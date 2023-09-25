Raspberry scones with sweet glaze: The perfect sweet treat

As the Colorado fall weather begins to pick up, store-bought goods just don’t cut it anymore. Something freshly baked is the way to go for that cozy fall feel. If you’re not a fan of raspberries, you can easily substitute other fruits like blueberries, strawberries or even pumpkin in this raspberry scone recipe.

Part of what makes this recipe so great is that when you reheat or toast these scones, they still taste freshly baked every time. The glaze adds a touch of pizazz without overpowering the scone itself.

Ad

Fresh and frozen fruit works best with this recipe, but you can also use dried or soft fruits and pumpkin.

Ingredients for raspberry scones

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

3 cups all-purpose flour (plus a little extra for rolling)

½ cup chilled unsalted butter

¾ cup + 1 tablespoon frozen raspberries

1 large egg

1 ¼ cups heavy cream

Raw sugar for sprinkling

Ingredients for sweet glaze

2 tablespoons heavy cream (warmed)

2 tablespoons frozen raspberries

⅔ cups cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon butter melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions for scones

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees . Whisk dry ingredients together in a mixing bowl: granulated sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt and flour. Cut butter into small pieces, and add it to the bowl. Toss frozen raspberries in the bowl, and mix. Make a well in the center, and add the egg and heavy cream. Mix everything until combined. Get parchment paper or a cutting board, flour the surface and dump dough onto it. Form a disk about 1 inch thick, and cut the dough into eight triangular pieces. Place on baking trays with parchment paper if needed. Brush with heavy cream, and sprinkle raw sugar on top. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Transfer scones to a cooling rack.

Instructions for sweet glaze

Combine warm cream and raspberries in a separate bowl. Mix together powdered sugar, melted butter and vanilla extract in the same bowl. When scones are cooled down, spoon the glaze over them.

Enjoy!