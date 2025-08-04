Top 5 Best PCB Design Companies to Consider in 2025

Are you in dire need of a reputable, trustworthy, reliable, and high-quality PCB company? We understand that making the right decision can be challenging, especially with numerous options available on the market. Therefore, in this article, we look into the best companies: here’s our top 5!

Conclusive Engineering

Conclusive Engineering is a Poland-based embedded system company, offering full-stack services: from designing and developing PCBs, to creating the firmware, software and mounting the hardware.

Pros

Dedicated support —you have a selected person responsible for troubleshooting and general product support.

No minimum order quantity —there are no limitations regarding the number of PCBs you can manufacture.

European qualit —high-quality components and lower tariffs due to the European origin of the company.

Mid-level and senior-level team —Conclusvie hires only mid- and senior-level engineers, ensuring that your PCBs are in experienced hands.

Cons

European prices —PCBs from Conclusive might be more expensive than those from Chinese companies. Nevertheless, the prices come with higher quality.

Focus on embedded systems —while Conclusive Engineering is one of the best PCB companies, its expertise revolves mainly around embedded system development—they are full-stack but focused purely on embedded devices, unlike some major European companies.

Company size: 11-50 employees

Year founded: 2018

Services: Full-stack: PCB Design, Electronic Manufacturing, Code Debugging, Firmware Development, and more

LinkedIn link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/conclusiveeng/

PCBWay

PCBWay is a Chinese PCB-oriented company, offering PCB assembly and PCB design services. It’s also a good choice, although for slightly different reasons than Conclusive or other companies on the list. What are its pros and cons?

Pros

Prices —PCBWay offers competitive pricing in comparison to European or US companies.

Wide choice of technologies —there’s a lot to choose from for every element of your printed circuit board .

Quick order processing —to minimize delays and waiting time.

Cons

Quality —PCBWay may offer lower quality than European competitors, as it sources its components from China.

Delivery time and cost —despite quick order processing, it might take more time for your PCBs to arrive from China. You also have to factor in stricter border controls and tariffs.

Limited range of services —PCBWay does not offer full-stack services—just PCB design, development and manufacturing.

Company size: 500-1000 employees

Year founded: 2014

Services: PCB prototyping

LinkedIn link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pcbway/

Aisler

Aisler is a Germany-based PCB manufacturing company focused on accessible pricing and quick turnaround times for prototyping and small series. It’s a solid pick for hobbyists and startups looking for EU-based reliability without breaking the bank.

Pros

EU location —no customs or import duties within the European Union, resulting in quicker and cheaper delivery.

Fast prototyping —excellent for rapid prototyping and small batch runs.

Affordable pricing —one of the more budget-friendly options within Europe.

Simple ordering interface —ideal for less experienced users or hobbyists.

Cons

Limited scalability —while great for prototypes, Aisler is not the best choice for mass production.

No full-stack services —Aisler focuses solely on PCB production and does not offer design, firmware, or system integration.

Less tailored service —there’s no dedicated project manager or in-depth engineering consultation included.

Company size: 1-10 employees

Year founded: 2014

Services: PCB design and manufacturing

LinkedIn link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aislerhq/

Summit Interconnect

Summit Interconnect is a US-based PCB manufacturer known for high-complexity, high-reliability boards, serving aerospace, defense, and high-end commercial sectors. Their services are geared toward performance and quality over cost efficiency. What are their pros and cons?

Pros

High-reliability PCBs —trusted by industries where failure is not an option.

Advanced technologies —offers support for high-density interconnect (HDI), RF/microwave boards, and rigid-flex solutions.

Strong engineering team—excellent technical support for complex designs.

Cons

Higher price point —due to the focus on high-end applications and US manufacturing.

No end-to-end stack —Summit Interconnect specializes in manufacturing; clients are expected to handle design and integration separately.

Longer timelines outside the US —international clients may face longer lead times and additional logistics overhead.

Company size: 500-1000 employees

Year founded: 2016

Services: PCB design and manufacturing

LinkedIn link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/summit-interconnect/

Sierra Circuits (Proto Express)

Sierra Circuits, also known as Proto Express, is a well-established American PCB manufacturer with a strong focus on quick-turn prototyping and high-quality board fabrication. They’ve earned a solid reputation among engineers, particularly in aerospace, medical, and defense sectors, which earns them a steady place on our list of the best PCB companies. Why should you or shouldn’t you choose Sierra Circuits?

Pros

Quick-turn prototyping —Sierra Circuits is known for fast delivery, making it a go-to for time-sensitive prototyping.

High-quality manufacturing —excellent reliability and precision, with certifications suited for high-stakes industries.

End-to-end PCB services —offers everything from design rule checks and fabrication to assembly and testing.

US-based operation —convenient for clients in North America looking to avoid international shipping delays and customs.

Cons

Higher pricing —U.S.-based production with premium quality means a bigger price tag compared to Asian or even European manufacturers.

Less personalized support —while they offer good service, the process is more standardized, with limited flexibility for tailored support or a dedicated project owner.

Primarily focused on prototyping —not the best fit for clients looking to scale quickly into mass production with the same vendor.

Company size: 500-1000 employees

Year founded: 1986

Services: PCB design and manufacturing

LinkedIn link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-circuits-inc/

Conclusions

The above are, in our opinion, the best options for a PCB company to cooperate with. Remember to factor in your location, local law (especially customs law), the quality and the quantity of the PCBs you want to order. The choice isn’t easy, but we hope we helped you narrow it down!