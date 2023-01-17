Rams track begins indoor campaign with multiple PRs

Rams track had an eventful weekend competing on the second day of competition. For the men, Tyler Colwell finished second with a time of 21.57 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

“I didn’t really know what to expect since it was my second collegiate meet,” Colwell said. “I love having people right next to me pushing me through the backstretch and on the curve. We were battling. I loved it.”

Another second-place finisher for the Colorado State men was Ryan Birkmeier. He finished with a time of 1 minute, 52.13 seconds in the 800-meter run. The men had a solid start to kick off the season as this was the first event where the whole team traveled to compete.

Women’s track also took the stage on the second day of the competition. Emily Chaston took first place in the 1-mile run with a time of 4:59.62, which is a personal record for her by over 5 seconds. This was her first event this season, but she didn’t waste any time dominating the competition.

“I didn’t expect to win, kind of just wanted to work with my teammates. We are just trying to get that turnover back in our legs. I feel really good about it since it was my first time breaking 5 minutes.” -Emily Chaston, CSU distance runner

Taye Raymond placed third in the 200-meter in 24.65 seconds and third in the 60-meter dash in 7.73 seconds. Raymond kept it constant in her first meet as a Ram, taking back-to-back third-place finishes.

Sarah Carter was another Ram to finish in the top three for CSU this weekend. Carter placed second in the women’s 3,000-meter run in 9:38.40, her new collegiate best for this event.

CSU track and field takes on the Prairie Wolff Invitational Jan. 20-21 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

