WoW: The Rarest Mounts Still Obtainable in 2025 and How to Get Them

A lot of players have made it their goal to collect every mount in World of Warcraft. The thrill of flexing on players with a mount that few others have is certainly an exhilarating experience. WoW offers a variety of mounts, some of which you get from old raids, grinding faction rep, or getting rare world drops and killing old world bosses. Many of the previously unattainable mounts are still in the game and available to players willing to sink the time and patience into unlocking them by completing difficult game content.

For the year 2025, this guide focuses on a few of the rare mounts that will become achievable with this early game content, some tips, and their methods of acquisition. Players willing to complete some of the more difficult group quests usually put in some prep work to get better gear. The grind for better gear or a WoW boosting service is something players have always done in every MMORPG. Getting the best possible outcome for the least amount of work is an expected behavior in gaming.

1. The Midnight’s Eternal Reins

This gorgeous, armored spectral horse remains one of the rarest dungeon mounts still farmable today. Dropped by Attumen the Huntsman in Return to Karazhan (Legion version), its drop rate is extremely low.

Go to Karazhan in Deadwind Pass.

Clear trash to reach Attumen inside the dungeon.

Defeat him for a chance at the mount.

Most players run this daily on multiple characters since the drop rate is notoriously brutal.

2. Reins of the Infinite Timereaver

The Infinite Timereaver remains one of the most elusive mounts in the game because it can drop from any Timewalking dungeon boss across multiple expansions.

Queue for Timewalking whenever the event is live.

Clear bosses for a tiny chance at the mount.

Since the drop is bonus loot, no special difficulty is required, and running as many dungeons as possible is the best approach.

3. Solar Spirehawk

Also known as the “Flaming Bird,” this mount still holds high prestige because of its absurdly low drop rate and weekly lockout.

Travel to Spires of Arak in Draenor.

Kill Rukhmar during his weekly spawn.

The long lockout makes this a slow grind, but players who keep at it eventually see results.

4. Ashes of Al’ar

Even in 2025, the Ashes of Al’ar remains a celebrated legendary mount. Its phoenix design still stands among WoW’s finest visuals. How to Get It:

Clear Tempest Keep in Netherstorm.

Defeat Kael’thas Sunstrider for a chance at the drop.

It’s a weekly farm, but the quick raid layout makes each attempt fast and painless.

5. Mimiron’s Head

This mechanical masterpiece continues to be among WoW’s most revered rare mounts. How to Get It

Enter Ulduar in Storm Peaks.

Set difficulty to 25-man.

Kill Yogg-Saron with 0 Keepers active.

Although it’s farmable solo at max level, the mechanics still require attentiveness.

6. Invincible’s Reins – Icecrown Citadel

One of the most iconic mounts in the game, Invincible, remains rare due to its low drop rate and weekly farm cycle. How to Get It

Enter Icecrown Citadel.

Defeat the Lich King on Mythic difficulty (or highest available).

Its emotional significance and stunning spectral model make it highly desired even today.

7. Reins of the Thundering Cobalt Cloud Serpent

Nalak, the world boss on the Isle of Thunder, still drops this electrifying mount, but at a minimal chance. How to Get It

Go to the Isle of Thunder.

Defeat Nalak weekly.

It’s one of the easier bosses to solo, but it requires persistence.

8. Silent Glider

Unlike others on this list, the Silent Glider demands patience rather than mechanical challenge. The rare mob Soundless has one of the lowest mount drop rates in modern WoW. How to Get It:

Travel to Nazjatar.

Camp Soundless’s spawn points.

Tag and kill for a chance at the mount.

This hunt is all about timing and dedication.

Reins of the Bone-White Primal Raptor

This dinosaur mount looks fierce and remains extremely rare because it requires farming a massive number of dinosaur bones.

How to Get It

Grind 9,999 Giant Dinosaur Bones on the Isle of Giants.

Turn them into “The Bone Collector” vendor.

While time-consuming, this mount is guaranteed once you complete the grind.

10. Glacial Tidestorm

Dropped by Jaina Proudmoore in Battle for Dazar’alor during the Mythic encounter, this ice-themed elemental remains difficult to acquire due to its coordination requirements. How to Get It:

Join or form a group for Mythic Battle for Dazar’alor.

Defeat Jaina on Mythic difficulty.

Tips to Improve Your Chances

Use Multiple Characters

The more characters you farm with, the more weekly or daily rolls you get.

Join Farming Communities

Discord groups, WoW communities, and cross-realm raid groups make multi-character farming easier.

Focus on Rotations

Instead of farming one mount at a time, rotate through all rare weekly farms to avoid burnout.

Stay Patient

These mounts are rare for a reason. Persistence makes the eventual drop even more rewarding.

Final Words

In 2025, WoW is still giving the greatest collectible chases in the MMO world, or at least, the best in the MMO world. Completing our long-term goals and the their accomplishments fosters the drive to climb the proverbial mountain. The mountable bosses and their individual achievements reward the players. One can farm world bosses, complete mythic dungeons in a group, and solo old raids to acquire every mount.

FAQs

Which rare mount is the easiest to obtain in 2025?

The Bone-White Primal Raptor is one of the easiest since it only requires time and farming bones rather than RNG drops.

What is the most rigid rare mount still obtainable?

Many players consider the Infinite Timereaver and Silent Glider among the hardest due to extremely low drop rates.

Can all these mounts be farmed solo?

Most can be soloed at max level, but Jaina’s Mythic mount typically requires a coordinated group.

How many rare mounts should I farm weekly?

As many as your schedule allows. More attempts increase overall chances due to the RNG nature of drops.

Do drop rates increase with higher difficulty?

For legacy raids, the drop chance is typically static, but some mounts require Mythic difficulty explicitly.