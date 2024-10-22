The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Malaya Jones goes ‘turbo mode’ as CSU volleyball sweeps match, series against UNLV

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
October 31, 2024
Collegian | Avery Evans
Malaya Jones stands in the spotlight on the court in Moby Arena for the starting lineup during the Colorado State University versus University of Nevada, Las Vegas game in Fort Collins, Colo on Oct. 31st. CSU swept UNLV (25-21, 25-11, 25-22).

Sometimes Malaya Jones gets a little tingle; coach Emily Kohan calls that turbo mode. 

Jones going turbo mode usually spells doom for her opponents, and Thursday night doom was spelled UNLV. In a sweep (25-21, 25-11, 25-22), CSU finished 6-0 across all sets against the Rebels on the season.

Ad

Jones’ night ended with her collecting a seventh double-double on the season finishing with 15 kills and 10 digs. Jones played hyper-efficient volleyball hitting .484 on the night, while attacking 31 times, more than double the next closest number of attacks by a Ram, which was 13. 

“Not every game is going to be like that,” Jones said. “So when I can feel that little tingle, I’m like ‘oh, I’ve got to really ride with this one.’” 

Kohan said Jones gets a look on her face, and from there it might as well be game over. 

When someone of Jones’ caliber steps on to the court, sometimes the incredible play can go underappreciated, because of how often it happens. But Jones’ greatness is not lost on Kohan.

“No, I think we appreciate it,” Kohan said. “And every once in a while, teams kind of get a beat on her and we also have the other people — that I think we’ve shown in other matches that other people can step up. … I feel very lucky that we’ve got a bunch of people that on any given night can be the one to lead the box score.”

The Rams have now won 12 of their last 13 sets going back to the first time they swept UNLV. Kohan has stood strong on the fact that November is the month where CSU has to play its best volleyball. 

With that time at the doorstep, things feel like they’ve clicked for the Rams. Still, the peak is a few steps away.

“We can always improve, there’s always things we can do better,” Emery Herman said. “But I think we have a really good chemistry going right now and we’re flowing really well together, so I’m just excited to see the rest of the season as we continue.”

Although the last four matches CSU has played have been against the bottom three teams in the Mountain West, Kohan still feels like her squad is playing good volleyball. 

Ad

The lone set the Rams lost was to New Mexico, in Albuquerque and tallied 25-27. That’s also a game in which CSU held the Lobos to just .092 hitting. A sign of a good squad oftentimes is dominating lesser opponents, and clearly CSU has done that. 

“Tonight we played really good volleyball on our side, regardless of who’s on the other side,” Kohan said. “And that’s what we talk about — UNLV came out strong, we had to climb back in that first set and I was really proud of their composure. … I think it’s maybe a combination of (playing the bottom three teams and things clicking), but again, I’m really proud of the way we did on our side.”

In each of those games, they’ve held their opponent to hitting less than 19%. A big emphasis in practice has been how scrappy the Rams play. 

All night long someone dove to the floor, through the announcers table or into the stands with zero hesitation. The Rams are No. 1 in the conference, and that’s not something that’s going to be easy for someone else to take with just seven games left in the regular season.

“The number of times in Moby Arena is winding down and I think those seniors are feeling that a little bit,” Kohan said. “And they want to do a good job leaving a legacy with the crowd in the way that they lead this court, but digging it one game at a time and still trying to get better.”

On Saturday the Rams get to defend their home court taking on San Diego State, a team that reverse swept them earlier in the year. 

Whether Jones goes turbo mode again or one of CSU’s other fronts takes over, everyone’s looking for just a little taste of revenge.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” said Herman, about ramping up for Saturday’s game. “We don’t want to lose any game, but especially ones we’ve lost before. We’re going to come back even harder.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall
A soccer player winds up for a kick.
CSU soccer misses opportunity, ends regular season with tie against Wyoming
Three athletes in numbered jerseys appear frightened as zombie hands reach for them from below.
Survival of the fittest: CSU athletes most likely to survive horror movie
An illustration of Cam the Ram in a scary Pennywise costume. he has long, red claws, and to the left of the drawing is the word "Cam" written in blood.
Seriously: Killer Rams are rampaging Mountain West
More in Homepage
A woman talks to students while measuring a chestnut horse.
CSU equine sciences program breeds success through hands-on education
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons and Colorado State Representative Joe Neguse hold a cerimonial check for $500,000 at Christman Airfield in Fort Collins Colorado Oct. 29 Rep. Neguse presented CSU with $500,000 thousand doallrs to renovate the airfield and aid in research of drones for use in emergency services.
Rep. Neguse presents federal funding for CSU Drone Center, firefighting efforts
An illustration of a crowd of people surrounding a man facing forward with his head turned to the front of the image. The drawing is in red and purple tones.
Naiditch: Niche Halloween costumes are bad idea
More in NCAA
Several football players in white uniforms stand crouched on the field ready to play, facing off against one football player in the frame in a dark uniform.
Chasing Sunday dreams: Jacob Gardner stars as MOB leader
Courtesy of Colorado State University Athletics
Lars Mitchel brings team-first mentality to final conference championship
Football player in green jersey catching a football
CSU football eyes final strike against Nevada for bowl eligibility
About the Contributor
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is returning as one of the sports editors for fall 2024 at the The Collegian. He's been at the paper since August 2022. After starting as a construction management major at Colorado State University, Cook quickly found out he didn't have a passion for it. After taking a year off, he realized he could work in sports — something he has always been passionate about. So with newfound aspirations, he switched his major to journalism and media communication to chase those dreams. After a year of working as a beat writer covering volleyball and women's basketball, Cook took over as sports editor in summer 2023. Since then, he has become established in reporting on football and men's basketball and looks forward to providing that coverage this upcoming season. Cook will begin his third semester as the sports editor before graduating in December, having borne witness to some of CSU's historic feats. His passion for bringing readers the best coverage has only grown. Having started in the wake of a complete overhaul of The Collegian sports desk, Cook has watched the desk grow considerably, thanks to the efforts of so many amazing people he gets the pleasure of working alongside. Having learned so many things from so many people, including to never wear a tie, Cook looks forward to helping The Collegian sports desk reach heights never imagined before. With a much greater understanding of the power of words, one of Cook's inspirational quotes for this upcoming year has been from Eric Cartman in South Park: "Respect my authoritah."