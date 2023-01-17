‘Fresh blood has the culture changing’ for Rams track

Sprints have had some strong performances at the beginning of the season, earning several podium appearances by both men and women.

With indoor track events picking up steam, Colorado State is looking forward to seeing positive progress in time by each athlete with outdoor events coming in March. Rams track will start traveling with the whole team going forward, giving their star athletes plenty of time to prepare for the long season ahead of them.

Graduate student John Fulton, who competes in hurdles, feels like there is a lot to be excited about this year.

“Overall, the feeling of this team is different,” Fulton said. “I’ve been here for five years. We have a very young team, and I think we are a much more talented team. I’m excited — fresh blood has the culture changing. It’s different but not in a bad way.”

The training looks different every day for Rams track. Mondays, they hit the harder workouts with speed-based training followed by lifts; Tuesdays and Thursdays are recovery days; Wednesdays are top speed days; Fridays are meet prep days and Saturdays are usually race day.

The Rams’ next indoor event is Jan. 20-21 at the Prairie Wolf Invitational and the Mark Colligan Memorial Invitational hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

