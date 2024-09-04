It’s a femininomenon! Woman-dominated music tops charts

People no longer have to rely on CDs or vinyls to listen to music. All types of artists and genres are available at the click of a button. Streaming services allow people to have quick access to music. It can be on the go, anytime, anywhere.

As of recently, there has been a notable wave of support for woman artists. Even those who don’t listen to their music have likely heard their names.

One of these artists is Chappell Roan. Long-time fans might recall her opening for Olivia Rodrigo in 2022 during the Sour Tour, while others discovered her much more recently. At the beginning of 2024, she had around 160,000 Spotify followers. As of September 2024, she has over 2.75 million followers on Spotify. Her growth was incredibly fast and took the world by storm.

Then there’s Charli xcx, who released her latest album “Brat” in June. She has a current playlist reach of 478 million on Spotify.

Sabrina Carpenter, former Disney star, has gained around 5 million Spotify followers this year alone, currently sitting at 11.9 million.

Billie Eilish, another woman artist recognized for her unique style and alluring energy, released her album “Hit Me Hard and Soft” this year. She later collaborated with Chari xcx on her single “Guess.” Eilish has gained 8 million Spotify followers in 2024, totaling over 98.5 million.

These are just a few examples, and there are plenty more woman artists climbing their way up.

The women of the music industry are in their prime, but why? What is making these woman artists so popular? Can we credit social media, or is it truly just a femininominon?

Social media can be highly responsible for creating and spreading trends.

“The reason some female pop stars are getting popular is TikTok,” Colorado State University student Jada Askew said. “Their sound gets used, and then people go to music streaming services and start listening.”

The internet connects diverse groups and can expose them to new artists. Jill McMillan, who is also a student at CSU, she said she discovered Roan through X, formerly known as Twitter, while Askew looks for new artists through other people’s followings or playing the pop genre folder on Apple Music.

Many people praise the freshness of what these artists are bringing to the music world. They present themselves with confidence and own their sexuality through their lyrics and performances.

“It’s different from older pop stars like Britney Spears,” McMillan said. “It’s more independent. … It’s their own brand; they got their own movement.”

Their confidence seems to rub off on the listeners, empowering their audience.

“The Brat aesthetic is what draws people to Charli xcx,” McMillan said. “It’s her girlboss energy.”

These artists’ ability to make such a unique name for themselves likely plays a part in keeping such a loyal fanbase. Fans can fully immerse themselves in the energy the music brings.

“It is very feminine, and a lot of these new artists’ aesthetic is poppy pop,” Askew said.

These artists attract fans not just for their music but for the persona they share online. CSU student Sareen Boulgourjian said she was drawn to Chappell Roan by her “I don’t care — I’ll do what I want” personality.

These women are exaggerated versions of the self-assuredness many aspire to have. They present themselves in very bold ways.

“People think of (Chappell Roan) as a female idol,” McMillan said. “She’s breaking norms.”

Similarly, they give a sense of relatability. They express raw feelings, and everything doesn’t feel so polished. A lot of these new music artists show how complex they are. They are confident, vulnerable, emotional and shameless. It allows listeners to view them as real people.

Regardless of the reason for this growth, woman artists are having an eventful year. There are many new albums, artists and tour dates to keep an eye out for. Get ready for the femininomenon.

