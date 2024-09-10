The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Secrest: Forget sports — FoCo music scene wins every time

Ruby Secrest, Arts and Entertainment Editor
September 12, 2024
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Ian Ehrhart puts on a headlining performance with his band, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, at the end the first night of the Fort Collins Music Experiment festival at Aggie Theatre April 19.

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

When discussing Boulder and Fort Collins — two vibrant Colorado college towns and a rivalry that feels as old as time — most nonsport wins will be debatable. But for me, the comparison between the two music scenes is a race Boulder has yet to win.

Ad

To the naked eye, the two scenes seem similar; however, when one is immersed in each, the differences are distinct.

“The main difference has to be the audience,” said Will Ehrhart, a Fort Collins musician from bands Jesus Christ Taxi Driver and Ducki. “In Boulder, the audience seems to be well occupied by middle-aged, capitalist-centric white people and their nepotistic offspring that sum up the majority of the (Boulder) college population. So in short, there isn’t much of an audience.”

“Growing up in Boulder (and) being in rock ‘n’ roll and punk bands, I found a complete neglect or lack of support from anything you might call a ‘scene,’” Ehrhart said. “That’s why we would often only play in Denver or Fort Collins, where the scene and the audience makes the difference.” – Will Ehrhart, Fort Collins musician.

Boulder’s music is a representation of Boulder and Boulder only, making it feel cold, sometimes unwelcoming and like a club you can’t join if you don’t fit the norm.

The music scene in Fort Collins goes far beyond your regular house show and concert venue on a Friday night. Fort Collins has created a community of local artists where everyone seems to know everyone, and even if you don’t know a single person, you will soon.

“Growing up in Boulder (and) being in rock ‘n’ roll and punk bands, I found a complete neglect or lack of support from anything you might call a ‘scene,’” Ehrhart said. “That’s why we would often only play in Denver or Fort Collins, where the scene and the audience makes the difference.”

The support from Fort Collins audiences is incomparable. Their willingness to embrace a new performance and bring the best crowd energy to each and every show has made Fort Collins a scene you’ll never feel judged in.

“The Fort Collins music scene is diverse,” CSU student Abigail Burns said. “(From) the rowdy, intimate house shows to seeing your favorite artist at the Aggie (Theatre), music seems to be the heartbeat of Fort Collins and one of the reasons why I love it here.”

One of the main comparisons to be made is between Aggie Theatre and The Fox Theatre. Both are owned by Z2 Entertainment, explaining why the two venues are similar in looks, but their atmospheres continue to be in Fort Collins’ favor.

“The Fort Collins crowd is definitely way more engaging and willing to listen to the openers, I think, than Fox,” said Autumn Wongchong, an employee at both venues. “We also have a lot of really talented local musicians, (and) I think Boulder doesn’t really have the same volume.”

Ad

Fort Collins is a community where people dance — not just in the college default way of singing “ay ay ay ay ay” while continuously jumping up and down — but a community that dances to embrace one another, the music and the performer.

“I believe it may be something more than words can express, but I often think about community support,” Ehrhart said. “The community is truly what keeps this place alive. … Fort Collins is a place for everyone. I guess that’s what I’m trying to say — the scene, the community, the audience, the people are very accepting and welcoming.”

Reach Ruby Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Concord: The game no one wanted
Concord: The game no one wanted
A colorful wall mural with images painted inside the outline of leaves.
Masia: Fort Collins’ art scene does what Boulder wishes it could
A graphic of a ram with the phases of the moon around its head to the left of the words, Horoscopes by The Collegian, on a blue background of little constellations.
Horoscopes Sept. 9-15
More in Homepage
Building entrance that says, "Westfall Hall".
Bisant: Living in the dorms should not be required
A ram wearing Colorado State University gear stands in front of a graphic illustration with a green mountain and a yellow background. White text on top of the green mountain says, Collegian Columnist.
Naiditch: Navigating newfound independence in college isn't easy
Breaking: Suspect arrested in Alexander Mountain Fire investigation for arson, impersonating fire official
Breaking: Suspect arrested in Alexander Mountain Fire investigation for arson, impersonating fire official
More in Music
Two men stand in front of a colorful stained glass mandala.
The Atrium seeks prospective buyer for Old Town music venue
Viewed from the side, a performer squints as he sings passionately into a microphone and plays his electric guitar, a green stage light shining down from behind him.
5 spots to jump-start your live music addiction 
A sign reading, the music district, in front of a short brick building with a lawn and a concrete staircase.
The Music District provides valuable space for local musicians
About the Contributor
Ruby Secrest
Ruby Secrest, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Ruby Secrest is the editor of the arts and entertainment desk for The Collegian. She is a third-year student at Colorado State University, pursuing a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in film studies. Born and raised in Denver, Secrest has always had a love for fine art and live music. When joining The Collegian in fall 2023 as a writer and photographer, she took a special interest in concert photography, reporting on the live music and local art that takes place in Fort Collins. During her time at The Collegian, Secrest has sought out stories with artists and business owners who have a deep passion for their work and are interested in growth. She has been fortunate to report on local businesses, mural reveals and concerts, such as Odie Leigh, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and last year's Fort Collins Music Experiment festival. Secrest's taste in art and music follows a broad range, from Picasso's Blue Period to the early work of Annie Leibovitz with Rolling Stone magazine and music from Foxygen, Big Thief, Ron Gallo, Frazey Ford and, of course, Bruno Mars. She encourages people to have a guilt-free love of today's top hits while also buying tickets to shows with an audience of 10. Secrest is grateful for the platform The Collegian gives young reporters and photographers and is excited to take on her new role as the A&E editor. Her goal is to encourage passion within the arts and help grow an environment within the A&E desk where any special interests of the reporters are heard and fostered, just as her mentor did for her.