10 Best Coin Value Apps Free for Identification

Ever found a mysterious coin and wished you could instantly know what it is? You’re about to discover something amazing: your smartphone can identify virtually any coin in seconds. No expertise needed. No expensive books. Just point, snap, and learn.

Whether that coin came from Grandma’s collection, your pocket change, or a foreign trip, these free coin value apps for identification will tell you exactly what you’re holding. We’ve ranked the top 10 based on one critical factor: how accurately and easily they identify coins.

Let’s dive into the best coin identification apps that turn anyone into an instant expert.

10 Best Free Coin Value Apps

1. CoinKnow – Top Recommended

CoinKnow delivers unmatched accuracy for U.S. coin identification, achieving precision within a 2-point range on the Sheldon Scale. Advanced AI trained on millions of coins recognizes subtle details other apps miss, including copper color variations (Red, Red-Brown, Brown) and Proof finishes with Cameo characteristics.

It’s one of only two apps detecting error coins—doubled dies, missing mint marks, and rare varieties. Perfect for inherited collections, verifying pocket change, and learning detailed specifications. Limitation: exclusively U.S. coins. Free daily scans allow unlimited identification.

2. CoinValueChecker

CoinValueChecker achieves 99% accuracy across 300,000+ U.S. coin types, excelling at recognizing specific grades (MS, PR, CAM, DCAM). Unlike basic identifiers, it pinpoints exact varieties, mint marks, and grade ranges rather than generic classifications.

The app handles worn coins exceptionally well and automatically catches mint errors during standard identification. Historical context accompanies each result. The feature-rich interface requires a learning curve but delivers professional-level precision. Ideal for serious collectors identifying collections where subtle varieties create significant value differences. Some features require subscription.

3. Maktun

Maktun dominates international coin identification with 300,000 coins, 160,000 banknotes, and 15,000 tokens from worldwide sources. The visual recognition system matches coins by appearance without requiring prior knowledge—simply photograph both sides. It identifies tokens and commemorative pieces that specialized apps overlook.

The database covers obscure countries and historical periods. Works offline once coins are saved to your collection. Provides comprehensive specifications: country, denomination, year, and catalog numbers. Ad-free experience requires subscription, but free tier handles basic identification effectively. Best choice for foreign collections and unknown origins.

4. CoinSnap

CoinSnap prioritizes speed—photograph a coin and receive identification within seconds. The streamlined interface shows what it is, minting date, estimated value, and historical facts immediately. Covers 240,000+ coin types globally and automatically distinguishes Mint State coins from Proof strikes.

Perfect for beginners wanting quick, clear answers without complicated settings. Works brilliantly for common and modern coins but less reliable with rare, ancient, or heavily worn pieces. Consider it your everyday identifier rather than rare coin specialist. Intuitive design eliminates confusion.

5. Numiis

Numiis transforms identification into education by providing rich historical narratives explaining why coins matter. The filtering system narrows results by era or country when photos aren’t definitive, making it excellent for tricky identifications. This guided approach teaches recognition patterns while identifying.

Global coverage spans from pennies to commemoratives with detailed mint and period filtering. The educational content makes identification memorable and builds expertise over time. Free trial available, then requires subscription. Best for people wanting to deeply understand coins, not merely label them. Combines identification with fascinating discovery.

6. NGC Coin App

The official NGC app specializes in professionally graded coins in NGC holders. Barcode scanning provides instant, authoritative identification—far superior to photographing through plastic slabs. Beyond basic details, it shows population data revealing how many coins were graded at each level, helping assess rarity.

Access images of 20+ million graded coins to compare your pieces against certified examples. Verifies authenticity of graded coins with exact grade and certification details. Primarily useful for NGC-certified coins; raw coin identification isn’t the strength. Essential for inherited slab collections.

7. HeritCoin

HeritCoin offers remarkable value—comprehensive identification features completely free without subscription requirements. While competitors impose paywalls after trial scans, this remains accessible. AI handles U.S. currency, ancient coins, error coins, and rarities with impressive accuracy. The unique 3D modeling feature lets you rotate and examine coins from all angles, confirming subtle details.

When automatic identification seems uncertain, expert appraisal services provide human verification. Value estimates can vary between scans, though identification itself stays consistent. Some users report needing multiple photos for optimal recognition. Incredible quality for zero cost.

8. Coin ID

Coin ID by AIBY prioritizes simplicity for newcomers. Photograph both sides to receive comprehensive details—composition, weight, designer, and historical facts. The AI chatbot answers follow-up questions like “How do I know if this is an error?” or “What does this mint mark mean?” Clean interface removes intimidation, making coin identification approachable and fun. Multiple collection organization options included.

Free scans are limited before subscription prompts appear, but identification remains accurate throughout. Best for absolute beginners wanting hand-holding through the learning process.

9. PCGS CoinFacts

PCGS CoinFacts functions as an identification encyclopedia rather than AI identifier—consult it after knowing what you’re examining. Professional Coin Grading Service data provides unmatched authority. High-resolution Photograde images enable condition identification by comparing against professionally graded examples.

Detailed descriptions clarify identification uncertainties and explain varieties within coin series. Expert narratives enhance understanding. Essential for confirming uncertain identifications from other apps and learning to recognize grades. You need basic coin identity to search effectively—it won’t identify complete unknowns. Use AI apps first, then verify here with professional data.

10. Coinoscope

Coinoscope employs unique visual similarity search—showing coins resembling yours for comparison rather than relying solely on AI recognition. This approach excels with worn, damaged, or unclear coins where automatic identification struggles. With 1.7 million downloads and years of database refinement, reliability is proven.

Global coverage includes 300,000+ coins from American, European, Asian, and African currencies. Works offline for previously identified coins. Free version limits daily advanced searches, but basic identification remains free. Uniquely effective for damaged coins that make other apps guess. Visual comparison builds identification confidence.