7 Things to Know Before Moving to Washington DC

Washington DC Isn’t Just Politics

When people think of Washington DC, they often picture the White House, Capitol Hill, or political debates. While politics plays a big role in the city, there’s so much more to explore. DC is a thriving hub for education, healthcare, international relations, and nonprofit work.

If you’re moving to Washington DC, expect to meet people from every corner of the globe. It’s a city filled with ambition, culture, and activism. From Smithsonian museums to theater at The Kennedy Center, you’ll never run out of meaningful ways to spend your time.

The Cost of Living Is High

Living in the nation’s capital isn’t cheap — in fact, the cost of living in the DC metro area is about 39% higher than the national average, according to recent data from BestPlaces. Housing is by far the largest contributor to that increase.

As of 2025:

The median home price in Washington DC is around $670,000, compared to the national median of approximately $420,000.

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center is about $2,500, while rent in surrounding areas like Silver Spring or Arlington may range from $1,800 to $2,200.

Utilities for a typical 900-square-foot apartment average about $180 per month, not including internet.

Transportation costs in DC are roughly 11% higher than the national average, though access to Metro can help reduce reliance on personal vehicles.

Dining and groceries also lean on the expensive side, with groceries averaging 15% higher than the U.S. average, and restaurant meals typically ranging from $18 to $30 per entrée.

Still, many people find the cost worth it for the access to jobs, excellent public transportation, and overall safety in many neighborhoods. Interestingly, those moving from NYC to Washington DC often find DC’s prices 10–20% more affordable than Manhattan or Brooklyn, especially when it comes to housing and transit. However, sticker shock is still real — especially if you’re coming from smaller cities or more affordable states.

Neighborhoods Matter — A Lot

DC is a city of neighborhoods, and choosing the right one can make or break your experience. From hip and artsy Shaw to historic Georgetown or family-friendly Capitol Hill, each area offers a unique vibe.

If you’re planning on moving to Washington DC, take time to explore different parts of the city. Many newcomers find comfort in places like Dupont Circle for its central location and walkability. Meanwhile, the suburbs in the DC metro area, such as Alexandria and Bethesda, provide quieter alternatives with excellent schools.

Do your research and consider your lifestyle. Commuting, schools, nightlife, and public transit access all vary significantly across DC’s neighborhoods.

Traffic and Transit: Two Sides of the Same Coin

One of the top complaints about DC is the traffic. If you plan to drive, be prepared for long commutes and aggressive drivers. Parking is limited and expensive. However, the city’s public transportation — Metro and Metrobus — offers a solid alternative.

For those moving from NYC to Washington DC, the Metro might feel more limited than the subway system. Still, it’s clean, relatively efficient, and connects major points in the DC metro area.

If you’re not bringing a car, you’ll do fine in DC. Rideshare services, bike lanes, and walking paths are all widely used. Living close to a Metro station can seriously enhance your day-to-day convenience.

Weather and Seasons Are a Real Thing

One surprise for some newcomers is how distinct the seasons are in DC. Summer is hot and humid, while winter can bring snow and freezing temperatures. Spring and fall are mild and absolutely beautiful, especially when the cherry blossoms bloom near the Tidal Basin.

Planning on moving to Washington DC in the summer? Be ready for thick humidity and the occasional thunderstorm. If you’re coming from California or Florida, pack a proper winter coat — DC winters can be icy.

The changing weather adds charm to the city, especially in the fall when the leaves turn vibrant shades of orange and red. Each season brings something new, and locals embrace them all.

The Job Market Is Strong and Diverse

DC’s economy is robust and resilient. Yes, government jobs dominate, but the area is also strong in sectors like law, tech, education, and healthcare. With a high concentration of think tanks, universities, and international organizations, there are many ways to build a career here.

If you’re moving to Washington DC for work, you’ll find it’s a place where networking is second nature. Happy hours, local meetups, and professional events happen regularly — especially in the downtown and K Street corridors.

Being part of the DC metro area also means you’re close to major employers in Northern Virginia and Maryland. Whether you’re into politics or private enterprise, this region has something for everyone.

Hire Professional Movers — It’s Worth It

Let’s be real: DC rowhouses, narrow streets, and tight apartment buildings are not the easiest places to move into. That’s why hiring local, experienced dc movers can make a huge difference in your relocation process.

If you’re moving from NYC to Washington DC, your moving day can be especially complex. Professional movers know how to navigate traffic, parking restrictions, and building regulations. Many even offer packing services and storage options to simplify your life.

From Adams Morgan to Navy Yard, having DC movers handle the logistics will save you time, stress, and sore muscles. Plus, they’re familiar with permits and can help you avoid fines or towing during your move.

Bonus Tips for Settling In

Register to vote and update your driver’s license within 30 days of moving. DC has unique local politics and representation, so it’s worth understanding how things work.

Explore the food scene — DC is a melting pot of flavors, from Ethiopian cuisine in U Street to Michelin-starred dining in Penn Quarter. Farmers’ markets, rooftop bars, and food trucks also make the culinary experience diverse and fun.

Get involved. Many newcomers find community through local clubs, nonprofit groups, or even neighborhood associations. It’s a city where civic engagement is a lifestyle.