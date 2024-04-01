Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
April 1, 2024

Windows are not just functional components of a building; they also contribute significantly to its aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency. With...

Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

Colorado Blues Society keeps the blues alive

Tyler Weatherwax, News Editor
April 3, 2024
Colorado+Blues+Society+Vice+President+Mark+Schleiger+and+Treasurer+Joe+Menke+stand+in+front+of+Maxline+Brewing%2C+one+of+their+favorite+places+meet+in+Fort+Collins+April+2.
Collegian | Tyler Weatherwax
Colorado Blues Society Vice President Mark Schleiger and Treasurer Joe Menke stand in front of Maxline Brewing, one of their favorite places meet in Fort Collins April 2.

The blues is a genre of music that has impacted and inspired people for decades. People have always had the blues as a feeling, but the genre as a whole is in a fragile state. What will people do when they have the blues but no way to express or hear it in music?

The Colorado Blues Society is a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve and empower the blues locally. Their emphasis is on young musicians who are helping preserve the future of the blues. CBS Vice President Mark Schleiger — who is soon to become the president — and Treasurer Joe Menke sat down to share the work they do and the importance of blues.

Ad

“We exist to foster blues music as an art form,” Schleiger said. “So it’s kind of part of our charter to continue, especially with the young people, getting them involved in blues and helping them understand the blues. … One of our foundation principles is to keep the younger people coming into the blues.”

CBS helps with events that provide a place for young blues musicians to perform their music with others all over the state of Colorado.

“More than anything, I think, you get a sense of family. You’re all bound by a common interest. And we’re all there to promote the blues and protect and to make sure that it grows and stays strong.” -Mark Schleiger, Colorado Blues Society vice president

“In Greeley, we do the same thing at the Greeley Blues Jam and then one in Colorado Springs,” Schleiger said. “Blues on the Mesa was in the Mesa, and then there’s one at Edgewater. … So those are kind of areas where we do an outreach where we kind of work with the promoters and help get acts there.” 

In the state of Colorado, there is the Grand County Blues Society and the Mile High Blues Society. All of the societies are affiliates of The Blues Foundation, which is located in Memphis, Tennessee. The blues societies work with The Blues Foundation to help local musicians make it to the national competition in Memphis.

“One of the main events that we do is an International Blues Challenge,” Menke said. “We hold a local competition. … And what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to pick a band, solo/duo act and typically the youth group that we’ll send to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, typically to the end of January, where they will compete with blues musicians from all over the world.”

However, the Colorado Blues Society has seen struggles with their organization due to a lack of volunteers and a general loss of interest in the blues in youth.

“The people who have a real heart to help keep it moving get tired,” Schleiger said. “It’s hard to get volunteers (who) want to be on the board (and) are actively contributing. You know, everybody wants to say, ‘Great, I’m part of the society,’ but they don’t want to do the work.”

The new generation of blues musicians is facing a bigger challenge in today’s world. The struggle of creating a career out of the blues is something younger musicians face, and it may cause them to try other forms of music as a result. 

“It might have been easier for John Lee Hooker or somebody … to make a living at it back in the day because they didn’t need a whole lot,” Schleiger said. “But now to actually have a career out of it, it takes a lot of money.” 

Ad

Some may ask why there needs to be a blues society in communities. If people aren’t volunteering or helping, then who will have interest in the future? What does a blues society do for your community?

“More than anything, I think, you get a sense of family,” Schleiger said. “You’re all bound by a common interest. And we’re all there to promote the blues and protect and to make sure that it grows and stays strong.”

Reach Tyler Weatherwax aentertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @twwax7272.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A man kneels while playing guitar in front of a man playing drums.
3rd annual Fools Fest is ready to rock
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
Mya Lesnar's journey to national title started with belief
Horoscopes April 2-7
Horoscopes April 2-7
King Carlo and Brother Josh pose after receiving their reward for taking third place in a 2v2 dance battle bracket during Vision:Provoke Imagination March 30.
Hip-hop at CSU bounces back with Vision Dance Expo
April Fools: Horoscopes April 1
April Fools': Horoscopes April 1
Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation
More in Homepage
Pavelko: Campus is better when its warm outside
Pavelko: Campus is better when it's warm outside
April Fools: Psychology undergraduates now required to provide counseling services
April Fools': Psychology undergraduates now required to provide counseling services
April Fools: ASCSU scraps democracy in favor of astrological decisions
April Fools': ASCSU scraps democracy in favor of astrological decisions
April Fools: 5 baby names so good, youll time travel to make your parents rename you at birth
April Fools': 5 baby names so good, you'll time travel to make your parents rename you at birth
April Fools: Amy Parsons private jet emissions outdo Taylor Swifts
April Fools': Amy Parsons' private jet emissions outdo Taylor Swift's
April Fools: CSU’s Ram’s Horn Dining Center to expand overseas in Europe
April Fools': CSU’s Ram’s Horn Dining Center to expand overseas in Europe
More in Music
Graphic of a person listening to music on their headphones with music notes floating in the air around them.
Intro to blues: 5 artists to start with
The Vitamin String Quartet performs Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins Feb. 6.
Vitamin String Quartet captivates diverse audience
Spectators file into the Organ Recital Hall, find their seats and wait in anticipation for the Cuarteto Latinoamericano to perform Jan. 23.
El Cuarteto Latinoamericano se presenta en el Organ Recital Hall de CSU
Odie Leigh performs her hit song Crop Circles during her show at Aggie Theatre Jan. 19, connecting her fans to both her, her music and one another in magical folk performance.
Up close and personal: Odie Leigh entrances fans at Aggie
Spectators file into the Organ Recital Hall, find their seats and wait in anticipation for the Cuarteto Latinoamericano to perform Jan. 23.
Cuarteto Latinoamericano performs in CSU's Organ Recital Hall
Intro to lo-fi rock: 5 bands to start with
Intro to lo-fi rock: 5 bands to start with
About the Contributor
Tyler Weatherwax, News Editor
Tyler Weatherwax is a second-year attending Colorado State University. He has lived in the state of Colorado for his entire life and grew up just outside of Rocky Mountain National Park. He is currently majoring in journalism and media communication and is a news editor for The Collegian and assistant news director for KCSU. Weatherwax hopes to share some of the world with people through his reporting and experiences. His goal as a journalist is to bring information to others in the hopes that it inspires and educates them in their lives. He also tries to push himself into the unknown to cause some discomfort in his life and reporting. Weatherwax has been a DJ for 90.5 FM KCSU as well as 88.3 FM KFFR. Some things Weatherwax enjoys doing are playing bass guitar, reading, collecting records, going outside and spending time with his friends and family. Weatherwax hopes to become a journalist after he graduates and to see more of the world.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *