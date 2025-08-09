9 Best Unclaimed Mail Packages & Mystery Boxes for Sale

Unclaimed mail packages help you peer into a world of undelivered consumer goods, offering surprise and potential resale value. What did they order? Who knows! That’s the fun in purchasing returned unclaimed packages – you never know what you’ll get when you buy unopened packages full of mystery.

I’m seeing resellers do a lot of interesting things with their mail packages:

Open them on Whatnot

Go on TikTok Live to open them live

Live stream opening the packages on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Armies of sellers are purchasing these mail packages wholesale and flipping them to make a profit. You can follow in their footsteps to resell items, or you can opt to keep some for yourself. I know that I’ve kept more than a few valuable items that were originally deemed undeliverable by carriers.

Even the Chromebook that I’m writing this on was in an unclaimed package.

Unclaimed mail packages typically originate from postal and courier services like USPS, FedEx, UPS, or Amazon returns, where packages become undeliverable and unclaimed after repeated delivery attempts. These parcels are sold in bulk through liquidation companies or auction platforms.

You can have a lot of fun and make some good money if you know where to look. I’m going to share 9 reliable liquidation companies selling these packages to help you get in on the fun and excitement, too.

What are unclaimed mail packages?

Unclaimed mail packages are parcels that can’t be delivered as addressed. Any package that is undeliverable and unclaimed for 90 days is fair game for resellers and anyone else to buy. You can find both single and bulk undelivered packages for sale.

9 Trusted Suppliers for Unclaimed Mail Packages

1. UpLiquidation – Unclaimed Mystery Package

Upliquidation.com sells mystery boxes, and some of these items come in unclaimed packages, too. You can purchase your own box of 40 – 100 items from companies like:

Target (Kids and Adult apparel)

Amazon (Ecom Box)

Mix

eCom and Jewelry mystery boxes are also available, and prices start at $199. You can place an order online and have the box shipped to you by the end of the week for free. Shipping is 100% free, and you may receive new, like-new, overstock or returned items.

Read through the box description carefully to learn more about the product condition when ordering.

With over a decade of experience in the industry and a well-rated history, Upliquidation is a reliable supplier to many resellers and shop owners.

2. DiscountHQ – Mystery Boxes from Amazon & Target

Discount HQ follows a similar approach to unclaimed mail packages, with an assortment of items from:

Amazon

Target

Walmart

A separate makeup lot is also available with 10+ items in each box. Free shipping deals are available often, and the company promises that all boxes have void or filler materials removed from them before packaging them for delivery.

You can pick up items in-store off of Turnpike Street in North Andover, Massachusetts. They also support DHL-based international shipping, making this one of the few suppliers accessible to global buyers.

3. QuickLotz – Amazon Mystery Box

QuickLots.com sells a mystery box for $240 that has thirty items inside. You might open your box and find unclaimed mail packages, sunglasses, toys, games, electronics, or pretty much anything that you can imagine.

Average cost per item is $8, with many resellers seeing resale values of $10–$50 depending on condition and category. Items are:

Shelf pulls

Like-new

Package damaged

New

Four locations help serve buyers: Texas, North Carolina, New York and Florida. Buyers will be given an estimated delivery date once an order is made.

4. KK Wholesales – Box Lots

KKwholesales.com offers items for all tastes and styles. You can start buying boxes for as little as $13, with options for:

Mystery boxes

Handbags

Supplements

Pet boxes

Kitchen and home

Consumer electronics

Health and beauty

Toys

Buyers will appreciate the option of being able to subscribe to KK to have boxes ship out on a regular interval. And if you do subscribe, you’ll save some money on your box, so it’s a nice perk if you plan on reselling.

Customer support is available via email or live chat, and the company is located in Kentucky.

5. Liquidation – Mail Mix Mystery Box

Liquidation.com offers real unclaimed mail mystery boxes through online auctions starting as low as $20. Each box contains around 20 to 40 random packages, typically returned or undelivered items from major retailers.

You won’t find a set price, but bidding is competitive. Some boxes sell for under $100, while others go higher depending on size and contents. The element of surprise adds to the appeal—and potential profit.

All listings include estimated item counts, weight, and shipping info. These boxes are shipped from U.S. warehouses and fulfilled via UPS, FedEx, or freight services.

New mystery lots are added regularly, so checking the site often gives you a better shot at winning. If you’re looking for variety and volume, this is a fun way to dive into liquidation reselling.

6. Buy Unclaimed Mail – Unclaimed Mail Packages

This supplier specializes in undelivered mail for sale. Buy Unclaimed Mail offers free shipping on all orders and is running a 41% off of all orders deal right now. You can reliably source unclaimed mail from this seller for $150. Each product is different and this randomized package may include:

Cameras

Home goods

Clothing

Shoes

Electronics

Health and beauty products

Other general merchandise or returns

All sales are final, and the company is located in Michigan. If you have any questions, the support team is responsive, although a little slow to reply.

7. GRP Liquidations – Real Unclaimed Mail

GRP is well-known in the industry and sells 10 pieces of unclaimed mail for $100. Each item costs $10, so you’ll need to watch your profit margins as a reseller to make sure that you’re making enough money.

A word of warning from the seller, “Do not purchase if you are not ok with the possibility of items being mediocre.”

You might get small items worth a few dollars or large ones worth hundreds. It’s truly a gamble when ordering from GRP. Local pickups must be picked up in seven days, and it can take up to three days for your shipment to be prepared. Pickup locations are available in Michigan.

8. Unclaimed Baggage – Unclaimed Lost Luggage

Unclaimedbaggage.com offers an endless variety of items with sustainable shopping at the core of the company. But instead of purchasing unclaimed mail, you’re buying people’s baggage that they left at the airport. And this means that you can get a lot of great items, including designer:

Dresses

Clothing

Shoes

Accessories

Jewelry

Electronics

You can purchase items one at a time, so this is more of a seller that is for you rather than reselling. And they do have great deals, support and fast shipping options.

9. Pallet Liquidation Depot WI – Mail Mystery Box Deals

Pallet Liquidation Depot rounds out this list with mail mystery box deals that cost $110 with the shipping included. Your box is filled with adventure thanks to 8 to 10 packages included in each mail mix.

You may find:

Gadgets

Collectibles

Accessories

General consumer goods and returns

All items are shipped using the big three: FedEx, UPS or USPS. Support is a bit harder to reach because they do not have a live chat, but they are available Thursday through Sunday from 10AM to 6PM.

How to get unclaimed mail packages?

To get unclaimed mail packages, start by exploring online auction sites and postal surplus auctions where these items are sold. They often come in mystery boxes or bulk lots, so the contents are usually unknown. It’s important to check the auction details and seller ratings before making a purchase.

How do I avoid scams when buying unclaimed mail packages?

Resellers see discounted items like these and pounce on them because the deals are almost too good to be true. But scammers do exist, and they can sell you packages that are always broken or not send the packages.

You can avoid scams by doing a few things;

Read reviews about the seller

Ask customer service questions

Purchase a small package to test the waters

Performing your own due diligence online will help you narrow down your list of potential suppliers. I did conduct my own research into the liquidation companies above to make your choice easier and safer.

Where do unclaimed packages come from?

Daily, USPS handles over 23.5 million packages. Most reach their final destination, but many do not. Undeliverable items go through a process where the carrier tries to deliver them following procedures, but then they end up being sold to liquidation companies in bulk.

Imagine all of the packages UPS, FedEx, DHL and other shipping companies cannot deliver.

Each of them sells unclaimed packages, especially when there are no return addresses, because they don’t know who to return the items to in the first place.