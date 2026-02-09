Wondering Where to Stay in New Braunfels, TX? Don’t Miss These 5 Top Spots

Nestled between San Antonio and Austin, New Braunfels, Texas, offers a captivating mix of German heritage, river adventures, live music, and small-town charm.

Whether you’re planning a quick weekend escape, a summer tubing trip with friends, or a relaxed family vacation, knowing where to stay in New Braunfels, TX can significantly enhance your experience.

The right accommodations can put you closer to attractions, improve convenience, and set the tone for your entire trip.

Below is a carefully curated list of five standout places to stay – each offering comfort, convenience, and a unique way to experience what makes New Braunfels so special.

1. Gruene Mansion Inn

For history lovers and romantics alike, Gruene Mansion Inn is an elegant stay located in the heart of Historic Gruene.

Featuring Victorian-style rooms, private porches, and scenic views, this property offers a peaceful retreat with old-world charm.

Guests love being just steps away from boutique shopping, wine tasting rooms, and the iconic Gruene Hall.

Situated in one of the safe neighborhoods in New Braunfels, TX, this inn is ideal for couples seeking a quiet, walkable area with rich character and timeless appeal.

2. Camp Fimfo, Texas Hill Country

If your idea of a vacation includes outdoor adventure and entertainment for all ages, Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country delivers a fun-filled experience.

This modern camp resort features well-equipped cabins, RV sites, pools, playgrounds, and thrilling attractions like zip lines.

It’s one of the best places to stay in New Braunfels for families, groups, and travelers who enjoy nature without sacrificing comfort or amenities.

3. The Resort at Schlitterbahn

Perfect for summer travelers, The Resort at Schlitterbahn offers unmatched convenience for waterpark enthusiasts. Staying on-site allows guests early park access and eliminates the hassle of parking or long walks in the heat.

With room options ranging from hotel-style suites to spacious vacation homes, this resort is ideal for families, reunions, or multi-day stays focused on fun and relaxation.

4. Comal Inn

A charming boutique bed and breakfast, Comal Inn is a hidden gem located just minutes from the Comal River and downtown New Braunfels.

Known for its cozy atmosphere and attentive service, it’s a favorite among couples and solo travelers.

Guests appreciate the peaceful environment while still being close to restaurants, shops, and river activities.

5. Historic Faust Hotel

Built in the 1920s, the Historic Faust Hotel blends classic architecture with modern updates. Its downtown location makes it easy to explore local attractions, attend festivals, or enjoy the nightlife.

The on-site brewery adds to the experience, making this hotel a popular choice for travelers who want history, convenience, and entertainment in one place.

What to Know Before Booking

Is New Braunfels, TX, safe?

Yes. Areas like Gruene, downtown, and River Road are well-regarded for safety. Choosing established neighborhoods and reputable accommodations ensures a comfortable stay.

What zone is New Braunfels, TX?

New Braunfels is primarily in USDA Hardiness Zone 8b, which is helpful for gardening and landscaping considerations. Zoning rules may vary depending on property use.

Things to Do Near Your Stay

No matter where you book, you’ll be close to some of Central Texas’s best attractions. Enjoy tubing on the Comal or Guadalupe River, explore local wineries, attend live music events, or hike scenic trails like Panther Canyon. Seasonal festivals and farmers markets add even more local flavor to your visit.

Getting Settled in New Braunfels

If you’re planning a longer stay or thinking about relocating, working with trusted professional movers in New Braunfels can make the transition smooth and stress-free. Getting to know the area through a short stay is a great way to decide which neighborhood feels like home.

Conclusion

Whether you’re drawn by music, rivers, history, or family-friendly fun, New Braunfels offers accommodations for every travel style and budget. With the right place to stay, your visit can be just as memorable as the destination itself.