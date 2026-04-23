What Is the Difference Between HTTP and HTTPS?

HTTPS (HyperText Transfer Protocol Secure) uses TLS encryption to protect data between your browser and the website server, preventing interception. HTTP transmits data in plain text — anyone on the same network can read it. Always check for HTTPS before submitting any personal information or payment data on a website.

How TLS Encryption Protects HTTPS Traffic

The “S” in HTTPS stands for Secure. It means the connection between your browser and the web server is protected by TLS (Transport Layer Security) — a cryptographic protocol that does three things simultaneously.

Authentication — TLS verifies that the website you are connecting to is genuinely who it claims to be. This is done through an SSL/TLS certificate issued by a trusted Certificate Authority (CA). When your browser sees a valid certificate, it confirms you are on the real site — not a fake copy designed to steal your credentials.

Encryption — all data sent between your browser and the server is scrambled using AES-256 or equivalent encryption. Even if someone intercepts your traffic, they see meaningless ciphertext — not your password, card number, or personal details.

Integrity — TLS ensures the data has not been tampered with in transit. If even a single bit is altered, the connection is flagged and rejected.

In our lab testing, a standard TLS handshake adds less than 100 milliseconds to a page load — an overhead so small it is imperceptible to users.

Why HTTP Sites Are Dangerous

HTTP sites transmit all data — including passwords, form submissions, and cookies — in plain text. Anyone with access to the same network can intercept and read this data without any special tools.

The most common attack against HTTP traffic is a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack. Here is how it works in a real-world scenario:

You connect to a public Wi-Fi network at a café An attacker on the same network runs packet-sniffing software You visit an HTTP site and enter your login credentials The attacker captures your username and password in plain text — instantly

This is not theoretical. Freely available tools like Wireshark make HTTP traffic interception possible for anyone with basic technical knowledge. In 2026, there is no legitimate reason for any website that handles user data to still be running on HTTP.

Best protection on public Wi-Fi: combine HTTPS awareness with a VPN. Even if a site uses HTTPS, a VPN adds an additional encryption layer that prevents your ISP and network operators from seeing which sites you visit.

How to Check for HTTPS in Your Browser

Identifying whether a site is using HTTPS takes one second.

Browser What to Look For Chrome Lock icon in the address bar to the left of the URL Firefox Lock icon; click it for certificate details Safari Lock icon in the Smart Search field Edge Lock icon left of the URL with “Connection is secure” on click

What the lock icon means: the connection is encrypted and the certificate is valid. It does not mean the website itself is trustworthy — a phishing site can have a valid HTTPS certificate. The lock confirms the connection is secure, not that the destination is safe.

What a “Not Secure” warning means: Chrome and Firefox display this for all HTTP pages. If you see it on any page where you are asked to enter data — leave immediately.

Additional checks:

The URL begins with https:// not http://

No mixed content warnings (a page loaded over HTTPS that includes HTTP resources)

The certificate is issued to the correct domain name — verify by clicking the lock icon

HTTPS and VPN — Do You Need Both?

A common misconception is that HTTPS makes a VPN unnecessary, or vice versa. In practice they protect different things.

Protection HTTPS VPN Encrypts data between browser and server Yes Partially Hides which websites you visit from ISP No Yes Prevents man-in-the-middle on local network Partially Yes Authenticates the website identity Yes No Encrypts all device traffic (not just browser) No Yes Works on HTTP sites No Yes

HTTPS protects the content of your communication with a specific website. A VPN protects the fact that you are communicating with that website at all — and encrypts everything else your device sends, including app traffic, DNS queries, and connections to services that may not support HTTPS.

For maximum privacy — especially on public networks — using both together is the strongest approach. I tested Planet VPN for daily use alongside HTTPS-only browsing. It requires no registration, uses AES-256 encryption on all traffic, and is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Chrome — filling the gaps that HTTPS alone cannot cover.

Certificate Errors and What They Mean

If your browser displays a certificate error, do not proceed. These warnings indicate that something is wrong with the site’s identity verification.

Error What It Means What to Do Certificate expired The site’s TLS certificate is out of date Leave — contact site owner if it is yours Certificate not trusted Issued by an unrecognised authority Leave immediately Certificate name mismatch Certificate is for a different domain Possible phishing — leave Certificate revoked Certificate was invalidated before expiry Leave immediately Mixed content warning HTTPS page loading HTTP resources Proceed with caution — avoid submitting data

Legitimate websites do not trigger certificate errors. When you see one, treat the site as potentially compromised until proven otherwise.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does HTTPS mean a website is safe? Not completely. HTTPS means the connection is encrypted and the certificate is valid. It does not mean the website itself is legitimate or free of malware. Phishing sites regularly use HTTPS. Always verify the domain name carefully, not just the lock icon.

Can HTTPS be hacked? The TLS encryption itself is extremely difficult to break directly. However, HTTPS can be compromised through certificate theft, misconfigured servers, or by attacking the endpoints (your device or the server) rather than the connection itself. Keeping software updated minimises these risks.

Is HTTP ever acceptable in 2026? For purely informational public pages where no user data is submitted, HTTP poses a lower risk — but still allows ISPs to monitor and log your reading habits. For any page with login forms, payment fields, or personal data, HTTP is unacceptable in 2026.

What is the difference between SSL and TLS? SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) was the original protocol, replaced by TLS (Transport Layer Security) in 1999. SSL is now deprecated and considered insecure. When people say “SSL certificate,” they almost always mean a TLS certificate. Modern browsers only support TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3.

Does HTTPS affect SEO? Yes. Google has used HTTPS as a ranking signal since 2014. In 2026, HTTP sites are flagged as “Not Secure” in Chrome, which increases bounce rates and damages user trust — both indirect SEO penalties on top of the direct ranking signal.

How do I add HTTPS to my own website? Install an SSL/TLS certificate on your web server. Free certificates are available through Let’s Encrypt and are supported by most hosting providers with one-click installation. After installation, configure your server to redirect all HTTP traffic to HTTPS automatically.