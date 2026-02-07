Marketers and SEO teams tracking AI-driven search performance need tools that reveal how their brand appears inside answers from engines like Google Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.

We’ve reviewed the top platforms that go beyond basic keyword checks, showing actual citations, prompt-level presence, and share of voice across Gemini and other LLMs. So, in this guide, we’ll review 7 of the best tools to track visibility in Gemini for 2026.

TL;DR:

Best tools to track visibility in Gemini measure citations, mentions, sentiment, and prompt-level presence inside Gemini and Google AI Overviews.

Peec AI is considered the best tool to track visibility in Gemini in 2026.

Advanced tools support multi-country tracking, competitor share of voice, and historical AI answer analysis.

7 Best Gemini Visibility Tools in 2026

Based on our review, here are the 7 best tools to track visibility in Gemini in 2026:

Peec AI – Best overall for tracking visibility in Gemini SE Ranking – Best for SEO + AI integration LLMrefs – Best for affordable keyword-based tracking AI Peekaboo – Best for automated content deployment RadarKit – Best for real-world AI snapshots OmniSEO – Best for managed reporting FinSEO – Best for AI-SEO audits

Peec AI is a leading AI search analytics platform that helps marketing teams and agencies monitor brand visibility across major AI engines, including Gemini, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, with optional support for Claude, Grok, DeepSeek, Microsoft Copilot and Llama. Peec AI specializes in prompt‑level tracking, providing insights on how and when brands are cited across engines and languages.

The platform supports multi-account dashboards for agencies, automatic prompt generation, and prompt clustering, while offering CSV exports and sentiment/position tracking. Trusted by over 1500 marketing teams, Peec AI is considered one of the best AI visibility tools for 2026 due to its precision, transparency, and growing user base.

Pros:

Multi‑engine tracking, including optional Gemini support

Prompt‑level visibility, sentiment, and position data

Unlimited seats on all plans

Agency-ready dashboards and CSV export

Cons:

Limited diagnostic and prescriptive insights

Pricing from: €89/mo

2. SE Ranking

SE Ranking is an all-in-one SEO platform that includes an AI Visibility & Gemini Visibility Tracker for monitoring how brands appear across Google Gemini, AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity, alongside traditional SEO data. The AI visibility module captures citations, links, and competitor mentions across Gemini answers, while the broader platform supports rank tracking, technical audits, backlink analysis, and reporting workflows.

Pros:

Competitor visibility benchmarking across AI-generated results

Cached Gemini answers for manual review

Local visibility tracking down to ZIP/city level

Cons:

Full platform interface can feel heavy for AI-only use cases

Add-ons and higher keyword tiers can raise pricing

Pricing from: $52/mo (Essential)

3. LLMrefs

LLMrefs is a lightweight AI visibility tracker that monitors brand and URL citations across Gemini, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Google AI Overviews, and other large language models using a keyword-based input system. It generates prompts automatically, crawls AI engines for full answer data, and outputs metrics such as share of voice, citation counts, and competitor presence.

Pros:

Keyword-first workflow avoids prompt writing

CSV export and weekly trend reports

Fast setup and onboarding

Cons:

Data refreshes weekly or monthly, not live

No native integrations or funnel/sentiment analysis

Larger keyword needs require custom pricing

Pricing from: $0/mo (Free)

4. AI Peekaboo

AI Peekaboo is a visibility tracking tool that estimates how often a brand is cited across Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, and related LLM platforms. It assigns a visibility score, shows competitor comparisons, and includes optional autonomous content agents that update external content to address detected gaps.

Pros:

Tracks brand mentions across multiple AI engines

Highlights citation gaps and missed opportunities

Agency plans support multi-brand tracking

Cons:

Visibility scores are modeled, not from AI provider APIs

Lacks classic SEO auditing and backlink tools

Pricing scales with inputs but lacks transparency for higher tiers

Pricing from: $49/mo (Micro)

5. RadarKit

RadarKit runs browser-based agents to simulate real-user searches on Gemini, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and Copilot, capturing the full answer outputs and calculating visibility metrics from them. The data is tied to tracked prompts, URLs, and GA4 outcomes.

Pros:

Browser agents simulate regional user results

Records full answer content and citation URLs

Supports GA4 integration for traffic correlation

Cons:

Optimized for desktop, not mobile-friendly

Data refresh intervals in minutes, not instant

Higher prompt/project limits gated behind pricing tiers

Pricing from: $29/mo (Lite), $79/mo (Growth), $139/mo (Pro), $449/mo (Enterprise)

6. OmniSEO

OmniSEO, built by WebFX/SEO.com, combines Gemini and LLM visibility tracking with human-led reporting and strategy suggestions. The platform tracks mentions across Gemini, AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity, offering dashboards, competitor data, and bundled service options.

Pros:

Pairs dashboards with advisory support

Offers reporting on citation trends and topic visibility

Integrates query-level data with SEO metrics

Cons:

Strong dependence on WebFX service model

Less suitable for self-serve or product-only users

Difficult to evaluate features without a sales/demo process

Pricing from: $89/mo (Entry)

7. FinSEO

FinSEO is an AI SEO and visibility platform that tracks citations, sentiment, and brand presence across Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and DeepSeek, then links that data to audits, structured data, and prompt-level intelligence. It provides modeled visibility metrics like Share of Model, competitive analysis, and human vs bot traffic insights inside a combined analytics and optimization suite.

Pros:

Provides structured audits and schema diagnostics

Surfaces high-impact prompts and gaps

Offers GA4 integration and branded analytics dashboards

Cons:

Interface complexity can slow adoption for small teams

Users report rough UX edges and prompt recalibration needs

Higher cost than simple visibility trackers

Pricing from: $99/mo

Final Verdict

For teams serious about tracking Gemini and LLM visibility in 2026, Peec AI stands out with prompt-level metrics, unlimited seats, and broad model coverage.

It’s especially strong for agencies and marketers managing multi-country or multi-brand visibility across AI search engines. While others offer add-ons or integrated services, Peec AI is considered the most focused and scalable option for AI search analytics today.

FAQs

What does it mean to track visibility in Gemini?

It means monitoring how often and where your brand appears in AI-generated answers from Google Gemini, including citations, mentions, and positioning inside AI Overviews.

How is AI visibility different from SEO rankings?

AI visibility tracks mentions in generative answers, while SEO rankings measure position in search results. It focuses on prompts, citations, and content context, not just keyword position.

What features should I look for in Gemini visibility tools?

Look for prompt tracking, citation detection, Gemini-specific metrics, sentiment and position analysis, and multi-LLM support. Export, historical trends, and geo-data are also useful.

Which tool is best for multi-country Gemini tracking?

Peec AI, RadarKit, and FinSEO offer country-level filters or location-specific runs. Peec AI is especially suited for agencies tracking visibility across regions.