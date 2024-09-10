Secrest: Forget sports — FoCo music scene wins every time

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

When discussing Boulder and Fort Collins — two vibrant Colorado college towns and a rivalry that feels as old as time — most nonsport wins will be debatable. But for me, the comparison between the two music scenes is a race Boulder has yet to win.

To the naked eye, the two scenes seem similar; however, when one is immersed in each, the differences are distinct.

“The main difference has to be the audience,” said Will Ehrhart, a Fort Collins musician from bands Jesus Christ Taxi Driver and Ducki. “In Boulder, the audience seems to be well occupied by middle-aged, capitalist-centric white people and their nepotistic offspring that sum up the majority of the (Boulder) college population. So in short, there isn’t much of an audience.”

Boulder’s music is a representation of Boulder and Boulder only, making it feel cold, sometimes unwelcoming and like a club you can’t join if you don’t fit the norm.

The music scene in Fort Collins goes far beyond your regular house show and concert venue on a Friday night. Fort Collins has created a community of local artists where everyone seems to know everyone, and even if you don’t know a single person, you will soon.

“Growing up in Boulder (and) being in rock ‘n’ roll and punk bands, I found a complete neglect or lack of support from anything you might call a ‘scene,’” Ehrhart said. “That’s why we would often only play in Denver or Fort Collins, where the scene and the audience makes the difference.”

The support from Fort Collins audiences is incomparable. Their willingness to embrace a new performance and bring the best crowd energy to each and every show has made Fort Collins a scene you’ll never feel judged in.

“The Fort Collins music scene is diverse,” CSU student Abigail Burns said. “(From) the rowdy, intimate house shows to seeing your favorite artist at the Aggie (Theatre), music seems to be the heartbeat of Fort Collins and one of the reasons why I love it here.”

One of the main comparisons to be made is between Aggie Theatre and The Fox Theatre. Both are owned by Z2 Entertainment, explaining why the two venues are similar in looks, but their atmospheres continue to be in Fort Collins’ favor.

“The Fort Collins crowd is definitely way more engaging and willing to listen to the openers, I think, than Fox,” said Autumn Wongchong, an employee at both venues. “We also have a lot of really talented local musicians, (and) I think Boulder doesn’t really have the same volume.”

Fort Collins is a community where people dance — not just in the college default way of singing “ay ay ay ay ay” while continuously jumping up and down — but a community that dances to embrace one another, the music and the performer.

“I believe it may be something more than words can express, but I often think about community support,” Ehrhart said. “The community is truly what keeps this place alive. … Fort Collins is a place for everyone. I guess that’s what I’m trying to say — the scene, the community, the audience, the people are very accepting and welcoming.”

