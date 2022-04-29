CSU+spring+fashion+show+returns+in+person+after+2+years

Fashion show production and event planning students prepared for 2022 spring fashion show.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Student directors Jason Thornton and Annie Lien of the Colorado State University spring fashion show pose for a portrait in the Gifford Building April 26.
Michael Giles, Assistant photo editor
April 29, 2022
The Colorado State University fashion show production and event planning class prepared for the first live, in-person spring fashion show in two years. The Department of Design and Merchandising Fashion Show will be directed by junior Annie Lien and senior Jason Thornton and will be held May 6 at Canvas Stadium. The show is 1970s-themed and named All in Bloom to welcome a colorful and bright spring season.
“I am really excited about our first back in-person show,” Lien said. “Just to see everyone enjoying in person and showing off live artwork.”
Collegian | Michael Giles
Jason Thornton, student director of the Colorado State University spring fashion show, poses for a portrait in the Gifford Building April 26.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Annie Lien, student director of the Colorado State University spring fashion show, poses for a portrait in the Gifford Building April 26.
Collegian | Michael Giles
A classroom inside the Gifford Building at Colorado State University is transformed into a fitting room for the spring fashion show April 5. The graduating seniors in the apparel design and production program were preparing to have their pieces tried on by those who auditioned at the open model casting call.
Collegian | Michael Giles
A Colorado State University apparel design and production student sews finishing touches on the clothing she created for the CSU fashion show April 5. This CSU student finalized her items during the first fitting day for the show.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Students in the fashion show production and event planning class complete finishing touches as they prepare for the spring fashion show April 26.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Cynthia Rodriguez checks out the pieces she created for the spring Colorado State University fashion show April 5. Her clothing pieces, along with many others, were tried on during the first fitting for the fashion show.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Elizabeth Montgomery holds the hanger for one of the pieces she created for the Colorado State University fashion show during the first fitting day April 5. Her pieces will be displayed along with other senior apparel and merchandising majors’ pieces at the upcoming spring fashion show.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Annie Lien, student fashion show director, helps direct her team during the first fitting day for the spring fashion show April 5.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Model Tatum Murphy tries on a piece designed for the Colorado State University fashion show during the first fitting day as students prepare for the show April 5.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Jason Thornton, student fashion show director, helps with set design preparation during the final week before the Colorado State University spring fashion show April 26.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Students in the fashion show production and event planning class complete finishing set design touches as they prepare for the spring fashion show April 26.
Collegian | Michael Giles
“We Defy Ourselves for the World to See” is a piece created by Cynthia Rodriguez for the spring Colorado State University Fashion show, April 5. This detailed clothing piece, along with many others, was tried on during the first fitting for the CSU fashion show.
Collegian | Michael Giles
A dress designed for the Colorado State University fashion show lays on a table before being tried on for the first fitting day as students prepare for the spring fashion show April 5.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Colorado State University senior apparel design and production student Eliza Carter sews finishing touches on the clothing she created for the CSU fashion show April 5.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Students in the fashion show production and event planning class complete finishing touches as they prepare for the spring fashion show April 26.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Jason Thornton, student fashion show director, helps with set design preparation during the final week before the Colorado State University spring fashion show April 26.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Grace Fowler tries on a piece designed by seniors in the CSU apparel and merchandising major during the first fitting day for the CSU fashion show April 5. Fuller smiled while she prepared to walk in the upcoming fashion show.
Collegian | Michael Giles
Jason Thornton, student fashion show director, helps with set design preparation during the final week before the Colorado State University spring fashion show April 26.
Collegian | Michael Giles
A model tries on a piece designed for the Colorado State University fashion show during the first fitting day as students prepare for the show April 5.
Collegian | Michael Giles