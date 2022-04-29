CSU+spring+fashion+show+returns+in+person+after+2+years

Student directors Jason Thornton and Annie Lien of the Colorado State University spring fashion show pose for a portrait in the Gifford Building April 26.

The Colorado State University fashion show production and event planning class prepared for the first live, in-person spring fashion show in two years. The Department of Design and Merchandising Fashion Show will be directed by junior Annie Lien and senior Jason Thornton and will be held May 6 at Canvas Stadium. The show is 1970s-themed and named All in Bloom to welcome a colorful and bright spring season.

“I am really excited about our first back in-person show,” Lien said. “Just to see everyone enjoying in person and showing off live artwork.”

