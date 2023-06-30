CSU football uniforms need more flare

I want to start off by saying that anything green and gold with the Rams logo on it can’t look bad. However, these uniforms aren’t an upgrade from the previous ones, and they get rid of some of the iconic parts people loved.

It’s important to keep things simple — I mean, think about how much hate the University of Oregon got for trying to be too sophisticated with their basketball court — and the Rams did that. They changed some small things to make the uniforms noticeably different but didn’t go overboard.

One thing I think they did with this uniform that is a massive upgrade from previous seasons is removing the “RAMS” lettering that went across the legs on the previous uniforms. It felt out of place and didn’t make the uniforms feel truly sleek.

However, those little changes just aren’t enough, and there should have been more added to the new uniforms.

I don’t know about you, but when I get a new wardrobe, I feel confident, like I’m starting a new era — kind of like “new year, new me,” but it’s “new drip, new me.”

It doesn’t quite feel like the Rams did this. It feels like instead of getting that new wardrobe, they found some clothes that are similar but just different enough to make people notice.

Like I said earlier, when you get that outfit you’ve been eyeing for a while, you feel like a million bucks, and all those insecurities from your past feel like they just melt away as you stroll down whatever place you decide to make your runway.

The Rams won’t be able to do this. The hope in Ram country is that head coach Jay Norvell will start a new era for the Rams and develop winning ways, leaving the previous seasons in the rearview mirror.

While it’s still 100% possible to do in these uniforms, I would’ve liked to see something a little bit more flashy. If you want a throwback to the past, then go all out. We’ve really started to embrace our history with the Aggies. Why not add something to the jerseys to commemorate that even further?

Not to mention, nothing looks more football than an all-white uniform stained by grass and mud. While they will still wear their white tops, it just isn’t the same. Oh, and for the love of all things football, please continue to wear the white helmets — those are some of the coldest helmets in all of college football in my eyes.

