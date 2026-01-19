United Women of Color fosters empowerment, leadership at CSU

Serving as an avenue for women of color to find community at Colorado State University, United Women of Color is working to build a more inclusive community where members feel empowered in their identities.

“United Women of Color is striving to become a community for general members to feel safe, heard, valued and appreciated,” said Domonique Green, a neuroscience student and CSU’s UWC president. “UWC is an organization that wants to provide volunteering opportunities, career development and community building.”

Green discussed how UWC’s core values serve as the foundation for building and strengthening its community, along with guiding student engagement, leadership and service across CSU’s campus.

“Our core values are to empower women of color from all diasporas, (as well as) building and cultivating community, ensuring success in academia and future occupations,” Green said.

Since the beginning of UWC, the organization’s mission has evolved over time, Green said. By centering its mission on shared principles, UWC continues to foster a campus culture focused on growth, accountability and community involvement.

“These missions evolved as we connected with other student organizations and cultural centers to collaborate on what students on campus need and want,” Green said.

UWC’s mission and commitment highlights why it and similar organizations play a critical part in fostering belonging for women of color.

“UWC is designed to support all women of color, supporting those who may feel underrepresented and unheard,” Green said. “This is important on a campus like CSU because coming to a (predominantly white institution) can be a culture shock, and (you) can feel demotivated when trying to find a sense of community on your own.”

This understanding drives UWC’s mission to create spaces where women of color feel supported and are enabled to succeed.

“Our goal and priority are to be that welcoming and empowering community, providing mentorship, resources and a safe space where women of color can thrive academically, socially and personally,” Green said.

“It’s a space that encourages growth, connection and pride in identity.” –Priscila Chicas, UWC vice president

For Green and many women on campus, their mission goes beyond words; it is shaping real experiences of growth, connection and leadership.

“Personally, ever since I have been a part of UWC, I have flourished in so many ways that I never thought I was capable of doing,” Green said. “My leadership and networking skills have grown so much, to the point where applying those skills to my future career as a neurosurgeon — I won’t feel lost.”

That sense of community has encouraged Green to form meaningful connections and approach leadership with intention and openness, she said.

“I also would say that being in UWC has allowed me to build meaningful connections with other women of color and become someone that listens more for criticism and strives to make it better,” Green said. “I’ve found a passion in UWC where I want it to continue leaving a legacy. I still strive to build those connections and understand the background of those I interact with.”

Moving toward the future, the group’s goals reflect the organization’s vision for growth and greater campus influence, said UWC Vice President Priscila Chicas.

“Our goals include expanding our membership, increasing collaborations and creating even more impactful events,” Chicas said. “We also hope to continue strengthening our presence and advocacy on campus.”

For Chicas, being part of UWC offers a space where support, connection and empowerment come together.

“(It) means having a community where I feel seen, supported and empowered,” Chicas said. “It’s a space that encourages growth, connection and pride in identity.”

Reach Jolynn Montiel at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.