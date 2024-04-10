Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Learn to make simple Japanese curry

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
April 11, 2024
There’s something about Japanese food that warms the heart. Among Japan’s many national staples is curry: a beloved medley of veggies, meat and spices. Typically served with white rice, this dish is an essential comfort food everyone should learn how to whip up.

If you’re reading this and already drooling, get ready. I’m going to show you how to make some delicious beef curry. It will be enough to share with your roommates or family — but, of course, that’s up to you. 

Ingredients

  • 1 Japanese curry box (brands include Golden Curry, House Foods Vermont Curry and S&B Torokeru Curry)
  • 2 medium carrots
  • 3-4 Yukon Gold potatoes
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • Cubed beef

Preparation

  1. Peel and cut potatoes into bite-sized pieces.
  2. Soak potatoes in a bowl of water for 10 minutes.
  3. Cut carrots into chunks.
  4. Slice onions into 1/2 inch-wide slices.
  5. Pat the beef cubes dry, and sprinkle with salt.

Directions

  1. Preheat a pot with cooking oil over medium heat.
  2. Add beef to the pot, and lightly sear until sides are brown.
  3. Remove beef from the pot, and set aside in a new bowl or plate.
  4. Add onions, and saute until caramelized (about seven minutes).
  5. Add garlic, and saute for 30 seconds.
  6. Mix in carrots and potatoes, and saute for one minute.
  7. Add beef and five cups of water to the pot.
  8. Let the pot simmer, cover with a lid and stir occasionally for 20 minutes.
  9. Once the pot comes to a boil, make sure everything is fully cooked.
  10. Turn off heat, and mix curry roux. Make sure all blocks are dissolved.
  11. Turn heat to medium low, and simmer for 15 more minutes until sauce thickens up.
  12. Serve over a bowl of white rice, and refrigerate leftovers.

Enjoy!

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
