Head to Head: Are the new football uniforms good?

The Colorado State Rams announced their new uniforms June 16. While the uniforms are similar to what they donned in previous seasons, there are some differences.

Green. • Gold. • 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐭. That's who we are.

That's who we've always been. Clean and classic: our 2023 uniforms‼️#Stalwart x #RamGrit 🐏 pic.twitter.com/lFXL6U4VM6 — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) June 16, 2023

One of the biggest differences is the addition of striping along the numbers as well as on the shoulders. The previous Rams’ uniforms had ram horns on the shoulders, but moving forward, there will be horizontal stripes in that spot.

While the Rams have made the change to the new uniforms, the iconic orange Aggie Day uniforms and the white state pride uniforms will remain in the rotation.

The Rams will make their debut in their new threads Sept. 2 in Canvas Stadium against the Washington State University Cougars.

With the addition of the new uniforms, social media seems to be split on whether or not these uniforms are an upgrade from the previous set. Read along as our co-sports editors go head to head to discuss the new football fashion.