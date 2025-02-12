Notes of love: The perfect song for every mood this Valentine’s Day

Love and music have a long history together and — more often than not — the two go hand in hand. There is no shortage of famous quotes about music and love, but perhaps Hans Christian Andersen put it best: “Where words fail, music speaks.”

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to dive into music and find the perfect soundtrack for the day of love. Whether you’re reveling in the glow of a new romance, daydreaming about a new crush or celebrating platonic love in the company of your friends, there’s a perfect song to match every mood, connection and feeling.

Grab your headphones and get ready to fall in love with music all over again — because love sounds different for everyone.

A new relationship with an old friend: ‘Who Would’ve Thought’ by Emily James

This soft and airy ballad is all about surrendering to the fall and realizing that the perfect person is already by your side. Emily James’ clear vocals float above the piano base of the song, blending with a gentle guitar and saxophone to tell a love story that is both sweet and dreamlike.

James reflects on denying the growing feelings in the second verse with the lyrics “’Cause we’ve been busy lying to ourselves/Swearing it would never work/Promising that we were just friends.”

The song wraps up with one last note of happy reflection as James sings, “Who would have thought that it would’ve/been you?”

More songs for this mood: “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish, “Sailor Song” by Gigi Perez and “Books” by Caamp.

Taking a chance on love: ‘Real Love Baby’ by Father John Misty

Despite being released in 2017, “Real Love Baby” sounds and feels like a timeless classic. Josh Tillman, singer-songwriter behind the Father John Misty moniker, invokes a sense of sweet joy and freedom through fun bongo drum beats layered over a warm, acoustic guitar melody.

Tillman sings of a feeling older than him, referencing real love as a feeling that is both ancient and harmonious. He’s boldly stating that he wants real love and telling the listener to take a chance on that feeling.

The lighthearted sound of the song is perfectly blended with the lyrics Tillman keeps repeating even as the song fades out: “I want real love baby/There’s a world inside me/Got the key, just use it.”

“Real Love Baby” is the perfect track for loudly and proudly taking a chance on something real.

More songs for this mood: “Slow it Down” by The Goo Goo Dolls, “Bloom” by The Paper Kites and “Want To” by Sugarland.

Feeling lighthearted, raunchy: ‘Juno’ by Sabrina Carpenter

Following the 2024 release of Sabrina Carpenter’s Grammy-winning sixth album, Short and Sweet, “Juno” took on a life of its own online. A playful reference to the 2007 film by the same name, the entire song is about wanting to get pregnant simply because of how much Carpenter loves someone.

Clips of the live performances of the song have become popular online, showing Carpenter imitating a different sexual position as she sang the prechorus line: “Wanna try out some freaky positions?/Have you ever tried this one?”

Carpenter’s voice shines brightly over the twinkling production, her clear tone perfectly paired with a beat that’s almost impossible not to dance along to.

The track is full of witty innuendos and an almost infectious joy, making it the perfect track for a playful day of love.

More songs for this mood: “Still Into You” by Paramore, “Love on Top” by Beyoncé and “Lay All Your Love On Me” by ABBA.

Getting lost in longing: ‘Fade Into You’ by Mazzy Star

Perhaps the most well known track by the iconic ’90s rock duo, “Fade into You” has many interpretations. For many, it’s a classic love song, perfect for a gentle slow dance in the moonlight or to accompany a night of soft conversations.

That isn’t the only story to be found between gentle guitar strums and vocalist Hope Sandoval’s gentle crooning. The repetitive melody and vague lyrics tell a story of deep longing, of a desperate hope for someone just out of reach.

“I look to you and I see nothing,” Sandoval sang in the first verse. “I look to you to see the truth.”

The comforting melody contrasts with the pain lingering in the lyrics, making it the perfect track for those quiet moments where the longing feels bone deep and never ending.

More songs for this mood: “Strangers” by Mallory Merk, “Linger” by The Cranberries and “Picture Me Better” by Weyes Blood.

Loving your friends: ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ by Carol King

Sometimes all you really need are your friends. Platonic love is just as powerful as romantic love and oftentimes can be more solid and everlasting.

“You’ve Got a Friend” is a testament to the unconditional love and support of a true friend. Carol King promises to be there no matter what for her friend, swearing she’s only a phone call away.

“You just call out my name/And you know wherever I am/I’ll come running,” King sings over a comforting piano melody laced with an emotional string accompaniment.

King reminds us all that no matter what, the love of our friends can get us through.

More songs for this mood: “Your Song” by Elton John, “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” by Kelsea Ballerini and “Belong Together” by Mark Ambor.

Check out RMCollegian on Spotify to listen to the full Valentine’s Day playlist.

Reach Hannah Parcells at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @hannahparcells.