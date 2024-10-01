TikTok molds how music industry moves forward

Social media sites have the ability to shed light on new artists, launching their careers and giving them a platform they may not have had before. Platforms such as TikTok can inform the public on the latest songs and newest artists. However, there is a stigma that accompanies those who use TikTok as their main source of audience engagement for their musical careers.

Musical.ly and TikTok merged in 2018 and quickly became one of the most popular social media sites. TikTok allows creators to post 15-second videos that feature quick and entertaining content. This design allows users to swipe and scroll through videos that only last up to 10 minutes at most for hours on end.

TikTok’s simplistic format ultimately impacts the music industry. Milena Trevino, a Colorado State University student, said she believes TikTok changes the way we cycle through music. TikTok trends influence the rate at which we shuffle through music associated with fun and engaging dance trends.

“Music trends have definitely gone a lot faster than ever before,” Trevino said.

The TikTok algorithm chooses what videos appear on the For You Page based on an individual user’s interaction. This increases exposure and aids listeners in finding music best suited for them.

Arianna Dickerson, another CSU student, explained how someone might repeatedly hear a song and then start following the artist. She said the algorithm “does its work,” and more people use the audio for their videos, eventually encouraging more people to look into it. This format benefits small creators by getting their names out there. Almost everyone with an internet connection has access to a TikTok account, and one viral video can transform an artist’s career.

Not only does TikTok help listeners discover music, but it also helps established artists promote their work. Trevino said she found out Omar Apollo was on tour and coming to Denver through clips of his performance posted on TikTok.

While contradicting the positives, discovering music through TikTok is frowned upon by some music lovers. People who use the platform as their main source of music discovery can be accused of having “TikTok music taste.”

“(TikTok music taste is) just telling someone their music is basic or overly popular,” Trevino said.

Many TikTok influencers become popular by making videos on the app and then diving into their music careers. They use their existing platform to attract new listeners, and from this, songs can go viral quickly and in ways that cater to mass audiences.

“It’s more mainstream when I think of it (than when) I think of stuff you hear on the radio,” Dickerson said.

CSU student Nico Dempsey said the music isn’t always bad, but it seems like TikTok influencers make it not because they want to but because they feel it is the next step in their career. It’s as though TikTok music creators dilute the social media music scene with inauthentic approaches.

Similarly, artists can be accused of pandering to TikTok. Artists might notice how beneficial it is to popularize a clip of a song and, as a result, change the way they style their music.

“They sound like they’re made for being an audio on TikTok,” Dempsey said. “And it all sounds the same.”

When things rise in popularity, hate usually follows. Hearing music on TikTok is very different from hearing it on the radio or in a store. TikTok allows songs to be interactive, including users in the conversation about music.

Because the app provides space for discussion, it often becomes a host for criticism. Dickerson said he feels like users bully those who write things that are outside of their personal style. She said it influences others to agree and express dislike for a song.

Ultimately, TikTok’s influence on the music industry is unlike any other platform. Its effect can be seen on and off CSU’s campus, with popular trending songs playing at events and dance moves from the app executed in real life. As time goes on, we will continue to see how it impacts both listeners and creators in the music industry.

