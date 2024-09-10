CU, CSU DJs to face off at Red Bull Turn It Up competition

In addition to the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game, another face-off will occur this weekend between the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State University — this one featuring local musicians in a head-to-head.

The Red Bull Turn It Up competition on Saturday, Sept. 12, provides a platform to showcase student DJs and fosters friendly rivalry between the eight DJs, each representing their school.

Sponsored by Red Bull, the competition features four teams of DJs — two from CU Boulder and two from CSU — who will face off in honor of the Rocky Mountain Showdown. DJs are given a random theme and must create a three-minute mix to match it. The winner is determined by a crowd vote using LED wristbands.

The first team of DJs representing CU is Pink Lemonade and Notcassidy. The second team is made up of Solem and Gaspy.

Sarah Frances Crawford, who performs under the stage name Pink Lemonade, touched on her experiences and challenges as a woman DJ.

“My journey with DJing started when I was a freshman in college,” Crawford said. “I would be at the fraternities watching boys DJ and thinking about how I would play different songs or bring a different energy. … The beginning of my journey was frustrating. No matter how hard I practiced or how well I performed, people wouldn’t take me seriously. I was always pushed aside by boys in the fraternities who believed it was their time to shine.”

Despite these setbacks, Crawford persisted and eventually won a competition that jump-started her music career.

“My first big moment came when I won the Up & Up competition my sophomore year,” Crawford said. “That pushed me to promote myself and get my name out there. After that, I started getting gigs more consistently. … It’s been super cool to watch the Pink Lemonade brand grow in Boulder.”

In this competition, Crawford is paired with Notcassidy, another woman DJ. While Notcassidy is newer to the scene, Crawford said she is excited to compete together and represent CU Boulder.

“This is actually Cassidy’s first big gig, and I am so excited to welcome her into this scene with me,” Crawford said. “I am most looking forward to having fun and sharing the deck with one of my best friends. I also love to win, so hopefully I will.”

Representing CSU, Owen Harrison is paired with Rob Grimmer, known as Grims. The second CSU team is comprised of TreyWay and Beyel.

Harrison said the venues in Fort Collins provide numerous opportunities for DJs to perform.

“There’s a really niche but cool and growing music scene in Fort Collins,” Harrison said. “There’s the Aggie Theatre, which is known to host bigger names like Odd Mob and Matroda. However, The Coast in Old Town also gives a lot of young bands and DJs their first opportunities at playing for a live crowd, and I think there’s nothing like it in (Fort Collins).”

While Harrison is newer to the scene, having only started performing last year, he highlighted his partner’s experience.

“(Grims has) opened for some of the biggest names that Fort Collins has had in recent years like Matilda and Kyle Watson,” Harrison said. “It’s been a blast working with and learning from him for this event.”

Harrison said he is most looking forward to getting to spend time with his fellow DJs, no matter which university they represent.

“I’m just looking forward to having a great time with the CSU fellas that are playing and maybe getting to know some Boulder DJs as well,” Harrison said.

