The Compliance Blind Spot in Relocation Packages Most Companies Don’t Know About

Most relocation policies get reviewed for cost. Very few get reviewed for legal exposure. That gap is starting to matter in a way it didn’t five years ago, and most HR and mobility teams haven’t caught up yet.

The blind spot isn’t exotic. It’s sitting in plain sight in nearly every relocation package: the repayment clause.

The clause nobody questions

If a relocation package includes a “stay-or-pay” provision, language requiring the employee to repay some or all of the relocation costs if they leave before a set period, there’s a good chance that clause was copied from a template years ago and never revisited. It’s one of the most standard pieces of boilerplate in corporate mobility, which is exactly why it’s easy to overlook when the law underneath it changes.

And the law underneath it has changed.

What AB 692 actually did

California’s Assembly Bill 692 took effect January 1, 2026, and it significantly restricts how employers can structure repayment obligations tied to relocation costs, training expenses, sign-on bonuses, and similar front-loaded benefits. The law isn’t retroactive; agreements signed before that date aren’t affected, but any new agreement, renewal, or amendment entered into after January 1, 2026 has to comply.

The restrictions are specific. Repayment obligations can’t accrue interest. They have to be prorated based on how much of the retention period the employee actually served, and that retention period can’t exceed two years. Employees have to be given the option to defer receiving the payment entirely rather than take it and be on the hook for repayment. They must be notified of their right to consult an attorney and given at least five business days to do so before signing. And critically, repayment can only be required if the employee leaves voluntarily or is terminated for misconduct, not if the company simply decides to let them go.

Violate the statute and the exposure isn’t abstract. Employers face penalties starting at a few thousand dollars per affected employee, plus actual damages, attorneys’ fees, and costs. For a company with any meaningful relocation volume into California, that adds up fast.

Why this is bigger than one state

It’s easy to read this as a California compliance footnote, relevant only to companies relocating people into that state. That reading misses the bigger pattern. New York passed similar legislation restricting these kinds of repayment provisions shortly after California did, and Washington has moved on related ground through its noncompetition statute. The direction of travel across states is consistent: legislators are increasingly treating repayment clawbacks as a form of worker mobility restriction, similar in spirit to how they’ve treated noncompetes, and regulating them accordingly.

For a national or multi-state employer, that means a policy compliant in one jurisdiction can be non-compliant in another, and a policy that was fine last year may not be fine for agreements signed today. Treating this as a single-state issue is the mistake most likely to leave a company exposed somewhere it didn’t expect.

Why relocation packages specifically are the blind spot

Compliance teams tend to scrutinize employment contracts, noncompete agreements, and bonus structures closely; they know those are watched areas. Relocation repayment language often doesn’t get the same level of attention, because it’s viewed as an operational or benefits matter rather than a legal one. It gets drafted once by whoever built the mobility program, gets reused across every offer letter that includes a relocation component, and rarely gets routed back through legal review unless something goes wrong.

That’s the actual blind spot: not that companies are being reckless, but that relocation repayment language quietly falls into a gap between HR, mobility, and legal, with no single owner responsible for checking it against current law.

What a compliance review should actually check

A relocation-specific compliance review doesn’t need to be a full legal overhaul. It needs to answer a short list of concrete questions:

Do any active relocation agreements include repayment terms drafted or renewed after January 1, 2026 for California-based employees, and do they meet the interest, proration, and deferral requirements? Is repayment currently triggered by any condition other than voluntary departure or misconduct, such as a layoff or restructuring? Are employees given a documented right to consult an attorney with adequate time before signing? Does the policy vary appropriately across states with different or emerging restrictions, rather than using one national template? Who currently owns this language: HR, mobility, legal, and is that ownership documented anywhere?

Most companies can answer question five honestly and find the answer is “nobody, specifically.” That’s usually where the risk actually lives.

Getting ahead of it rather than reacting to it

Organizations handling this well don’t wait for a claim to surface before reviewing their repayment language. They’re treating this the way they’d treat any other emerging compliance requirement: a scheduled review, cross-functional sign-off between legal and mobility, and documentation showing the policy was checked rather than assumed to be fine. Building that kind of review into a broader corporate relocation compliance process, rather than treating it as a one-off legal fire drill, is what keeps a policy compliant as more states move in this direction.

The move itself was never the risky part of a relocation package. The fine print about what happens if the employee leaves always was, and now the law is starting to say so explicitly.