Horoscopes Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

This week, there is a quiet sense that something long-standing is ending and something unfamiliar is beginning. Neptune enters Aries Jan. 26, closing a chapter that’s been unfolding since 2011 and beginning a new one we won’t fully understand yet. This is generational astrology. It marks a shift from collective dreaming to individual awakening, from imagining to acting and from drifting to initiating.

As we move with the ebb and flow of the universe, the Aquarius concentration we discussed last week continues to intensify. Mars conjunct Pluto Jan. 27 brings a surge of willpower, confrontation and emotional heat. This is a pressure point. Something in our lives demands to be addressed honestly rather than postponed. Mars sextile Lilith a few days later adds a layer of raw truth to that urgency, asking us to name what we actually want instead of what feels socially acceptable.

Thankfully, Mercury conjunct Venus on Thursday softens the edge. Conversations become more heartfelt, more sincere and more revealing. This is one of the better windows of the week for emotional clarity, reconciliation and creative expression. Words land differently when they are spoken sincerely rather than defensively.

The week’s energy culminates with a Full Moon in Leo on Sunday, illuminating questions of self-expression, pride, vulnerability and recognition. Whatever began shifting when Neptune crossed into Aries asks now to be felt, witnessed, and owned. This isn’t a reset; it is a reckoning with what we are finally ready to display openly.

As Neptune changes signs and the full moon illuminates what needs to be seen, this week marks the start of an unfamiliar story. We may not understand what is to come, but we can let what’s new take shape without rushing to define it.

Love, your loyal weekly Gemini

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Neptune enters your sign this week, beginning a long and subtle shift in how you see yourself and your future. You may feel more uncertain than usual about your direction, but that uncertainty is important — something old is dissolving so something more honest can form. A confrontation or turning point with a friend or group may occur. Luckily, Mercury conjunct Venus helps you talk things through without escalating tension. Let clarity come gradually rather than forcing decisions.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

This week urges emotional and mental processing rather than visible change. Neptune entering Aries stirs subconscious themes of old fears, hopes and unfinished business. Pressure around power dynamics in your work life may become more intense. However, at the end of the week, the Leo full moon highlights home and family matters. Make space for rest, Taurus. Your subconscious is doing important work.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your social life and future plans feel intense this week. You may encounter a major conversation, fallout or realization involving your friends, collaborators or a shared goal. Venus in Aquarius helps you express yourself clearly and repair misunderstandings while Neptune entering Aries opens a new imaginative direction around your long-term hopes. Pay attention to new curiosities and ideas, as they may be the seeds of future fruitful endeavors.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Career and public responsibilities come into focus this week as Neptune entering Aries causes you to rethink what success means to you. Mars and Pluto may bring power struggles or a defining moment at work, especially to areas you already know are unsustainable. As the Leo full moon brings clarity around money and self-worth, examine your ego and remember your value.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

This is a perspective-shifting week, as you may start questioning beliefs you have outgrown. Neptune entering Aries opens a long chapter around education, spirituality and worldview. Mars conjunct Pluto intensifies a decision involving long-term plans while Mercury works with Venus to support honest dialogue in relationships. The full moon in your sign on Sunday brings emotional visibility. Let yourself take up space, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

This week asks for emotional honesty. Power dynamics, jealousy or vulnerability in a close relationship or financial situation may come to the surface. Neptune entering Aries shifts how you relate to intimacy and trust, but Mercury and Venus support calm and practical problem solving. The full moon brings closure around an emotional pattern. Lead with your mind and release what drains you, Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Relationships are in focus this week as Mars conjunct Pluto intensifies attraction, conflict or emotional truth with a partner or close friend. Neptune’s shift to Aries reshapes how you idealize relationships, helping you realize someone isn’t who you thought they were — or maybe that they are more than you assumed. When the full moon shines a light on your social world at the end of the week, let yourself have those heartfelt conversations. Choose honesty over harmony.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Daily routines, health and work habits may come under pressure. Mars conjunct Pluto fuels productivity but can also trigger burnout if you push too hard. Mercury and Venus help you reorganize in a gentler way as the full moon brings clarity around career direction. Take these ideas to heart, but start with the necessary changes to your daily life. Pace yourself, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Romance and creativity intensify now. Neptune entering Aries sparks inspiration and longing, while Mercury conjunct Venus supports meaningful conversations with someone you care about. The full moon reframes your beliefs about yourself and your future, urging you to follow what moves you emotionally — not just what makes sense.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Home and family dynamics intensify this week as the stars bring to the surface emotional truths or power struggles at home. Neptune entering Aries reshapes your sense of emotional security, and Mercury conjunct Venus supports reconciliation or a productive family conversation. The full moon brings clarity around shared resources and vulnerability. Choose softness where possible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

This is a pivotal week for you, Aquarius. Mars meets Pluto in your sign to bring urgency, power and emotional intensity to your aura, meaning you may feel pushed to act or speak up about something you’ve been avoiding. Neptune entering Aries shifts how you communicate and think as Venus helps you find emotional honesty in relationships. Lead with clarity, not control.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Neptune leaving your sign this week marks the end of a long, tumultuous chapter. You may feel disoriented, relieved and emotionally raw as you exit a decadeslong spiritual struggle. Mercury conjunct Venus helps you process internally, but Mars and Pluto may turn your attention to external issues like self-worth and finances. These require your immediate attention, Pisces. Center your health and routine as you come to terms with this new chapter.