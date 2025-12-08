Horoscopes Dec. 8-14

As we prepare for the coming days, reflect on what was revealed to you last week in your moments of clarity. Our mental energy was temporarily heightened, and this week is when we see what those realizations actually demand from us.

It is wild to think about my dear stargazers, but this is the last Collegian horoscope of the year. Whether you check in every week or just when you need some cosmic guidance, I want to thank you all for navigating the skies with me. There is something beautiful about turning to the same stars together every week, like a regular reminder that we are all divinely connected by our journeys through the same universe. I sincerely look forward to tapping back into the heavens with you all next year.

For now, know that this is not a gentle week, but it is an honest one. Trust that things will fall into place.

Signing off with love,

Gemini

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week starts with delays or roadblocks, especially around plans you may have been excited about. Don’t force anything, Aries, this is a lesson to slow down before you mess up. A conversation or realization might change how you understand a situation. By the weekend, your clarity will return and you will be able to move forward with more honesty and less impulse.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You may feel stretched thin, be it financially, emotionally or energetically. Something you have been avoiding dealing with becomes unavoidable, but you may also encounter a surprising new insight or truth that helps you understand someone’s motives more clearly. This week is about reinforcing your boundaries and deciding what you are no longer willing to carry. What exactly is stressing you out?

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

An important relationship may feel strained early in the week. Instead of playing diplomat, Gemini, you actually need to be direct. As Mercury, your ruling planet, mingles with Neptune, expect to come across a new truth or confession. The energy will soften by the end of the week, and you will be able to reconnect without repeating the same pattern.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This week, you may feel like you’re doing everything right but still not getting traction. Meditate and reach out to loved ones to discover what you need to change, not what you need to push harder. Work toward a healthier workflow with fewer self-imposed expectations.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Creative plans, dating situations or personal passions might feel blocked right now. Don’t panic; it’s temporary. Seriously ask yourself what is real and what is wishful thinking to find that clarity you have been looking for. As Mercury enters Sagittarius at the end of the week, you will be able to make a more grounded decision about what — or who — you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

You can’t keep managing everyone else’s emotions for them, Virgo. Something at home or in your private life might reach a tension point, but an unexpected and vulnerable conversation will help the truth finally come out. As Mercury enters Sagittarius, your focus shifts to logistics, organization and getting your space or schedule under control. By the weekend, you will feel clearer and more self-possessed.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Your week might start with a communication issue that pushes you to your limit. You’re tired of being misunderstood and someone else is tired of you reading between the lines. Don’t give up on talking it through, as a vital realization could change the dynamic. As Mercury moves into the fiery Sagittarius, your voice gets stronger. Your goal this week is to articulate your needs without guilt.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Money or self-worth issues surface early in the week — not just to stress you out, but to show you where your energy is leaking. Try to find the source of the leak and shift your perspective for clarity. As Mercury leaves your sign, you may feel lighter and less obsessive about details. It is time to make confident, empowered choices.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Mars in your sign squares Saturn this week, making you feel slowed down, blocked or frustrated by something you’re trying to push forward. What is holding you back, Sagittarius? Once Mercury enters your sign, communication will get much easier. As you work through your blockages, take care to make decisions that align with your long-term direction.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You may start the week feeling drained or overwhelmed by life events, but the real issue is something emotional you haven’t addressed. An eye-opening realization or conversation will help you accept something you are finally ready to admit. With mediation, this week can bring a sense of closure or healing to an old wound.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

A friendship or group dynamic might feel tense right now. Someone may be pushing your limits or relying on you too much and you’re not feeling energized enough to address it mindfully. Don’t make any rash decisions, Aquarius. Wait for a sign, as there may be more to the story than meets the eye. It is time to thoughtfully choose who deserves access to your energy.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You may be feeling judged and weighed down right now, especially in your work life. You have not been able to put your day-to-day struggles into perspective lately, and you need to take a step back to see what is really going on. Luckily, as Neptune — your ruler — moves direct, your intuition will sharpen and things that feel confusing will start to make sense. Move confidently through the emotional fog and trust that the universe will provide the needed clarity in due time.