Basketball should be the new face of CSU Athletics

There is no denying the Colorado State University basketball teams are steady, stalwart forces to be reckoned with in Fort Collins and among diehard Ram supporters. Since the beginning, both the men’s and women’s programs have had exceptional seasons, achieved a sizable number of victories and trophies and continue to support and develop professional players.

It’s time to acknowledge the program’s outstanding legacy and transform Colorado State’s athletics by recognizing the institution as one of the top basketball schools in the state.

Ad

Notably, Moby Arena was the season’s spotlight for both the men’s and women’s teams.

“The program goes much deeper than just an outside 3-pointer; it’s a community focused on fostering development and achievement among our teams, players and students. Colorado State’s history in professional development stems back to 1996 — the start of Becky Hammon’s legacy.”

The women’s team ended the 2021 season with an overall record of 21-12, rounding it up with two of the season’s largest events: the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship and the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. The team began the season with a six-game winning streak and enjoyed many significant victories throughout the year, including the Border War in Moby against the University of Wyoming.

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team began the 2021–22 season with high expectations and finished with a historic 25-6 overall season record. The Rams’ season was marked by school records being broken, accolades and awards being given, five consecutive sold-out games and a taste of playoff action.

They had a 12-game winning streak to begin the season, in addition to a victory at the 2021 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam tournament, making the semifinals of the 2022 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship and being the sixth seed in the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The program goes much deeper than just an outside 3-pointer; it’s a community focused on fostering development and achievement among our teams, players and students. Colorado State’s history in professional development stems back to 1996 — the start of Becky Hammon’s legacy. A former three-time All-American member, Hammon is currently the head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Hammon’s time at Colorado State established the future of many athletes following the stalwart ways.

In the recent 2021-22 NBA draft, former forward David Roddy was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round as the 23rd pick and instantly traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Roddy will carry on with his career in Memphis, Tennessee, leaving behind a three-year legacy with over a dozen honorable awards and mentions for his outstanding performance and leadership during his time as a Colorado State Ram.

As athletics begin to return, it’s essential to value and represent the history Moby Arena has brought to Colorado State University. Using basketball as a new representative will change the game for incoming athletes and embrace the new wave of students to Moby Madness.

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1.