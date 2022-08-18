Rams fans shouldn’t close the door on football just yet

Colorado State University is a Division I program in the NCAA. Across 10 official NCAA sports that CSU competes in, two programs stand out among the rest: men’s basketball and football.

CSU has long been considered a football-first school. After all, like most Division I programs, football is where most resources and attention go. However, after a season when the Rams looked awful on the field and nearly unbeatable on the court, is it safe to say CSU is now a basketball school?

My pick: not yet.

CSU football was a disaster last year. The Rams had an awful 3-9 overall record last season, capped by a 52-10 beatdown at the hands of the University of Nevada, Reno, where then-head coach Steve Addazio was ejected from the game. One would have to go back to the 1988 season to find a Rams football team with a worse record than 3-9. They were 1-10 that season.

During the blowout loss, Nevada’s then-head coach Jay Norvell must have seen something in the Rams because within a month following that game, Norvell was named CSU’s new head coach. Since then, the Rams have been on a recruiting rampage, with a new coaching staff and very good players buying into Norvell’s plan on making a huge comeback this season.

Norvell is all about the grit and grind of football, and it is clear he is meant to be a football coach. The “Fort Air Raid” offensive scheme involves a heavy emphasis on the long pass, which is something the team — as well as the fans — have been missing for years now.

Now is a time as exciting as ever to be a CSU football fan. Quarterback Clay Millen was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, and after redshirting for one year mentoring under standout Carson Strong at Nevada, he followed coach Norvell to CSU to win. Surrounded by tall, athletic wide receivers like Melquan Stovall and Preseason All-Mountain West tight end Tanner Arkin, the aerial attack will undoubtedly be something to marvel at this season.

But it is not only the offense that should stir up excitement for this season — the defense has exceptional potential as well. Linebacker Dequan Jackson was named to the preseason watchlist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in the nation every season.

Rams football has only had one winning season since the opening of Canvas Stadium just five seasons ago. However, this year, it is more than plausible for a winning tradition at Canvas to start and for fans’ hearts to sway back toward football once again.

