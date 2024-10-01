The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Fort Collins Farmers Market brings joy to customers, vendors

Riley Paling, Staff Reporter
October 2, 2024
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Northern Colorado residents shop and browse at the Miller Farms booth at the Fort Collins Farmers Market in the Ace Hardware parking lot off East Harmony Road and South Lemay Avenue Sept. 29. Miller Farms is family owned and operated, owner Joe Miller said. “When you see a kid come to the farm and dig a carrot, and they’re, like, overwhelmed with joy,” Miller said. “That’s what keeps me going.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday at the southeast corner of East Harmony Road and South Lemay Avenue, there is a farmers market full of locally sourced goods, from flowers to fudge.

Farmers markets are the perfect way to spend the fall, as they display vibrant colors, fresh harvests, cozy vibes, seasonal flavors and a community spirit that celebrates nature’s bounty.

The Fort Collins Farmers Market is a beloved staple in the heart of Northern Colorado. Residents come to connect with local farmers and artisans while enjoying the fall weather. This year, the market has expanded its offerings, featuring about 60 total vendors, many of whom are local farmers dedicated to sustainable, organic practices. From farm-fresh vegetables to handmade crafts, visitors can find everything from heirloom tomatoes to artisanal bread.

“The part that I’ve enjoyed the most is that it’s allowed me to continue to learn. My kids have gone off to college, so this has given me another purpose.” -Kristi Bode, KC’s Fresh Cut Flowers owner

Details about the vendors who appear at the Farmers Market can be found on the Fort Collins Farmers Market website.

Among the vendors is Denise Hicks, otherwise known as the Jelly Lady. She makes a large selection of jams and jellies, some of which have a very nostalgic taste to them.

“I love it when people come and tell me how much they enjoyed my jam, how good it made them feel, especially when they see a flavor that their grandmother used to make,” Denise said. “‘I haven’t seen this since my grandma made it!’ It’s right here!”

The vendors at the farmers market are joyful to be where they are. Some even see their business as a way to relax. All products are grown, made or curated with love and passion.

“The part that I’ve enjoyed the most is that it’s allowed me to continue to learn,” said Kristi Bode, KC’s Fresh Cut Flowers owner. “My kids have gone off to college, so this has given me another purpose.”

KC’s Fresh Cut Flowers is a one-woman show. Bode grows and picks the flowers and sets up the stand all on her own. Thanks to KC’s Fresh Cut Flowers, visitors have the opportunity to make a bouquet of their own from home-grown wildflowers.

Not every stand is family owned and operated, but that does not diminish the quality, love or motivation of the businesses.

What The Fudge Co. is a family-owned cottage foods business that makes all of its products from scratch. Jenn Behrmann, the owner of this business, makes all the fudge herself.

“I thought this was too good to be true, and then it wasn’t,” said Gwen Healer, an employee of What The Fudge Co. “They’re just amazing people — they’re so sweet. I feel good working for them.”

Shopping at local farmers markets strengthens community ties, supports local farmers, reduces negative environmental impacts, ensures fresher produce and boosts the local economy.

Whether a business is family owned and operated, a one-woman show or an employee-run company, smiling faces are always happy to serve and help others at the Fort Collins Farmers Market.

Reach Riley Paling at entertainment@collegian.com

