New CSU football uniforms emphasize history, focus on details

As soon as Colorado State University announced our football team was getting new uniforms, I can’t deny, I was excited. I always love looking at new jerseys, kits and uniforms, and to finally be able to review CSU’s own was super exciting.

Overall, the uniforms are sleek with the perfect amount of Ram history and spirit tied in. For me, my favorite part is always going to be the helmets. The classic ram horns on the sides accentuate our mascot, and they tie in perfectly with the tops.

Ad

The helmets are fairly similar to previous years, but there is an important difference. The word grit has been added to the front of the helmets. Grit is the perfect word to describe CSU football, and it’s what will hopefully carry us to a more successful football season. It’s nice to have a constant reminder not only to opponents but also teammates of just how much hard work and dedication is being put into this team.

I also believe these uniforms are a much needed upgrade from previous years. I have never been a fan of the striped ram horns, and I’m definitely not sad they’ve been removed from the shoulder pads.

Speaking of shoulders, the stripes on the shoulders are meant to pay homage to the historic Aggie uniforms of the 1950s. I always love to see historical tributes in uniforms, and the striping on the shoulders does this in a perfectly subtle way. I would have loved to see some added ties to Fort Collins or even the Front Range, but keeping it close to CSU was important.

I’m also glad to see the removal of the “RAMS” on the pant legs and the addition of the stripes. While the stripes might not be a totally seamless addition to the uniforms, it adds a much needed area of visual interest. Previously, the small lettering was not very noticeable, and at least for me, having something that spices up the lower half of the uniforms is always a plus.

Overall, these uniforms do an amazing job removing imperfections from previous years and adding elements of historical importance. I’m excited to see these new uniforms out on the field, and I can’t wait to see what they do with special editions or even different combinations of the uniforms.

Reach Emma Askren at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.