Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
New roots planted for Peace Corps Tribute Garden

Tyler Weatherwax, Staff Reporter
October 9, 2023
Graphic illustration by Trin Bonner | The Collegian

Since the return to school, many students have walked past a new project being carefully crafted just outside one of Colorado State University’s most traveled areas. The Lory Student Center will soon have new flora, creating a peaceful space to pass through or study. 

The circular path that leads around the new Peace Corps Tribute Garden takes visitors past a few different signs that explain the history and mission of the Peace Corps. Several large stones have been laid out to sit and admire the scenery of CSU’s campus and the garden itself. 

The Peace Corps is a government agency that sends American citizens all over the world to promote peace and help communities abroad. They have three goals when in other countries: to learn about other countries, to share American culture and to provide technical assistance.

According to the CSU Peace Corps Garden Tribute website, the purpose is “to celebrate CSU’s early and ongoing involvement with the foundation of the Peace Corps.” 

“We want people 80 years from now to remember this history and take pride and think about what’s their contribution to a global society,” Associate Director of Development for International Programs Laura Thornes said.

The garden will feature the unique history between CSU and the Peace Corps, which have had a relationship with each other since the Peace Corps was created.

“There was a feasibility study in 1960, and it was commissioned by the federal government,” Thornes said. “CSU competed for it and actually got the grant, which meant that some of our researchers flew to 10 different countries on three continents in 30 days to research this question: … ‘If there was to be an international youth service corps, what would that look like?'”

Thornes added that the researchers went on to write a 334-page document used by former President John F. Kennedy to help frame the foundations of the Peace Corps.

“(The garden will) document some of its earliest history,” Thornes said. “It will also have different benches and plaques that recognize some individuals who were very transformed by the Peace Corps.” 

Thornes said the garden will honor three of those researchers: Maurice Albertson, Pauline Birky-Kreutzer and Andrew Rice. Thornes said the Peace Corps wants this garden to encourage more young people to be globally engaged.

CSU ranks 11th among the top Peace Corps-producing colleges thanks to the help of Peace Corps Strategic Recruiter Chrissa Percival.

Start out by browsing www.peacecorps.gov to search current openings and learn about serving in the Peace Corps,” Percival said. “Next, connect with your local recruiter to answer any questions, get insights into the process and help strengthening your application. Colorado State University’s early ties to the Peace Corps and historical ranking as a top Peace Corps Volunteer-producing college means we have a strategic campus recruiter right here.” 

This garden will serve as a way to not only provide a pleasant resting place for students on campus but also to inform them. The CSU Peace Corps Tribute Garden will open Oct. 15 as a finale of this weekend’s Homecoming festivities.

Reach Tyler Weatherwax at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @twwax7272.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner, Illustration Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
