Navigating Mental Health Care With Aetna: What You Should Know

When it comes to mental health, knowing what’s available is crucial for those who struggle daily with their mental well-being or have periods of mental health issues where immediate help is accessible.

Despite there being a lot more growth in the mental health industry in general, not everyone is fully aware of the opportunities out there and the help available.

In this guide, we’ll look at what services and coverage Aetna provides to people and how to get the most out of your health coverage for the benefit of your mental well-being in 2026 and beyond.

The importance of your mental health is key, and so with that being said, here are some helpful tips for navigating mental health care, and why it should be prioritized all the time.

The benefits of looking after your mental health

There are many great benefits that you get from looking after your mental health. Looking after your mind is an important part of your general health because if you don’t prioritize, even when your mental health is stable, it can easily slip into more dangerous states of mind. Here are some of the benefits that come from looking after your mental health.

Coping and resilience

When it comes to coping with your mental health, it’s essential to be better equipped. Handling stress, to changes in life and difficult times like grieving, can all be helpful to cope and have a more resilient state of mind.

Stronger relationships

Building strong relationships and a network that provides a supportive community is essential. Improved ability comes when you have good mental health, and it’s an opportunity to build connections with others.

Sometimes, your mental health can benefit greatly when you have a strong network of loved ones around you.

Enjoyment and purpose

When your mental health is in a good place, you’ll find yourself enjoying activities more, taking up hobbies that you love, and just getting more out of daily life.

That enjoyment and purpose are crucial to have in your life, especially when you have periods of ill-health mentally.

Self-esteem and confidence

With good mental health and the tools you need to manage your mental health effectively, you have a higher self-worth and a belief in your abilities in all aspects of life.

Having that confidence and self-esteem is certainly important, especially when you’re struggling with your mental well-being.

Clearer thinking

When it comes to mental health, having clarity and clearer thinking is important because in those moments of mental crisis, you’re often not thinking clearly. Better decision-making and focus come from looking after yourself mentally.

Emotional balance

Emotional balance is important to have. Being able to understand and manage a wider range of emotions is helpful, especially when you need to improve that connection with your emotions.

Interconnectedness

Your mental and physical health are linked, which is why it’s good to focus on your mental health as well as your physical wellbeing. Stress affects digestion, and chronic conditions can also impact your mental health.

Physical activity

With exercise, it can help boost your mood as well as feelings of anxiety and depression. It also helps to improve sleep, which is why it’s good to implement physical activity when it comes to your mental health.

Diet and hydration

A balanced diet and water intake are beneficial to support brain function, focus, and energy. That’s why it’s good to have a great selection of foods rather than restricting yourself, as this can impact your mood and mental well-being.

Your Aetna mental health coverage

Aetna is a provider that delivers extensive mental health coverage in NYC. This includes both in-person and virtual therapy, as well as substance abuse treatment and psychiatric services.

To navigate care, it’s important to verify your specific benefits available and make use of Aetna’s tools to find the right in-network providers, which, more importantly, helps to minimize out-of-pocket costs.

Aetna mental health coverage includes the following:

Therapy and counseling – Coverage for both individual, group, family, and couples therapy is available. Aetna-covered therapy with clinicians provides a connection with licensed professionals.

Psychiatric services – Access to an evaluation, diagnosis, and medication management.

Treatment programs – Coverage for both outpatient and inpatient programs for eating disorders and substance use disorders.

Telehealth options – Options for virtual counseling and psychiatric care.

Digital tools and EAPs – Access to digital tools and confidential employee assistance programs for work or personal use.

Key steps for navigating care

To help navigate care successfully, here are a few key steps that will help access the care you need as and when you need it.

Verify your benefits

First and foremost, verify your benefits. Your specific plan will determine your costs. From copayments to deductibles and coinsurance, it’s good to verify what benefits you have available.

Review your summary of benefits

Look for a review of your summary of benefits to find out what coverage details you have and what’s available for you and your needs.

Contact member services

Calling the phone number on the back of your Aetna membership card will help confirm the benefits you have available, the costs, and whether a referral from a primary care physician is required.

Find in-network providers

Staying in-network is crucial in order to maximize your benefits and to help avoid any high costs, too.

Use Aetna’s online directory

Make use of the online directory that Aetna offers to access all of the in-network mental health professionals available in your area.

Utilize partner platforms

Utilize partner platforms as well, such as Talkspace and Headway, to simplify finding and booking in-network therapists and psychiatrists.

Check with local clinics and understand costs

Making use of local mental health clinics is important and can be found by exploring the in-network directory. Be sure to confirm the in-network status before your first session and to understand the costs so that you’re not surprised by any unexpected bills that come through.

What to do when you’re in a crisis

When you’re in a crisis, it’s important to call emergency services and a crisis hotline immediately for the support you need in the moment.

Mental health is always necessary to prioritize, so use these tips to navigate your mental health needs with the help of Aetna.