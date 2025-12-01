Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Dec. 1-7

Chloe Waskey, News Editor
December 1, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner
horoscopes

Welcome back stargazers, in light of Thanksgiving I want to express my appreciation for every single one of you. Mercury slipped deeper into Scorpio over the past week, sharpening everyone’s instincts. With Mars continuing its run through Sagittarius, there has been a restless push toward truth-telling and forward motion, even if we don’t know what “forward” looks like yet. If last week felt like rumbling beneath the surface, this week carries the actual release.

We open with Venus sextile Pluto on Tuesday, which feels like the universe nudging us to get real with our connections. It won’t feel dramatic, just clarifying — like finally admitting something to yourself that you already knew.

The big moment this week is the full moon in Gemini on Thursday. Gemini full moons always feel like someone dumped out your mental junk drawer and suddenly you can see what’s been ignored, avoided or pushed to the side. Through this, information arrives and something clicks. It is a good time to acknowledge the thing you keep circling around and let the truth rise naturally without forcing it.

From there, the week gets steadily more grounded. The Sun squares the Nodes on Wednesday, which is basically a quiet cosmic reality check. A Sun and Node square tends to highlight the moment where you realize you can’t keep coasting. You have to choose a direction that actually aligns with who you’re becoming. At the same time, Mars trines Chiron; the kind of transit that gives you the guts to deal with what you’d normally avoid. When they work together, it’s easier to take a step toward healing instead of just thinking about it.

As Mercury forms back-to-back trines to Jupiter and Saturn, the planets of expansion and responsibility, the energy shifts into something steadier and more constructive. It’s like the universe is finally saying, “OK, now you can move.”

This week presents the opportunity to clear the air, reconnect with your purpose and let the truth sharpen you rather than shake you.

Love, a very thankful Gemini

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

The full moon pushes you to finally say something you’ve been holding back. This week is about clearing the air instead of hinting or hoping someone “gets it.” You also get a boost of courage around a sensitive topic — so use it. This energy is great for sorting out money or career logistics you’ve been avoiding.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

A money or self-worth issue comes to a head this week, and you’ll see exactly where your energy or resources have been leaking. Something you’ve been letting slide can’t be ignored anymore. This is a good week to renegotiate a boundary or rethink a spending habit. A dawn of clarity will help you make a mature, long-term decision.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

The full moon is in your sign, which means something personal reaches a turning point. You’re finally done pretending something doesn’t bother you or acting like everything’s fine when it isn’t. A friend or community situation may need a direct conversation, and it is finally time to get back on track with a habit or project you’ve let slip.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Something you’ve kept in the background, like stress, resentment or emotional exhaustion, comes forward and demands attention. You can’t keep powering through it: This week asks you to deal with the root of the issue instead of patching over it. Clearer communication in relationships will help you take something off your plate this week.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

A group dynamic or friendship feels off, and the full moon makes it obvious. You may realize you’re carrying more responsibility than everyone else. This is your moment to speak up instead of quietly fixing everything. It is a great time for organizing work or planning a long-term goal more realistically.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

A career situation or public role reaches a peak moment and you can no longer stay neutral about it, but you may also need to set a boundary to finally address something that’s been building. The second half of the week then gives you rare clarity around commitments, contracts or schedules. You’re rebuilding something on your own terms.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

This week pushes you to get honest about a plan you’ve been half-invested in, be it school, work, travel or a long-term goal. If it’s not working, you’ll know. The universe asks you to protect your time and energy more firmly. It is good for tightening financial boundaries or having an adult-level conversation about the future.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Something private around money, intimacy, trust or fear comes into the light. You see the pattern clearly now and you can’t unsee it. This is a week for naming what drains you and deciding what you’re done carrying alone. Work toward healthier habits and create a plan you can actually maintain.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

A relationship dynamic becomes impossible to ignore this week. Someone will show you who they are, or you will see your own needs more clearly. You’ll get an unusual burst of confidence to start a hard conversation or set a boundary. Midweek energy helps you sort out shared responsibilities and get more organized.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

This is the week your body and routines show you that something needs to change. If you’ve been overstretched, the full moon makes it clear that fixing the system — not just the symptoms — is key. The stars will help you sort your schedule and commit to a work or health plan that actually fits your life.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

A creative project, dating situation or personal passion hits a turning point this week. You finally understand what you want or what you’re done chasing. A conversation you’ve been avoiding becomes easier to start. This time is productive for refining a long-term plan or getting focused on a goal that matters to you.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Home, family or a private emotional storyline will come into focus. Something you’ve been absorbing quietly now needs movement instead of endurance. This week helps you take real action, especially around money and boundaries. Midweek energy will help you rebuild a routine that protects your peace.

Reach Chloe Waskey at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

