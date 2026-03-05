CSU’s Avenir Museum integrates insects, fashion through ‘The Fashion Bug: Insects In and On Our Cloth’

Last month, the Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising opened their new exhibit, on view until June 27. “The Fashion ‘Bug’: Insects In and On Our Cloth” exemplifies not only insects’ aesthetic influence on fashion but the effect fashion can have on Earth’s insects.

The “Fashion ‘Bug’” is a collaboration between the Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising and the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity, showcasing textiles that explore the interrelation between insects and fashion.

The exhibit’s curator, Gabrielle Friesen, said that the idea for “The Fashion ‘Bug’” derived from personal fascination and an inspiring tour of the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity.

“I have a passion for the natural world and natural sciences and am always looking for ways to share that passion with others,” Friesen said. “Once I understood how significant the C.P. Gillette’s holdings were, I saw an opportunity for collaboration between the two museums.”

“The Fashion ‘Bug’” showcases 10 textiles and garments from across the globe, dating from the early 1900s to 2025, portraying the longevity of the relationship between insects and clothing.

“Though the clothing and accessories on display in the exhibition span historical periods, cultural norms and aesthetic sensibilities, they all share a connection with each other through the common points of insects as inspiration or as fabrication,” Friesen said.

The Avenir Museum’s director, Megan Osborne, said the exhibit encourages visitors to consider the complex relationship between insects and the clothes we wear.

“The insect-inspired designs demonstrate how textile designers have been captivated by the colors, structures and symbolism of insects,” Osborne said.

Additionally, the exhibit includes detailed anatomical diagrams that serve as supporting information on how insects are embodied within the pieces.

“In order to explain the intricate detail that certain garments depict insects with … it was important to note the life-like detail, such as correct body parts and anatomical features,” Friesen said.

In contemporary society, humans often overlook insects, viewing them as insignificant, purposeless and bothersome.

“They are small, and they may be thought of as nuisances … leading to a lack of awareness about their habits, environmental import and beauty,” Friesen said. “For instance, the section on moth damage acknowledges the negative relationships many people may have with … moths eating garments stored in closets but also pushes the visitor to recontextualize the clothes moth as an important part of nature, with an important role in the decomposition process.”

Aware of these misconceptions, “The Fashion ‘Bug’” highlights insects and their fashion-based benefits to society, directly refuting the negative perceptions associated with them.

“From silkworms that produce textiles to moths that damage garments, the exhibition highlights how insects have shaped fashion both as material producers and as sources of inspiration,” Osborne said.

Alongside teaching people about insects’ roles in fashion, the display exemplifies creative sustainability, showing viewers why they should take care when both purchasing and disposing of clothing.

“Reducing the number of clothes purchased per year by mending and reusing is a good individual action people can take to reduce strain on water systems, land usage and chemical runoff,” Osborne said.

Returning Avenir visitor Ava Naiditch, a CSU student with a merchandising minor, said the seemingly unrelated subjects intrigued her.

“It was really interesting because I’ve never associated bugs with fashion, so I was curious to see what they had to exhibit,” Naiditch said.

Through its carefully considered design features, the display acts as a learning environment for all visitors and creates a physical space to visualize the connection between insects and fashion.

“The Fashion ‘Bug’” offers something for everyone, whether you’re studying design, science, sustainability, or looking for a unique campus experience,” Osborne said.

