Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Horoscopes Dec. 8-14

Chloe Waskey, News Editor
December 8, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner
horoscopes

As we prepare for the coming days, reflect on what was revealed to you last week in your moments of clarity. Our mental energy was temporarily heightened, and this week is when we see what those realizations actually demand from us.

It is wild to think about my dear stargazers, but this is the last Collegian horoscope of the year. Whether you check in every week or just when you need some cosmic guidance, I want to thank you all for navigating the skies with me. There is something beautiful about turning to the same stars together every week, like a regular reminder that we are all divinely connected by our journeys through the same universe. I sincerely look forward to tapping back into the heavens with you all next year.

For now, know that this is not a gentle week, but it is an honest one. Trust that things will fall into place.

Signing off with love,

Gemini

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19): 

This week starts with delays or roadblocks, especially around plans you may have been excited about. Don’t force anything, Aries, this is a lesson to slow down before you mess up. A conversation or realization might change how you understand a situation. By the weekend, your clarity will return and you will be able to move forward with more honesty and less impulse.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): 

You may feel stretched thin, be it financially, emotionally or energetically. Something you have been avoiding dealing with becomes unavoidable, but you may also encounter a surprising new insight or truth that helps you understand someone’s motives more clearly. This week is about reinforcing your boundaries and deciding what you are no longer willing to carry. What exactly is stressing you out?

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): 

An important relationship may feel strained early in the week. Instead of playing diplomat, Gemini, you actually need to be direct. As Mercury, your ruling planet, mingles with Neptune, expect to come across a new truth or confession. The energy will soften by the end of the week, and you will be able to reconnect without repeating the same pattern.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): 

This week, you may feel like you’re doing everything right but still not getting traction. Meditate and reach out to loved ones to discover what you need to change, not what you need to push harder. Work toward a healthier workflow with fewer self-imposed expectations.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): 

Creative plans, dating situations or personal passions might feel blocked right now. Don’t panic; it’s temporary. Seriously ask yourself what is real and what is wishful thinking to find that clarity you have been looking for. As Mercury enters Sagittarius at the end of the week, you will be able to make a more grounded decision about what — or who — you want.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): 

You can’t keep managing everyone else’s emotions for them, Virgo. Something at home or in your private life might reach a tension point, but an unexpected and vulnerable conversation will help the truth finally come out. As Mercury enters Sagittarius, your focus shifts to logistics, organization and getting your space or schedule under control. By the weekend, you will feel clearer and more self-possessed.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): 

Your week might start with a communication issue that pushes you to your limit. You’re tired of being misunderstood and someone else is tired of you reading between the lines. Don’t give up on talking it through, as a vital realization could change the dynamic. As Mercury moves into the fiery Sagittarius, your voice gets stronger. Your goal this week is to articulate your needs without guilt.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): 

Money or self-worth issues surface early in the week — not just to stress you out, but to show you where your energy is leaking. Try to find the source of the leak and shift your perspective for clarity. As Mercury leaves your sign, you may feel lighter and less obsessive about details. It is time to make confident, empowered choices.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): 

Mars in your sign squares Saturn this week, making you feel slowed down, blocked or frustrated by something you’re trying to push forward. What is holding you back, Sagittarius? Once Mercury enters your sign, communication will get much easier. As you work through your blockages, take care to make decisions that align with your long-term direction.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): 

You may start the week feeling drained or overwhelmed by life events, but the real issue is something emotional you haven’t addressed. An eye-opening realization or conversation will help you accept something you are finally ready to admit. With mediation, this week can bring a sense of closure or healing to an old wound.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): 

A friendship or group dynamic might feel tense right now. Someone may be pushing your limits or relying on you too much and you’re not feeling energized enough to address it mindfully. Don’t make any rash decisions, Aquarius. Wait for a sign, as there may be more to the story than meets the eye. It is time to thoughtfully choose who deserves access to your energy.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You may be feeling judged and weighed down right now, especially in your work life. You have not been able to put your day-to-day struggles into perspective lately, and you need to take a step back to see what is really going on. Luckily, as Neptune — your ruler — moves direct, your intuition will sharpen and things that feel confusing will start to make sense. Move confidently through the emotional fog and trust that the universe will provide the needed clarity in due time.

Reach Chloe Waskey at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Image of cartoon red carpet, curtains and movie screen.
Guillermo del Toro's ‘Frankenstein’ reminds audiences why Mary Shelley wrote her timeless classic
Fossil Ridge Marching Band continues state championship streak
Fossil Ridge Marching Band continues state championship streak
'Misery' brings drama, horror, intimacy to Lincoln Center
'Misery' brings drama, horror, intimacy to Lincoln Center
More in Homepage
Is AI taking jobs from college graduates? Here's what to know
Is AI taking jobs from college graduates? Here's what to know
Weishaar: Art makes us human; AI cannot replace that
Weishaar: Art makes us human; AI cannot replace that
A woman in an all white jersey with the ball in her right hand dribbles by a woman in an all navy blue jersey.
Relentless on, off court: McKenna Murphy has what CSU women's basketball needs
More in Horoscopes
horoscopes
Horoscopes Dec. 1-7
horoscopes
Horoscopes Nov. 17-23
horoscopes
Horoscopes Nov. 10-16
About the Contributors
Chloe Waskey
Chloe Waskey, News Editor
Chloe Waskey worked as a reporter throughout her second year of college and now serves as a news editor for The Collegian. Waskey will graduate alongside the senior class in spring 2026 with a degree in journalism and media communication and a minor in political science. As a reporter, she primarily covered the news desk, focusing on localized political analysis of relevant issues. Her work has been published in The Denver Post, and she has received scholarships from the Society of Professional Journalists. After graduation, she plans to expand her horizons internationally to pursue a career as a war correspondent. As an aspiring political reporter, Waskey is committed to producing ethical, truthful and informative coverage. Journalism has been her dream career since she first learned to read, and she believes it is her duty as a reporter to uphold democratic freedom by providing fair and accurate news. Few things matter more to her than the art of politics and the craft of journalism. Outside of the newsroom, Waskey enjoys collecting trinkets from antique stores, taking spontaneous road trips, foraging for animal bones and studying astrology. She also reads tarot professionally and writes the weekly horoscope for The Collegian. Waskey regards The Collegian as an essential step in her journey toward success, and she hopes the skills she has gained at Colorado State University will help her stand up for justice and make an equitable difference within her community.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University’s campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.