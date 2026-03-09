Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU club gymnastics breaks barriers between men’s, women’s events

Sophia Schaller, Staff Reporter
March 9, 2026
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Olivia Heckman starts her floor routine during practice at Timberline Gymnastics with Colorado State University Gymnastics Club March 5.

At most gymnastics competitions, lines are drawn: Men are on one side and women are on the other, each doing their own events.

But Colorado State club gymnastics eliminates those lines.

With a team built on support and enthusiasm, members are able to compete in both men’s artistic gymnastics and women’s artistic gymnastics at their meets. Composed of 22 members, eight athletes compete in both men’s and women’s events. With some CSU undergrad students and some graduates, these Rams are gradually redefining college gymnastics.

Operating without coaches or online scoring, a large function of the team is to provide a space for gymnasts to learn from each other, try new things and, overall, have fun.

“It’s a good way to help support the team because it’s showing that you can really do whatever you want,” said Addilyn Hoffman, co-president of the gymnastics club. “And it’s setting an example that it’s your gymnastics and (to) just kind of go for it and not be scared to try new things.”

CSU Gymnastics co-president, Chloe Brekhus, competes on bars during session one of CSU gymnastics’ RAMbunctious Roundup home meet Feb. 22. The club hosts home meets at Timberline Gymnastics. (Collegian | Elizabeth Butler)

Because the stakes are low, club gymnastics provides that exact opportunity.

The Rams are apart of the NAIGC, a recreational league, compared to NCAA teams like Oklahoma, which won the 2025 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Championships.

While CSU’s status prevents them from going to the “big leagues,” NCAA status prevents other teams from being able to compete in whatever events they want.

In WAG, typical events include vault, floor, balance beam and uneven bars; in MAG, events are pommel horse, still rings and parallel bars.

“It’s definitely been a big learning curve; everything is a lot harder than it looks,” co-president Chloe Brekhus said. “It’s been really rewarding to be able to build those skills and grow.”

In gymnastics, there are 10 different levels, which are then followed by elite level, which focus on perfecting the major skills in events, allowing gymnasts to move up bit by bit.

But having only completed these levels in WAG, some women on the team said they have a long way to go in their journey through MAG as well.

“It’s totally different, like, it’s basically a different sport at this point,” Hoffman said. “There’s a little overlap that helps, but it’s a completely different thing. In women’s, I’m a pretty high level. But in men’s, I’m the lowest (level).”

Generally, women’s gymnastics often focuses on core strength and artistry, while men’s gymnastics targets upper body strength. Since the team doesn’t have any coaches, they have to rely on one another for advice and help.

CSU gymnastics club member Kate Dion-LaMont performs a kip as part of her routine on bars during CSU gymnastics’ RAMbunctious Roundup home meet Feb. 22. (Collegian | Elizabeth Butler)

The men on the team who grew up learning men’s events assist in translating women’s gymnastics skills to what is required in MAG.

The kip skill is fundamentally the same between MAG and WAG but requires different body framing and equipment. Through teamwork, the gymnasts help each other adapt to the transition.

While difficult, being able to compete in both events lets the Rams explore what they are capable of as well as validate parts of their identity.

“I always wanted to compete in men’s gymnastics growing up,” Calix Hill said. “From when I first got put in the gym, I would look across and kind of wonder why I wasn’t on the right team. So now it’s fun to be on that team where we’re all doing all of the events, and we’re all on the same team, the right team, together.”

For the Rams, being able to switch between events means more than just being able to challenge themselves. It also means being able to embrace parts of gymnastics and their own dreams that traditional divisions prevent.

“It’s never too late to try and learn something new,” Hill said. “It’s definitely worth the effort.”

Reach Sophia Schaller at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophschaller.

