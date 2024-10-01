The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Fort Collins volunteers draw 9-mile chalk memorial for children killed in Gaza

Isabella Becker, Staff Reporter
October 9, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
A volunteer for the Northern Colorado Liberation Coalition effort to chalk nine miles of sidewalk makes a chalk outline of a young child Oct. 6.

On the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 6, several volunteers from the Northern Colorado Liberation Coalition came together one day before the anniversary of the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war Oct. 7, 2023.

The path started at Fort Collins City Hall and travelled down College Avenue to Harmony Road before going back up South Timberline Road to create a U-shape that spanned 9.05 miles.

Ad

“I’m feeling a lot of the collective grief just around everyone who is suffering right now. Maybe nothing that any of us do today directly stops anyone (or) any bomb from falling, but maybe something that we’re doing today helps someone wake up a little bit.” -Anonymous volunteer

Volunteers drew chalk outlines of children along the path using stencils, each paired with the name of a child killed in Gaza. The names started with babies at city hall and ended with 18-year-old victims on Timberline. Flowers were placed sporadically along the path.

Statements like, “Our tax dollars are funding a genocide,” and, “16,500 children dead,” accompanied the outlines along the sidewalk. A UN impact snapshot published Oct. 2 estimated there were 11,355 Palestinian children confirmed dead in Gaza and more than 10,000 people reported missing or under rubble.

“We are trying to demonstrate this is what our taxes are funding,” said Kimberly Conner, the event coordinator. “People need to actually pay attention. And it is a local issue. Our own local businesses profit from this.”

The purpose of this event was different for every volunteer. For one volunteer in charge of drawing chalk outlines for the dead babies in Gaza, this demonstration was a way to release emotion and direct awareness of the conflict from the Fort Collins community.

“I’m feeling a lot of the collective grief just around everyone who is suffering right now,” said the volunteer, who chose to remain anonymous. “Maybe nothing that any of us do today directly stops anyone (or) any bomb from falling, but maybe something that we’re doing today helps someone wake up a little bit.”

This volunteer said creating a peaceful and creative memorial was the most effective way to express emotions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

“Even though we are a year out, a lot of America, especially, has returned to business as usual and is now embroiled with the election, but this is still ongoing,” the anonymous volunteer said. “This infuriating, disgusting display of, like, human depravity towards each other — I’m so angry, and it’s better to do something productive and maybe potentially helpful with that anger.”

For Martin Bates, a member of Veterans for Peace who showed up to deliver water and chalk to volunteers, this demonstration was more about the religious significance opposed to political ideologies.

“My wife and I went to Palestine this summer in June, and we met with Palestinian Christians and Palestinian people, and we were offered wonderful hospitality,” Bates said. “Some of the people we met were Christian Palestinians. So if you think about Christianity, … they should be our most revered ancestors of the Christian faith. They are the people who are descended from the people that Matthew and Luke and the apostles spoke with. So it’s vital that they be protected, and they’re being run off.”

Ad

For Bates, assisting the volunteers with this chalk memorial means enshrining the legacy of Palestinian Christians.

“The Christians in Palestine are the fastest diminishing population over there,” Bates said. “I don’t think we think of it as political as much as human rights. You know, it’s easy to think that politics is what allows us to do this, you know, because we have certain constitutional rights. … But really why we’re doing it is a matter of heart.”

For another anonymous volunteer who is a graduate of CSU, their participation was to humanize the child victims.

“What really brought me here was my sister had a baby a couple weeks ago, and there are children his age, which is about 2.5 weeks, on this list,” the anonymous volunteer said. “And I don’t think people necessarily put together the child until they get to see a clear reference. … I think I’m just trying to feel like I’m doing more than just watching children die on Instagram and, like, maybe doing something that will help stop it.”

Reach Isabella Becker at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Politics
A person standing at the front of a room talking into a microphone.
Vote for Your Future discusses amendments, urges action in voters
group of individuals sit on a stage with blue background, woman holding microphone
Local candidates debate education policy at Liberty Common School forum
A woman with gray hair and red glasses sits at a table outside. The table displays signs reading, "Voter Registration", and "Are you registered to vote in another state & need information on how to cast an absentee ballot?".
Voter registration table outside Eddy Hall helps CSU prepare for election
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.