‘Superman’ redefines heroism through new strength in empathy, truth

Released in July 2025 and directed by James Gunn, “Superman” isn’t just a reboot, it’s the kind of movie that reminds you why superheroes exist in the first place. Under the pressure of its legacy and fans with high expectations, Gunn delivers a version of ‘Superman’ that feels deeply personal, emotional and politically resonant in all the right ways.

At the center of this success is David Corenswet, whose performance is nothing short of remarkable. Rather than imitating Henry Cavill’s stoic characterization of the Man of Steel, Corenswet redefines the character by tapping into his humanity and kindness.

Corenswet captures the perfect balance between Clark Kent and Superman. It doesn’t feel like he is playing two different characters, but rather two identities, he captures Clark Kent’s sincerity and Superman’s morality and strength all at once.

His Clark is nerdy and quiet but isn’t boring, and when he puts on the cape, he’s strong and commanding, but still kind and vulnerable. Corenswet’s rendition of the character makes you believe he wants to do the right thing because he chooses to be good, not just because he’s invincible. It’s a refreshing shift from the modern, brooding superheroes we’re so used to.

Corenswet’s phenomenal performance is accompanied by an action-packed script that offers commentary on modern issues. Gunn doesn’t shy away from political themes throughout the film, but embraces them.

“Gunn is careful with his writing, he incorporates current political themes into the storyline but doesn’t turn the film into a political lecture. He merely holds a mirror up to society.”

Superman is constantly referred to as “the alien” throughout the film, but still asserts that he belongs on Earth because of who he chooses to be and the good he does.

In one of the most notable scenes in the film, Superman finally responds to the narrative the public has created about him: “I’m as human as anyone. I love, I get scared. I wake up every morning and despite not knowing what to do, I put one foot in front of the other and I try to make the best choices I can. I screw up all the time, but that is being human, and that’s my greatest strength.”

This simple line is deliberately aimed at the rhetoric used in the modern political climate. Despite all Superman has done to save the world, he is consistently labeled as “the alien.” This word choice isn’t subtle and it isn’t meant to be. Gunn creates a parallel between Superman’s experience being treated as an outsider because he’s a refugee from Krypton, and the dehumanizing rhetoric used against immigrants and refugees in the United States, despite all they do to contribute to a society that does not welcome them.

The nod toward the immigrant experience isn’t the only political theme carried throughout the film. Another apparent reference towards current events is the plot involving Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult. Luthor is a villain who uses propaganda and power to interfere with aid being sent to a fictional nation attempting to commit genocide against another. Luthor is involved in secret deals with the government and uses the conflict for his own personal gain, more concerned about optics and money than human lives.

Although the film doesn’t deliberately name countries or politicians, the parallels to the what is happening in Gaza are hard to ignore — aid being sent to a foreign country committing war crimes while those in power use it for personal gain.

Gunn is careful with his writing, he incorporates current political themes into the storyline but doesn’t turn the film into a political lecture. He merely holds a mirror up to society.

The political parallels are not the only traits that make the film stand out. The storyline is emotional, action-packed, well-paced and the supporting cast is crucial in developing it.

Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan, is given more depth as a journalist rather than only a love interest, which supports the film’s commentary on truth and accountability. Lois and Clark seem like more than just a superhero and his girlfriend, which is a pleasant change from past iterations.

James Gunn’s writing, paired with David Corenswet’s standout performance and visuals makes this more than just a superhero movie. It’s a story that emphasizes humanity, empathy and political relevance, depicting a powerful reflection of society. For an audience looking for heart, strength and humor, “Superman” is an absolute must-see.

