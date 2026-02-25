Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Body/Speak performance showcases individuality, emotion through movement

Jenna Espinoza
February 25, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Dancers from the company Animus Movement II rehearse a piece titled, “Maybe We’ll See,” during a dress rehearsal of Colorado State University Dance’s Body/Speak: Dance Community Collaboration in the University Dance Theatre Feb. 20. Co-directed by Susie Garifi and Julia Cooper, this dance concert hosts companies and choreographers from Colorado and Wyoming with the goal of building networks in the local dance community.

Colorado State University hosted a dance community collaboration that drew dancers from Colorado and Wyoming Feb. 20-21 at the University Center for the Arts. 

Showcasing the several choreographic works from colleges, universities and dance companies, Body/Speak encouraged participants to celebrate themselves as performers. With several dances ranging from contemporary and ballet to tap, each dance was executed to showcase the diversity of dance. 

“Body Speak is a community dance concert where we invite Colorado- and Wyoming-based companies and organizations to apply to perform,” said Julia Cooper, CSU dance instructor and co-director of Body/Speak. “We usually take about 10 groups to perform each year just because that’s what we can kind of financially support.”

Dancers from Animus Movement II strike a pose during a dress rehearsal run-through of Maybe We’ll See, part of Colorado State University Dance’s Body/Speak performance in the University Dance Theatre Feb. 20. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

The dances were choreographed various companies and performing schools, including CSU Dance, Soda Shop Movement Company, Impulse Contemporary Company, LuneAseas, Deep Well Movement Collective, Maelstrom Movement, Vitality [The Company], University of Wyoming Dance, Animus Movement II, Rocky Mountain Rhythm and Messengerz Dance Company. 

“They each bring their own different dance style, different dance pieces, and that’s a really beautiful part about this concert, is that there’s a huge variety in style and repertoire,” Cooper said. 

During the concert that ran about two hours, the companies performed back-to-back for the packed house at the University Center for the Arts in the University Dance Theatre. 

“Body/Speak is one of my top favorite concerts CSU Dance puts on,” CSU dance student Madison Hard said. “It is such an incredible experience to be able to have a community of dancers from all over the area come together to perform and put on a great show.”

A group of dancers from University of Wyoming Dance rehearse a piece titled, “Everything is Fine,” during a dress rehearsal of Colorado State University Dance’s Body/Speak: Dance Community Collaboration in the University Dance Theatre Feb. 20. The dance concert, co-directed by Susie Garifi and Julia Cooper, aims to build networks in the local dance community and encourage artists to celebrate individuality. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

Along with the dances choreographed for the performance, several companies brought props like umbrellas, and some even had live music during their set to portray a story. LuneAseas’ performance, “Billows,” brought philosophical meaning to the theater, helping to provide feelings of freedom and individuality in audience members. 

“I’m performing with LuneAseas, an organization based in Fort Collins that makes work centered around performing arts and music,” said Matt Bishop, recent CSU Dance graduate. “The piece features a live band playing a cover of ‘Blackout’ by Muse and showcases the unique use of a giant parachute prop to portray a theme of existentialism.”

Other performances evinced emotion, with determination and dedication in the dancers’ movement. Choreographed by Susie Garifi, CSU Dance performed “Chasing Joy” a performance that had audiences engaged all throughout. 

A performer from University of Wyoming Dance strikes a pose during a dress rehearsal of “Everything is Fine” as part of the Body/Speak concert in the University Dance Theatre Feb. 20. The dance concert, co-directed by Susie Garifi and Julia Cooper, aims to build networks in the local dance community by hosting companies and choreographers based in Colorado and Wyoming. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

Dancers in every performance brought out energy that reflected onto the audience. Loud cheers were heard after every dance, returning the energy to performers that they put into their show. 

“(I’m looking forward to) getting everyone in the same space together,” Cooper said. “That’s the really cool part, is that dancers who maybe have never met before, they get to meet and interact for the first time.”

Along with the performances done at the Friday show, Saturday evening brought additional entertainment with an instant dance, which allowed for companies from all around Colorado and Wyoming to dance together.

“Participants get in the studio together with one choreographer, and they make a dance in two hours, and then they perform it that night,” Cooper said.

Messengerz Dance Company members perform together in a rehearsal of the piece “Seizing Chaos” part of Colorado State University Dance’s Body/Speak performance in the University Dance Theatre Feb. 20. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

Body/Speak brought out creative collaboration, allowing each company to showcase their talent and artistic abilities as well as the range and diversity within each performance.

“I love getting to know the dance companies and all the dancers that come,” Cooper said. “It’s so special to have so many new faces in our space and to see what local artists are making and how they’re interacting with the world and their dance — it’s so wonderful to see.

Reach Jenna Espinoza at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

