CSU theater’s ‘Into the Woods’ transports viewers through detail

Adding a twist on classic fairy tales, “Into the Woods” follows the interlocking tales most of us know and love from our childhoods. Colorado State University Theatre is presenting its own showing of the play until Nov. 10.

Created by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, “Into the Woods” tells the tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack of “Jack and the Beanstalk” and Rapunzel. The story is woven together by a baker and his wife, exploring the endings and consequences they face after their story is told.

CSU theater’s production of the show does the story justice. Director Noah Racey said the process took months, showcasing a labor of love.

“(It took) hundreds upon hundreds upon hundreds of many hours … starting the year prior,” Racey said.

That hard work showed in more ways than one but especially in the set design, which is all done by students. The stage looks as if it were transported straight from the woods, with large trees and many leaves extending toward the audience. The costumes are perfect for what the show requires: beautiful simplicity for some and marvelous detail for others.

Racey described the process of designing the set, saying it starts with diving deep into the script. The crew pulls images and begins to generate ideas from it, and from there, they develop more solid ideas and begin the process of making props and other set pieces.

The technical elements of the performance are very intricate. The sound is phenomenal and used in creative ways, and there is smoke that creeps onto the stage. The crew uses the technical components of the show to fully immerse the audience and bring them into the woods with the characters.

The crew was very professional, running a tight ship and getting things done effectively. It was clear how much the cast and crew both care about the show.

“Everyone put their heart and soul into it,” said Lauren Gentry, assistant director and first-year theater major. “Everyone’s put so much work into the show.”

From the acting to the singing and dancing, the actors demonstrated their natural skill on stage. Sondheim is notorious for his complex songs and writing prowess, and he is regarded as one of the best of the best in musical theater by many, including the cast and crew of the show.

“It’s a Sondheim musical, which means everything goes into this,” Gentry said. “It’s been so many moving pieces.”

The actors pulled the play off without a hitch. India Thompson, who plays The Witch, delivered a strong performance of the song “Witch’s Lament” with her powerful vocals and expressive acting. Ethan Bowman, who plays Cinderella’s Prince Charming and Wolf W. Wolf, is a talented singer and makes the audience laugh every time he is on stage.

“I’m super excited for people to see it,” Gentry said. “I think people are going to love it.”

The show is held at the University Theatre in the University Center for the Arts. Tickets are available on the CSU theater website.