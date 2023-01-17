CSU field jumpstarts 2023 with podium-filled performances

The first standout performance came from junior Celyn Stermer, whose 4.13 meter pole vault mark set both the CSU record and the facility record.

On the men’s side, Sam Mrky placed second with a distance of exactly five meters. Colorado State found more success in the shot put, winning both the men’s and women’s shot put. Senior Mariano Kis won the men’s side with a mark of 18.29 meters, more than a meter farther than second place.

For the women, Colorado State claimed all three podium spots for shot put. Mya Lesnar finished first with a mark of 16.27 meters, also finishing fifth in the weight throw. Junior Gabi McDonald’s distance of 15.80 meters earned her second, while Michaela Hawkins’ of 14.23 meters had her place third. Hawkins joined Lesnar in the top five of the weight throw, finishing second with a throw of 18.69 meters.

Graduate student Lexie Keller placed fifth in shot put for CSU, with a mark of 13.09 meters on her first throw. Keller, one of Colorado State’s multi-athletes, also found the podium after winning the long jump with a distance of 5.73 meters.

The Colorado State women racked up another event win as first-year Jo-Anna Pinnock placed first in the women’s triple jump with a distance of 12.08 meters. Pinnock additionally finished fifth in the long jump.

In both high jumps, the Rams had an athlete place in the top three. On the men’s side, Ryan Blake tied for second with a mark of 2.01 meters, while Sharde Johnson took third with a 1.61 meter mark on the women’s side.

After their first successful meet of 2023, the Colorado State track and field team will travel out of state for the first time this season for the Prairie Wolff Invitational and Mark Colligan Memorial Invitational at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Jan. 20-21.

Reach Dylan Heinrich at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dylanrheinrich.