Oscars 2026 snubs predictions: Breaking down gems we love

Gigi Young, Director of Digital Strategy and Engagement
February 10, 2026
Collegian File Illustration

As Hollywood prepares for the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, the conversation isn’t just about who will win but who should win. This year’s nominations are historic, controversial and wildly unpredictable, with blockbusters, international auteurs and a handful that are hard to ignore, all vying for the golden prize.

Leading the nominations is Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.” The film has already been immortalized for earning a staggering 16 Oscar nods — the most in academy history. The hybrid horror-drama, scoring major matches across acting, directing and writing categories, thrills a social commentary that has clearly resonated with voters.

Other big contenders include: “One Battle After Another,” “Hamnet” and “Frankenstein.” They are all predicted to compete across the major slots.

Not every film made it onto the ballots. “No Other Choice” wasn’t officially left out until the final nominations, but it had already been talked about as a likely miss. In the end, its absence became one of the year’s biggest snubs.

While major studio campaigns dominate the conversation, this season is full of indie storytelling brilliance. A few stand out not just as critics’ favorites, but as films that, in a perfect world, would have drawn Oscar attention.

Sorry, Baby,” directed by Eva Victor, is a prime example of this. The comedy-drama about a literature professor navigating trauma was a film that found critical rave reviews at Sundance Film Festival. Despite its modest budget and quiet release, many viewers, including some in award circles, have championed it as a story that feels deeply modern and unwittingly profound. Many find it to be the favorite of the season.

While “Sinners” still feels like the safe bet in many categories, several races remain genuinely unpredictable. That uncertainty is what makes this year’s Oscars so compelling.

Best Picture

With 10 films in contention, the top prize is far from settled. “One Battle After Another” and “Hamnet” both have strong momentum, but “The Secret Agent” has emerged as the season’s most intriguing wildcard. Its nominations in both International Feature and Best Picture place it in rare company, inviting comparisons to “Parasite” during its award season and raising the possibility of a late-stage surge that could reshape the race entirely.

Acting Categories

Jessie Buckley’s performance in “Hamnet” has put her firmly in the lead, with many seeing this as a long-overdue win. Timothée Chalamet also appears likely to take home a statue, marking his move from indie favorite to awards regular.

The supporting actor race is less settled: Benicio del Toro’s quiet, controlled performance is gaining support, while Sean Penn’s stronger, more forceful turn could appeal to voters wanting something bigger.

Directing

Chloé Zhao’s return to the awards conversation has been a quieter story this season. Her skill at blending small, personal moments with a larger scale has kept her at the top of the directing race. A win for her would feel less like a surprise and more like a confirmation of her unique style.

The academy will do what it always does: surprise, disappoint and occasionally get it exactly right. But if this season proves anything, it’s that the most exciting films aren’t always the ones walking away with trophies; they are the ones sparking debate and reminding viewers why award season still matters, even when the academy gets it wrong.

Reach Gigi Young at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

