10 Best Amazon Mystery Boxes (Big Discount Deals)

Amazon customers buy over $1.75 billion worth of goods every day. Fast shipping and low pricing are unique selling points that bring customers back every month. Small resellers can compete with the retail giant by:

Buying Amazon mystery boxes

Reselling items for even lower than Amazon

Carve out your own slice of the retail market with the best Amazon mystery boxes, brimming with items consumers want to buy.

10 Best Amazon Mystery Boxes

Below are the best boxes in the industry for anyone looking for boxes that they can open on TikTok Live (or anywhere) and resell. Don’t like getting in front of the camera? List your items on your favorite auction site and be a faceless seller.

You can buy your first boxes from:

1. UpLiquidation: Starting at $275

UpLiquidation’s Amazon mystery box is filled with fun items that you can resell without requiring a business license. Each box is unique and includes a wide range of items:

Accessories, such as a charging cord for your phone.

Apparel, with random pieces ranging from baby clothes to senior clothing.

Electronics and other fun gadgets that people buy all the time.

Your box is a mix of item conditions, which may include seasonal items that didn’t sell or new, unused inventory that Amazon is offloading to make room for other inventory.

UPL’s major selling point is that the quality assurance team sifts through all items beforehand to:

Remove “junk”

Get rid of items that are visibly unsellable

Shipping for mystery boxes is free from FedEx or UPS, but it’s unclear if they have international options at this point.

You can also find a slightly more expensive Amazon athletic and apparel box. Apparel boxes like these sell fast and are great options for all of you Poshmark, eBay or flea market sellers.

2. Liquidation Palace: Starting at $699

Liquidation Palace has one of the pricier boxes on the list, but they cater to all of you electronics sellers who know how profitable gizmos and gadgets are. Since they focus on electronics, you’ll pay more for a box that only includes:

Consumer electronics

Accessories

You’ll find iPhones, AirPods, music players, headphones and other goodies in your box. Shipping is free within the United States, and the customer service agents speak both English and German.

All sales are final (it’s the nature of liquidation inventory), and items ship from the company’s warehouse in Houston, Texas.

3. Outlet Wholesale Distributors: Starting at $50

OWD sells the cheapest Amazon mystery box on the list with dimensions of: 16” x 26” x 21”. Boxes contain a blend of products, from ecommerce liquidation to small electronics, sunglasses, games, toys, apparel and anything imaginable from Amazon.

Most items fall into one of three categories:

Brand new

Shelf pulls

Overstock

One thing to note is that while OWD is transparent, they mention that some food items (if your box has them) may be expired. You agree to the terms that items might be expired upon ordering.

Your box will ship out of Bakersfield, California, and no international shipping options are available at this time.

4. GRP Liquidations: Starting at $53.99

Unopened mystery boxes from GRP are 100% pre-packed and sealed by Amazon, and you might find a bunch of goodies inside:

Apparel and clothing

Electronics

Home goods

Gadgets

Toys

Your items will be completely random, so they’re a fun option for unboxing live on your social media channels or selling on eBay or Marketplace. Items are sold as-is, so you can’t return them if they have defects or other issues. Shipping labels take 3 to 5 business days to be created, so expect your shipment sometime after this timeframe passes.

5. Top Liquidation Pallets: Starting at $308

At Top Liquidation Pallets, you can buy pallets of mystery boxes at an unbeatable price of $308. Each pallet has 11 boxes with items that are:

Clearance

Closeouts

Shelf pulls

Returns

While they don’t specify what types of items may be inside, their example photos show:

Earbuds

Wireless charger pads

Drones

Massage guns

Headsets

Keyboards

Clothing

Some items may be gently used and still in good condition, while others may be new or like-new. According to the seller’s About Us page, they offer 3-day shipping, 24/7 support and free shipping.

6. Pallet Liquidation Depot: Starting at $290

Pallet Liquidation Depot WI has a great deal on Amazon mystery boxes: 4 for the price of 3. For just under $300 (that price includes shipping), you’ll get four boxes packed with general merchandise, which may include:

Toys

Electronics

Accessories

Clothing

House items

More

These mystery boxes are really popular with resellers and are often sold out, so if you find them in stock, act fast before they run out. All boxes are unmanifested, and shipping is quick.

7. Box Flipz: Starting at $99

At BoxFlipz, you can snag a sealed Amazon mystery box for just under $100. These boxes are straight from the truck, so you never know what you’ll get.

The only downside is that they don’t inspect or guarantee the contents, so some items may not meet your expectations.

As for the contents, each box has 10-45 random items that are brand-new or like-new. These random items could be:

Electronics

Apparel and accessories

Tools

Toys

Beauty items

Housewares

Groceries

Anything sold on Amazon

Shipping takes about 2-5 business days, which is standard. Because every box is different, there are no guarantees on profits or if you’ll even turn a profit at all.

8. Big Discounts: Starting at $1,300

Want to invest in some serious inventory? Big Discounts has a pallet of 42 Amazon mystery boxes with a mix of general merchandise, like:

Electronics

Toys and games

Home goods

Clothing

Books and magazines

More

The biggest gripe with this supplier is that they don’t specify product conditions, so each box is a true mystery. Plus, all buyers need to have a resale certificate in order to make a purchase.

If you want to inspect the merchandise yourself before you buy, you can book an appointment at their warehouse in Dallas, TX. They get new inventory weekly.

9. Pallet Liquidations Warehouse: Starting at $600

Pallet Liquidations Warehouse sells Amazon mystery boxes by the pallet, starting at $600. Each pallet has 20 mystery electronics boxes that may contain:

Drones

Phones

Cameras

Tablets

Headsets

Monitors

More

The entire pallet has 80-100 items that are 100% new, so you can sell at full retail value.

If you have a bigger budget, you can buy an entire truckload of mystery boxes with 24 pallets of 80-100 items each. Most orders are shipped within 24 hours of payment, and delivery takes about 1-5 business days.

10. Southern Liquidation

Southern Liquidation sells amazon mystery boxes and pallets filled with assorted items, starting at affordable prices. Their boxes may contain:

Drones

Gaming consoles

Apple Watches

Video games

Electronics accessories

Each box comes from customer returns and unclaimed packages, so some items may be opened or damaged—but you can still score high-value electronics. Southern Liquidation includes a 2-week money-back guarantee and free shipping on orders over $2,500.

Can I buy mystery boxes if I’m not a reseller?

Absolutely. Anyone can buy a mystery box, not just resellers. If you want a fun and exciting way to shop, you’ll love Amazon mystery boxes. You can give the items away as gifts or keep them for yourself.

Are all items in amazon mystery boxes new?

Not necessarily. Some boxes have customer returns that aren’t brand new. Most suppliers offer boxes with closeouts, surplus or shelf-pull items, which are new but not necessarily unopened in their original packaging.

Check the listing description to clarify the condition of the items or reach out to their customer service to get more information.

How much can I flip my mystery box for?

That depends on what’s inside, the condition of the items and where you plan to sell your inventory. Generally, mystery boxes sell for 50-150% of the purchase price. Some resellers get a 2-3x return if their boxes have in-demand items.

The best way to estimate your profits is to value each individual item based on how much it sells for on your preferred platform (like eBay, Whatnot, Mercari, etc.). Don’t forget to factor in condition and shipping when estimating ROI.

What types of items can I expect in my amazon Box?

Amazon mystery boxes may contain anything you’d find on Amazon, including: Electronics, Apparel, Jewelry, Household goods, Shoes, Makeup, and Pet supplies.

Depending on the supplier, you may find boxes from specific categories of products (like electronics). Others may just have a mix of general merchandise that could literally be anything sold on Amazon.

How long will it take to ship my mystery box?

That depends on where you’re buying your box. Most suppliers ship out their boxes within just a few business days (2-4 normally). Check the seller’s shipping policy or reach out to support to get clarification on shipping times.

Can I get in trouble for reselling items?

Generally, no. In the U.S., it’s legal to resell products you purchased in a store. But some platforms have strict policies that you’ll need to consider. Amazon, for example, does not allow you to sell items from brands like Disney or Nike (they have an entire list of restricted brands). Other marketplaces like eBay aren’t as restrictive.

Still, it’s not illegal to resell items.

The restrictions come from platforms and not the law itself. The only stipulation? You generally can’t claim that the item is “brand new” or “direct from the manufacturer” because this isn’t true.