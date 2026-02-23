The 11 most hated footballers of the 21st century

Football has no shortage of controversial figures. Some players are loved by their fans but widely disliked outside their clubs, often due to outspoken opinions, on- or off-field behaviour, or clashes with rivals.

We decided to compile a ranking of the most polarising footballers of the century — the players who inspired the strongest negative reactions, even if they were adored by supporters of their own teams. Big-name superstars like Messi and Ronaldo are not included, as their global fanbases largely balance out any criticism.

11. Vinicius Junior

Despite his age, Vinicius has become one of the most disliked players across La Liga. Undoubtedly one of the most talented footballers in the world, he often behaves provocatively on the pitch, regularly drawing fouls from opponents. Fans sometimes respond with blatant displays of racism, and Vinicius has been visibly affected, as in the match against Valencia.

At the start of last season, the Brazilian celebrated his goals by dancing the samba. Nothing unusual, but it clearly annoyed his opponents. Before the derby with Atlético, Koke warned that if it happened again, Vinicius would be in trouble. He did not score in that match, but before the next derby, Atlético fans went as far as hanging his effigy in central Madrid. Another incident occurred in the match against Valencia, where Paulista fouled him. Fans wrote on Twitter: “If Paulista is fined, all normal Spaniards should share the bill.” Even Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi initially liked the tweet, though he later removed it.

The Spanish press frequently reports on Vinicius’s interactions with other players. For example, against Mallorca he reportedly said: “You’ll have to look for a new job after your career ends; you’ll never earn as much as I do.” Many players feel he sometimes exploits the issue of racism: “When he is called a provocateur, he uses racism as a trump card,” said Mallorca captain Antonio Raillo. Former Málaga and Cameroon goalkeeper Carlos Kameni also commented: “I think if Vinicius behaved more calmly, he would be insulted far less. There are many Black footballers in Spain, but they don’t face racism every weekend.”

10. Neymar

It is hard to imagine a more controversial figure among top footballers than Neymar. He is the all-time top scorer for the Brazilian national team, a player admired for his skill and dazzling feints, yet he has never enjoyed the widespread adoration that Ronaldinho once did.

There are several reasons why the Brazilian often attracts criticism. Many labelled him a diver early in his career because of his tendency to fall dramatically and make exaggerated expressions of pain. To be fair, Neymar is frequently fouled, especially in the legs, but he is also a master of provocation.

Neymar has also faced criticism for disciplinary issues, which is not uncommon in Brazil. His famous trips to his sister’s birthday during the middle of the season have become legendary, and he travels with a large entourage that needs to be fed and accommodated. Questions have also been raised about his club choices: he left Barcelona to step out of Messi’s shadow, only to find himself in Mbappé’s shadow, and after failing to win the Ballon d’Or, he moved to Saudi Arabia.

9. Mauro Icardi

Mauro could easily have become an Inter legend, given the astronomical number of goals he scored for the Nerazzurri, but that is not how he is remembered. Early in his career, the striker became involved in a high-profile romance, dating the wife of his older friend Maxi Lopez. While not unprecedented — similar situations have involved players like John Terry and Ryan Giggs — Mauro’s relationship with Wanda often played out like a soap opera, with football taking a backseat to publicized dramas, social media hype, and personal betrayals. As a result, Icardi increasingly became known as a celebrity gossip figure, despite being a talented footballer.

At just 23, Icardi published an autobiography in which he criticised Inter fans and even claimed he would confront any of them, backed by Argentine associates. Fans reacted with disbelief: “We thought Icardi was a typical young guy, a bit of a jerk, but ultimately good. We were wrong.” Remarkably, this occurred while Mauro still wore the captain’s armband at the club.

Beyond the romance, Wanda Nara has often publicly commented on football, defending her husband while attacking others. Even then-young Lautaro Martinez found himself caught in the crossfire. Few couples in world football have generated as much controversy and tension as Icardi and Wanda.

8. Mario Balotelli

Mario is either one of the greatest talents of his generation or the biggest fool of his era. Early on, stories about bathroom fireworks, manicures, and “Why always me?” were dismissed as the antics of a difficult teenager. Over time, however, it became clear that this teenager would never truly grow up. No matter how much effort Mino Raiola put into guiding his protégé, Mario seemed to live in his own world. The manager, known for his salesmanship, admitted after his stint at Liverpool: “It will take effort to make him wanted again.”

Balotelli has few genuine personal enemies (Jamie Carragher might be an exception), but the word most often associated with him is “disappointment.” He has let down teammates, coaches, agents, and ultimately himself — despite living a life full of fun and flair.

7. Emiliano Martínez

Few people knew about the eccentric Emiliano Martínez before the 2022 World Cup, even though he was already 30 years old. The Argentine played in England but was not a star, often serving as the third or fourth-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal and failing to establish himself at the modest Getafe. Even Aston Villa fans, where he eventually found his place, hardly imagined he would become one of the most talked-about goalkeepers in the world. However, when Scaloni called him up to the national team at the age of 29, everything changed: Villa and Argentina fans adore him, while many others consider him outright crazy.

During the semi-final penalty shootout of the 2021 Copa América, he famously shouted at teammate Yerry Mina: “Look me in the eyes. I know where you’re going to shoot, I’ll eat you alive.” His eccentric celebrations raised eyebrows even then, but Martínez’s defining moment came at the World Cup. Placing the tournament’s best goalkeeper award in a sensitive spot and celebrating with Mbappé’s mask drew criticism from all sides. Even Villa coach Unai Emery felt the need to have a preventive talk with him.

Martínez didn’t just rile up the French — his behaviour also displeased Emery, and rumours about his possible departure from Aston Villa have already begun to circulate.

Luis Suárez is now a respected figure with an outstanding career behind him, but at one point, even Barcelona’s management questioned Luisito’s sanity. There were rumours that the club considered including a clause in his contract forbidding him from biting. Before moving to Spain, he had already bitten Otman Bakkal of PSV, Branislav Ivanović of Chelsea, and Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.

The striker’s career also includes other controversial moments, such as the famous handball against Ghana in the 2010 World Cup, for which he is still widely criticised in Africa, and a racist incident involving Patrice Evra that led to an eight-match suspension. Over time, Luis calmed down, but his darker moments remain unforgettable.

As he famously said: “It’s not my problem that Gyan didn’t score the penalty.” African fans still call Suárez “the devil,” and the president of Ghana publicly demanded justice.

5. Raheem Sterling

If Raheem Sterling hadn’t made it in football, swimming might have been his calling. He is arguably the best “diver” in world football today. Danish fans still haven’t forgotten his fall in the Euro 2020 semi-final, and Shakhtar supporters know firsthand how frustrating it can be. After the match against the Miners, Sterling even apologised to the referee and the Donetsk team: “I wanted to hit the ball, and then I don’t know what happened. I tripped over the grass and rolled across it. Please forgive me.”

Another source of criticism is his perceived love of luxury and displays of wealth. Jamie Carragher has often pointed out that Sterling flaunts his riches. Immediately after England’s elimination from Euro 2016, he posted a photo on social media of a silver toilet and a sink encrusted with precious stones in the house he bought for his mother. Many fans were furious, especially given the national team’s disappointing result.

Liverpool supporters, meanwhile, don’t need any specific reason — they consider the academy product a traitor for moving to their main rival.

4. Diego Costa

Most people have forgotten about this player, but the Brazilian with Spanish citizenship once became the prototype of Diego Simeone’s Atlético style — tough, aggressive, but effective — a style that still leaves its mark in La Liga. He also made his presence felt in the Premier League.

He clashed with Emre Can, confronted Laurent Koscielny (forcing Gabriel Paulista to step in), didn’t hesitate to strike Martin Škrtel in the ribs, and once even threw a shirt at José Mourinho. At one point, he tried to grab referee Gil Manzano by the throat, earning an eight-match ban — though that incident alone hardly defines his career.

3. Pepe

Now a veteran at Porto, Pepe is breaking records for longevity in football, often going up against players half his age. But in his younger years, the Portuguese defender was notorious for his hotheadedness. In 2009, Getafe’s Casquero fell after a tussle with Pepe, who then went on to kick his opponent while he was on the ground — an incident that became a defining moment of Pepe’s early reputation.

In 2012, he mocked Levante players by dancing near their dressing room, showing off his provocative side once again. Even at 38, Pepe got into a confrontation with Sporting’s director on the pitch. While he still trails Sergio Ramos in red cards, this pair of defenders were among the most feared and unpleasant opponents of the 21st century.

2. Sergio Ramos

The legendary Real Madrid captain will surely earn his place among football’s all-time greats, but he is also one of the most polarising figures in the game. It’s a simple fact: Sergio holds the record for red cards in both La Liga and the Champions League. For Real Madrid, he was sent off roughly every 25 games, while for the Spanish national team, he went over 170 games without a red card.

Outside Madrid, few fans genuinely liked him. He injured Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final in Kyiv, later responding to criticism from the English media with a cheeky: “Maybe Firmino caught a cold because a drop of my sweat fell on him?”

In the Champions League final against Juventus, Ramos provoked Juan Cuadrado’s sending off by dramatically falling after the Colombian’s handball. Television footage even captured Ramos instructing Cristiano Ronaldo on how to provoke Gabi from Atlético. Until recently, even fans of his native Sevilla viewed him as a traitor, though Ramos has been making efforts to repair that reputation.

1. Marco Materazzi

If you’re not an Inter fan, there’s little doubt about who takes first place. Of course, Zidane’s infamous headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final is etched in football history, but he wasn’t the only provocateur. Materazzi had a reputation for targeting opponents, often without regard for who was in front of him. In 2005, he kicked Andriy Shevchenko in the groin, and earlier in his career at Perugia, he nearly injured Gianluca Lentini. In 2006, he even collided with Zlatan Ibrahimović on the pitch.

Revenge from the Swede came five years later, when Ibrahimović delivered a knee to Materazzi’s head during the Milan derby. “What a wonderful derby — we won, and Materazzi is in the hospital,” said Pippo Inzaghi, who also suffered from the Nerazzurri defender’s aggression.

In 2010, when Inter beat Barcelona in the Champions League, a young Mario Balotelli refused to celebrate with the team and threw his shirt away. After the match, Materazzi kicked him in the face — a tough-love lesson in discipline. Off the pitch, however, Marco is a genuinely good person and even helped Balotelli during his hospital recovery. Still, many fans preferred not to see him on the field.