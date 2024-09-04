Nestled under the Alley Cat Coffeehouse, The Atrium At The Alleycat has provided solace for rookie and veteran musicians and artists alike for the past three years. Now it is searching for a new owner.

Originally announcing the change on Instagram July 12, co-owner Connor Williams informed the community that The Atrium was being listed for sale, a choice spurred by the effort and time demanded of running three businesses. However, Williams’ decision was made with the bar’s core community in mind.

“People really want to keep it a music venue, which is why I am trying to transfer it to someone,” Williams said.

The bar adjusted its operation hours to 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Shows scheduled through the end of September will stick to their prescheduled dates, with Williams also explaining that he will continue to book shows until the venue is sold out. He said he is “down to keep (shows) rolling for the moment.”

While Williams said, “It’ll be sad to see it go,” he also reflected fondly on the community built within the walls of the establishment over the past three years it has been operating.

“It’s a really fun, creative space that tends to draw a slightly older crowd than some of the younger, rambunctious college student bars downtown,” Williams said.

The tight-knit community formed between the paneled walls and ambient lighting reacted strongly to the news, Atrium doorman Richard Leckie said.

“I’ve seen people cry knowing that it is going,” Williams said. “(At) the last open mic night, people (were) bawling that it’s happening, that it’s closing down.”

The venue has played a critical role in shaping Fort Collins’ music scene and culture from the moment it first opened its doors. Seeing international bands from Amsterdam and Colombia to the first one-stage performances of local legends, every performer and audience member to grace the establishment was touched in their own way.

“I got turned on to all kinds of local music,” Leckie said. “Low-key, like, funk music — funky stuff that you’d never see anywhere (else) because it was just a couple of artists from other bands that got together and tried something funky here one night.”

Others mirrored similar views of The Atrium’s impact on the local music scene.

“It kind of feels like this place is almost, like, the heart of the music scene,” bartender Ilana Held said. “Like, it’s right downtown, right near The Music District.”

No official buyer has been set yet, but as Leckie said, securing the community culture of the venue is a top priority.

“Anytime I catch a buyer, I get right in their ear and talk about that culture of the place and, like, (how) hopefully we can keep that alive,” Leckie said.

When he looks back over the years of ownership, Williams is pensive over his time at the helm.

“I really enjoyed hosting a space and seeing everyone be excited to be there, and I hope it continues to be productive in a successful, artistic way,” Williams said.

Williams is also looking toward the direction the new owner will take the business in and the dedication they will have to The Atrium.

“Whoever buys it would have to put their own spin on it because it needs a spin,” Willams said. “It needs care and love, and you can’t just take someone else’s vision and be passionate about it. You (have) got to morph it a little to your (own) passion vision.”