Federal policy shifts threaten CSU art department’s DEI initiatives

Recent executive orders issued by President Donald Trump in early 2025 have introduced significant challenges for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives nationwide, including those at Colorado State University.

With the elimination of federal DEI programs and grants, CSU’s art program faces potential funding reductions, curriculum changes and shifts in hiring and admissions policies. One of the most immediate concerns for CSU’s department of art and art history is the potential loss of federal grants that have historically supported diversity-focused initiatives.

The National Endowment for the Arts, a key funding source for arts education, has revised its grant guidelines to align with Executive Order 14151, “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing.” This change limits support for programs that promote DEI or gender-related themes, potentially slashing financial aid for students, faculty positions and outreach programs aimed at underrepresented communities.

Similarly, the National Science Foundation has begun reviewing and flagging grants containing DEI-related language to comply with the order. This scrutiny could impact CSU’s ability to secure research funding that integrates diversity-focused elements.

A decrease in DEI funding could lead to modifications in CSU’s curriculum, particularly regarding courses that teach diverse artistic traditions. Without financial support, the university may struggle to offer programs that highlight historically marginalized voices in the arts.

Further complicating matters, federal pressure on accreditation agencies could influence how art programs structure their courses and policies. The American Bar Association, for example, has already suspended its DEI standards under pressure from the U.S. Department of Justice. While this decision directly affects law schools, it signals a broader federal stance that may impact accreditation bodies overseeing art programs, potentially forcing CSU to adjust its DEI-related course offerings.

If DEI-focused hiring and admissions practices come under legal scrutiny, CSU may be required to alter its recruitment processes. Executive Order 14173, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” specifically prohibits race- and gender-conscious hiring and contracting practices within federal agencies. As universities nationwide reassess their DEI initiatives to ensure compliance, CSU could face challenges in maintaining diversity among faculty and students.

Without specific efforts to help recruit underrepresented groups, the program’s student body and faculty composition may shift, potentially reducing the range of perspectives in classroom discussions and in artistic expression.

CSU’s partnerships with external organizations could also see shifts as a result of the federal policy changes. Many institutions and businesses that prioritize DEI may reevaluate their collaborations with universities adjusting to the new federal mandates. This could impact internship opportunities, external funding sources and exhibition partnerships that previously supported CSU’s art students and faculty.

Conversely, some organizations may step in to fill the gap left by federal funding cuts. State arts councils, private foundations and local nonprofits could provide alternative financial support for diversity-driven art programs. However, securing these funds may require CSU to modify its existing programs to align with the priorities of new funding sources.

Students and faculty invested in diversity initiatives may advocate for maintaining DEI principles through alternative means, such as student-led programs, private fundraising and partnerships with organizations that continue to prioritize inclusion. At the same time, state-level policies and university leadership decisions will play a crucial role in shaping CSU’s response to the federal mandates.

To mitigate the impact of lost federal grants, CSU’s art program may explore these alternative funding sources. Entities like the Ford Foundation have historically supported diversity in higher education and could offer financial backing for CSU’s DEI-related art programs.

Colorado’s state art councils and local cultural organizations may provide funding for initiatives that promote diverse artistic representation. Also, collaborations with local businesses, museums and nonprofits could help sustain programs that support underrepresented artists and diverse artistic traditions.

Despite the challenges posed by the federal orders, CSU’s art program has options to adapt and maintain its commitment to artistic inclusivity. By securing alternative funding sources, fostering community-driven initiatives and strategically adjusting its curriculum, the university can continue to support a variety of artistic voices while navigating turbulent policy changes.

As the situation unfolds, CSU’s response will serve as a case study in how universities nationwide adjust to federal shifts in DEI policy, balancing compliance with their institutional values and educational missions.

