Intro to new wave: 5 bands to start with

New wave as a genre was very exciting and innovative when it first came into the mainstream. Bands during the late ’70s and early ’80s were blending punk-style music — for example, lyrics and exciting instrumentals that encompass traditional punk sound — while also embracing a more forward approach of using pop-style sound and song structure. The new wave genre as a whole is a real treat for people looking to expand their taste in music. Here are five bands to check out who fall under the new wave genre.

Talking Heads

The Talking Heads were truly innovators of their craft. They excellently blend fun, post-punk-style music with funky and lively world music. A great example of seeing them in their element is by watching the live concert film “Stop Making Sense.” Talking Heads’ track list is quite dense and has plenty of unique songs that can resonate with anybody. David Byrne’s imagery shown through lyrics paired with the band’s funky and fun instrumentation makes Talking Heads an essential band to not only the new wave genre but music as a whole.

Recommended tracks: “Pulled Up,” “Once in a Lifetime,” “And She Was,” “Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On),” “Burning Down the House,” “The Book I Read,” “Psycho Killer.”

Blondie

Blondie’s music is a staple of the early ’80s. With hit songs like “Call Me” and “Heart of Glass,” it was inevitable that they would carve out their place in new wave history. Debbie Harry, the lead singer of Blondie, has an impressive voice that complements her equally impressive style. Harry, along with the other members of Blondie, have brushed shoulders with iconic bands and artists like the Ramones, Iggy Pop and David Bowie, which undoubtedly influenced their sound in one way or another. Their music takes a little bit of punk, pop and disco. All of these genres combined make Blondie an essential new wave listen.

Recommended tracks: “Call Me,” “Heart Of Glass,” “Hanging On The Telephone,” “Atomic,” “Rapture.”

Devo

Devo is about as artsy as they come. Their live performances consist of all members wearing matching jumpsuits and red cones for hats and running on treadmills. Devo’s approach to new wave is undeniably very unique. Although their music may be pretty all over the place, their lyrics always dive into more serious issues. For example, their own name, Devo, is derived from their ideology that humans are actually “de-evolving” due to technological developments. Devo lays more into the punk aspect of new wave, but their use of synths and catchy pop style makes them a cornerstone of one of new wave’s greats.

Recommended tracks: “Girl U Want,” “Gut Feeling,” “Gates of Steel,” “Planet Earth,” “Jocko Homo,” “Freedom of Choice,” “Gut Feeling / (Slap Your Mammy).”

New Order

New Order had an unfortunate history as a group. Before New Order, all of the members were initially in Joy Division, a band that bridged the gap between post-punk and new wave. However, after the passing of the lead singer, Ian Curtis, the band members decided to come together once more to make music under the name New Order. What would result is consistently fleshed-out tracks, hit songs and a massive dedicated fanbase. New Order is a must-listen for anyone wanting to dive into this genre.

Recommended tracks: “Bizarre Love Triangle,” “Ceremony,” “Crystal,” “The Perfect Kiss,” “Temptation,” “Age of Consent,” “Dreams Never End.”

The Cars

It is hard to mention the new wave genre without bringing up the iconic band The Cars. The Cars have put out numerous classics, such as “Drive” and “Good Times Roll.” More likely than not, you have probably heard one of their songs playing on the radio, at the roller rink or perhaps at an ’80s-themed event. They are the absolute poster child of new wave music and have plenty of good tracks anyone can enjoy.

Recommended tracks: “Drive,” “Good Times Roll,” “Just What I Needed,” “Let’s Go,” “My Best Friend’s Girl,” “Since You’re Gone,” “Candy-O.”

