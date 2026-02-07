Marketers and SEO teams tracking AI-driven search performance need tools that reveal how their brand appears inside answers from engines like Google Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.
We’ve reviewed the top platforms that go beyond basic keyword checks, showing actual citations, prompt-level presence, and share of voice across Gemini and other LLMs. So, in this guide, we’ll review 7 of the best tools to track visibility in Gemini for 2026.
TL;DR:
- Best tools to track visibility in Gemini measure citations, mentions, sentiment, and prompt-level presence inside Gemini and Google AI Overviews.
- Peec AI is considered the best tool to track visibility in Gemini in 2026.
- Advanced tools support multi-country tracking, competitor share of voice, and historical AI answer analysis.
7 Best Gemini Visibility Tools in 2026
Based on our review, here are the 7 best tools to track visibility in Gemini in 2026:
- Peec AI – Best overall for tracking visibility in Gemini
- SE Ranking – Best for SEO + AI integration
- LLMrefs – Best for affordable keyword-based tracking
- AI Peekaboo – Best for automated content deployment
- RadarKit – Best for real-world AI snapshots
- OmniSEO – Best for managed reporting
- FinSEO – Best for AI-SEO audits
1. Peec AI
Peec AI is a leading AI search analytics platform that helps marketing teams and agencies monitor brand visibility across major AI engines, including Gemini, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, with optional support for Claude, Grok, DeepSeek, Microsoft Copilot and Llama. Peec AI specializes in prompt‑level tracking, providing insights on how and when brands are cited across engines and languages.
The platform supports multi-account dashboards for agencies, automatic prompt generation, and prompt clustering, while offering CSV exports and sentiment/position tracking. Trusted by over 1500 marketing teams, Peec AI is considered one of the best AI visibility tools for 2026 due to its precision, transparency, and growing user base.
Pros:
- Multi‑engine tracking, including optional Gemini support
- Prompt‑level visibility, sentiment, and position data
- Unlimited seats on all plans
- Agency-ready dashboards and CSV export
Cons:
- Limited diagnostic and prescriptive insights
Pricing from: €89/mo
2. SE Ranking
SE Ranking is an all-in-one SEO platform that includes an AI Visibility & Gemini Visibility Tracker for monitoring how brands appear across Google Gemini, AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity, alongside traditional SEO data. The AI visibility module captures citations, links, and competitor mentions across Gemini answers, while the broader platform supports rank tracking, technical audits, backlink analysis, and reporting workflows.
Pros:
- Competitor visibility benchmarking across AI-generated results
- Cached Gemini answers for manual review
- Local visibility tracking down to ZIP/city level
Cons:
- Full platform interface can feel heavy for AI-only use cases
- Add-ons and higher keyword tiers can raise pricing
Pricing from: $52/mo (Essential)
3. LLMrefs
LLMrefs is a lightweight AI visibility tracker that monitors brand and URL citations across Gemini, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Google AI Overviews, and other large language models using a keyword-based input system. It generates prompts automatically, crawls AI engines for full answer data, and outputs metrics such as share of voice, citation counts, and competitor presence.
Pros:
- Keyword-first workflow avoids prompt writing
- CSV export and weekly trend reports
- Fast setup and onboarding
Cons:
- Data refreshes weekly or monthly, not live
- No native integrations or funnel/sentiment analysis
- Larger keyword needs require custom pricing
Pricing from: $0/mo (Free)
4. AI Peekaboo
AI Peekaboo is a visibility tracking tool that estimates how often a brand is cited across Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, and related LLM platforms. It assigns a visibility score, shows competitor comparisons, and includes optional autonomous content agents that update external content to address detected gaps.
Pros:
- Tracks brand mentions across multiple AI engines
- Highlights citation gaps and missed opportunities
- Agency plans support multi-brand tracking
Cons:
- Visibility scores are modeled, not from AI provider APIs
- Lacks classic SEO auditing and backlink tools
- Pricing scales with inputs but lacks transparency for higher tiers
Pricing from: $49/mo (Micro)
5. RadarKit
RadarKit runs browser-based agents to simulate real-user searches on Gemini, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and Copilot, capturing the full answer outputs and calculating visibility metrics from them. The data is tied to tracked prompts, URLs, and GA4 outcomes.
Pros:
- Browser agents simulate regional user results
- Records full answer content and citation URLs
- Supports GA4 integration for traffic correlation
Cons:
- Optimized for desktop, not mobile-friendly
- Data refresh intervals in minutes, not instant
- Higher prompt/project limits gated behind pricing tiers
Pricing from: $29/mo (Lite), $79/mo (Growth), $139/mo (Pro), $449/mo (Enterprise)
6. OmniSEO
OmniSEO, built by WebFX/SEO.com, combines Gemini and LLM visibility tracking with human-led reporting and strategy suggestions. The platform tracks mentions across Gemini, AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity, offering dashboards, competitor data, and bundled service options.
Pros:
- Pairs dashboards with advisory support
- Offers reporting on citation trends and topic visibility
- Integrates query-level data with SEO metrics
Cons:
- Strong dependence on WebFX service model
- Less suitable for self-serve or product-only users
- Difficult to evaluate features without a sales/demo process
Pricing from: $89/mo (Entry)
7. FinSEO
FinSEO is an AI SEO and visibility platform that tracks citations, sentiment, and brand presence across Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and DeepSeek, then links that data to audits, structured data, and prompt-level intelligence. It provides modeled visibility metrics like Share of Model, competitive analysis, and human vs bot traffic insights inside a combined analytics and optimization suite.
Pros:
- Provides structured audits and schema diagnostics
- Surfaces high-impact prompts and gaps
- Offers GA4 integration and branded analytics dashboards
Cons:
- Interface complexity can slow adoption for small teams
- Users report rough UX edges and prompt recalibration needs
- Higher cost than simple visibility trackers
Pricing from: $99/mo
Final Verdict
For teams serious about tracking Gemini and LLM visibility in 2026, Peec AI stands out with prompt-level metrics, unlimited seats, and broad model coverage.
It’s especially strong for agencies and marketers managing multi-country or multi-brand visibility across AI search engines. While others offer add-ons or integrated services, Peec AI is considered the most focused and scalable option for AI search analytics today.
FAQs
What does it mean to track visibility in Gemini?
It means monitoring how often and where your brand appears in AI-generated answers from Google Gemini, including citations, mentions, and positioning inside AI Overviews.
How is AI visibility different from SEO rankings?
AI visibility tracks mentions in generative answers, while SEO rankings measure position in search results. It focuses on prompts, citations, and content context, not just keyword position.
What features should I look for in Gemini visibility tools?
Look for prompt tracking, citation detection, Gemini-specific metrics, sentiment and position analysis, and multi-LLM support. Export, historical trends, and geo-data are also useful.
Which tool is best for multi-country Gemini tracking?
Peec AI, RadarKit, and FinSEO offer country-level filters or location-specific runs. Peec AI is especially suited for agencies tracking visibility across regions.