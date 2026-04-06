What to Expect from CSU Football Heading Into the 2026 Season

Colorado State football enters the 2026 season at a true inflection point. After a turbulent 2025 campaign that ended with a coaching change and just two wins, the Rams are turning the page with a new leader, a rebuilt roster, and a fresh conference identity.

The move to a reimagined Pac-12 adds another layer of intrigue, raising both the level of competition and the stakes for a program looking to reestablish itself on the national stage.

With significant roster turnover, a wide-open quarterback competition, and a renewed sense of direction under head coach Jim Mora, expectations are cautiously optimistic.

For fans in Fort Collins and across the country, 2026 represents not just a new season but what could be the beginning of a new era for CSU football.

Jim Mora Brings a New Culture to Fort Collins

Jim Mora arrives in Fort Collins tasked with stabilizing a program that struggled for consistency in 2025. Following Jay Norvell’s midseason departure, Colorado State finished 2-10 overall and 1-7 in its final Mountain West season. The instability was evident across the roster, particularly at quarterback, where the team cycled through multiple starters without establishing rhythm or identity.

Mora’s hiring signals a clear shift in direction. Signing a five-year deal, he has made it known that he views CSU as a long-term destination and intends to build a championship-caliber program before stepping away from coaching. That level of commitment matters for a team that has lacked continuity in recent years.

His track record supports optimism. Mora orchestrated a turnaround at UConn, producing back-to-back nine-win seasons and restoring credibility to a struggling program. His approach blends disciplined structure with adaptability, something CSU has lacked during recent rebuilding attempts.

By combining transfer portal additions with high school recruiting, he aims to create a sustainable pipeline of talent. For a program entering a new conference, establishing identity and leadership may be the most critical step toward long-term competitiveness.

The Transfer Portal Reshapes the Entire Roster

Few programs in the country have transformed as dramatically as Colorado State’s this offseason. Mora leaned heavily into the transfer portal, bringing in 38 new players, including 18 with direct ties to his UConn system. That familiarity could prove invaluable as the team looks to implement new schemes on both sides of the ball quickly.

The offensive backfield sees a major addition in Mel Brown, who arrives with over 2,000 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns at UConn. With the previous running back room depleted by transfers, Brown is expected to anchor a restructured ground game and provide early-down stability.

In the passing attack, tight end Javonte “Juice” Vereen, also from UConn, and wide receiver Reginald Vick Jr., from Wake Forest, add receiving help. Vereen’s red-zone presence and Vick’s prior receiving production and downfield-play potential help address key gaps in a receiving corps that needed immediate reinforcement.

This influx of incoming talent also shapes broader expectations. Analysts evaluating early college football futures markets may view CSU as one of the more unpredictable teams in the country, given the sheer volume of new contributors and system familiarity. However, the UConn pipeline, in particular, gives Mora a unique advantage in accelerating cohesion.

Ultimately, the success of this roster overhaul will depend on how quickly these pieces come together.

The Quarterback Battle Will Define the Season

While the roster has been largely rebuilt, the quarterback position remains the biggest question mark heading into 2026. Darius Curry is the only returning quarterback with meaningful 2025 game experience for Colorado State, and he threw for roughly 700-plus yards and five touchdowns.

However, Curry’s hold on the starting job is far from secure. K’saan Farrar, a transfer from UConn, brings familiarity with Mora’s offense and offers a developmental upside that could appeal to the coaching staff. His understanding of the system may allow him to close the gap quickly during spring practices.

Adding to the competition is Hauss Hejny, another transfer with starting experience at the Power conference level. His presence introduces a different skill set and raises the overall level of competition in the quarterback room. For Mora, this is an ideal scenario, multiple viable options pushing each other throughout camp.

Spring practices, which began on March 8 and include 15 scheduled sessions, will be critical in determining the depth chart. The staff will be evaluating not only performance but also leadership and chemistry with the new offensive weapons.

The outcome of this battle will likely define CSU’s ceiling. A clear and effective starter could significantly elevate the offense, while continued uncertainty may limit the team’s ability to compete consistently in a tougher conference environment.

A New Conference and a Challenging Schedule Await

Colorado State’s move to the restructured Pac-12 introduces a new level of competition and visibility. Joining programs like Washington State, Oregon State, Boise State, and Fresno State, the Rams will face a schedule that demands consistency and resilience from a newly assembled roster.

The early portion of the schedule offers a potential advantage. Four of the first five games will be played at Canvas Stadium, allowing Mora to establish momentum and build confidence within the team. A strong start at home could set the tone for the rest of the season.

The upcoming battle with Wyoming on carries added significance. CSU enters the year with eight consecutive season-opening losses, making this rivalry matchup a critical opportunity to reset expectations and energize the fan base.

As the season progresses, conference matchups against Boise State, San Diego State, Washington State, and Fresno State will shape the Rams’ standing. These games will test both the depth of the roster and the effectiveness of Mora’s system against established programs.

Realistically, Year 1 under Mora is about progress as much as it is about results. A winning record and contention for a Pac-12 bowl berth would represent a meaningful step forward and signal that the program’s rebuild is firmly on track.

A Foundation for the Future in Fort Collins

Colorado State’s 2026 season is defined less by certainty and more by potential. With a new head coach, an overhauled roster, and the challenge of a new conference, the Rams are navigating one of the most transformative periods in program history.

While immediate success is not guaranteed, the structural changes taking place suggest a program moving in a more stable and intentional direction.

The combination of Mora’s leadership, a transfer class tailored to his system, and a competitive quarterback battle creates a foundation for growth. For fans and observers, the focus will be on how quickly those elements translate into on-field cohesion.