attitude of, you know, let’s forgive ourselves for not being perfect at things we’re just attempting for the first time. … And if you really enjoy it, you have the rest of your life to pursue it. And that’s really when the magic starts to happen, as you find your own love, your own rhythm.”

Through Flingin Pots, Fling and Prosser have been able to work with and find a connection with several people and communities within Fort Collins.

The business’s motto, “Pottery to the People,” which was first established when Fling ran her mobile studio, is also reflected through their connection to the community.

“They very much treat everybody like family,” said Shannon DeDecker, a regular client. “Suzanne and Scott are so supportive of everybody that walks through their door and (are) so open minded to anybody’s situation. … (It’s a) very relaxing environment that people don’t feel judged in.”

Although small, the business has nonetheless grown throughout Fort Collins.

“We have never paid for any type of advertising or anything,” Prosser said. “We have just been a weird, little home studio that has been worded out through Facebook and Instagram. We have been just really amazed at the reach that we’ve gotten in the community.”

As for the future, Prosser and Fling said they hope for a larger space for their studio and hope that it will continue to grow and remain a safe space for the greater community.

“We just want to … be a place for any type of person in the community to find success and a place here with Flingin Pots,” Fling said.

Reach Lilly Vollmar at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.