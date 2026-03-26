The Ultimate Guide to Doing Cheyenne Frontier Days Right (For CSU Students)

So you’ve seen the concert lineup. Your group chat is already talking about it. Maybe someone’s even said, “we should go.”

Cheyenne Frontier Days runs July 17-26, 2026 – so your summer plans just found a date.

Now the only question is… how do you actually do Cheyenne Frontier Days right?

Whether it’s your first time or you’ve heard the stories, here’s how to turn a quick trip north into one of the best days (and nights) of your summer.

Pick Your Night (It Matters More Than You Think)

Not every night at Cheyenne Frontier Days feels the same. And that’s a good thing, especially across all 10 days, July 17-26.

Some shows lean country, some bring crossover energy and others feel like a full-on summer party. If you’re going with a group, this is step one: pick a night everyone’s excited about.

Check out the full Frontier Nights lineup and choose your night here.

(https://cfdrodeo.com/event/frontier-nights/)

Pro tip: If your group is split, pick the artist you don’t know as well. You’ll discover new music and somehow those always end up being the most fun nights.

Plan Your Game Day (Don’t Just Wing It)

You can just show up for the concert… but you’ll miss half the adventure.

The best CFD days start early and build.

Here’s a perfect CSU-style game plan:

Morning: Free Pancake Breakfast or the Grand Parade

Late morning: Walk the grounds, grab coffee, explore and shop

Afternoon: Rodeo or check out Old Frontier Town

Evening: Dinner, drinks at the Buckin’ A Saloon, settle in for the concert

Night: Concert and post-show hangs

See the daily schedule and plan your day here.

(https://cfdrodeo.com/events-schedule/)

Don’t miss the free Pancake Breakfast.

(https://cfdrodeo.com/event/pancake-breakfast/)

Explore the new Morning Star American Indian Village.

(https://cfdrodeo.com/event/morning-star-american-indian-village/)

Pregame at the Buckin’ A Saloon.

(https://cfdrodeo.com/event/buckin-a-saloon/)

Tickets 101 (Choose Your Experience)

This is where your night can either be good… or really good.

Not all tickets are the same and depending on your group, your vibe might look different.

Want to be in the middle of the action? Party Zone Fast Pass

Want something a little more elevated? Tunes on the Terrace

Want a laid-back social feel? The Rooftop

There’s no wrong choice. Just what fits your group best.

Compare ticket options and find your spot here. (https://cfdrodeo.com/event/frontier-nights/)

What to Wear (Western… But Make It CSU)

Let’s be honest. The outfits are part of the experience.

Think:

Boots or broken-in sneakers (you’ll walk more than you think)

Denim, dresses, hats – make it Western-inspired but still you

Sunblock by day and layers for when the sun drops

It’s not about going full costume. But it is about showing up ready for the vibe.

Getting There (Keep It Easy)

One of the best parts? You’re less than an hour away.

That means:

Carpool with friends

Split gas

Designate a driver (future you will be thankful)

Or go all in and plan a party bus

No airports. No long travel days. Just get in the car and go.

Don’t Skip These (Trust Me)

There’s a lot happening, but a few things you really shouldn’t miss:

These are the moments that make the experience feel bigger than just a concert. Because it is.

Budget Like a College Student (Because You Are One)

Good news – this doesn’t have to break the bank.

A few easy ways to keep it affordable:

Split gas and rides

Eat earlier or share food once you’re there

Pick the ticket level that fits your budget

Plan ahead so you’re not making last-minute expensive decisions

You’re getting a full day and night of entertainment in one place which honestly goes further than most single-night plans.

Pro Tips You’ll Be Glad You Knew

A few things that make a huge difference:

Show up earlier than you think

Stay hydrated (Wyoming’s July sun is real)

Wear comfortable shoes

Set a meetup spot in case your group splits

Have a loose plan but leave room for spontaneity

Make It a Core Memory

This is the part you can’t really plan, but it’s the reason you go.

The random conversations.

The group photos.

The songs you didn’t expect to love.

It’s the kind of day that turns into stories you’re still talking about when classes start back up.

So… do it right.

Grab your friends. Pick your night. Plan your day. Then just show up ready for a good time.

July 17-26. Ten days. One way to do it – right.

Start planning your 2026 Cheyenne Frontier Days experience and get tickets:

www.CFDRodeo.com