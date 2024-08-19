Welcome to the sports desk: We’re bringing you the best of all CSU sports

Dear readers,

The Collegian sports desk has always aimed to provide you with in-depth coverage of all things Colorado State sports.

From breaking news to recaps, we strive to bring accurate and engaging stories to our readers.

One of our biggest hopes is that the passion we have for providing you sports coverage is shared by all of our writers and is, thus, reflected in our product.

We have been able to implement several things over the previous year thanks to so many of the hardworking people at The Collegian. From bringing you same-night recaps to a closer representation of sports in Associated Press Style, we have been able to bring timely, higher-quality coverage to you.

We look forward to bringing you better coverage as each of us continue to learn through our experiences.

As the fall season commences with hopeful seasons from CSU golf, football, volleyball, cross country and soccer, we will be the only independent paper providing you with consistent coverage of all of them. The process for writing these stories varies from other desks.

Division I athletics is a place for competition and respect — two things a sports reporter must always be aware of. Reporters are expected to act with dignity and communicate through proper channels.

Living vicariously through exceptional athletes is made even better in-person at the games. The sports desk works diligently to provide live updates while also paying attention to an unfolding story.

In order to come up with thought-provoking questions in interviews, reporters are encouraged to research beforehand. Some players are intensely passionate speakers, while others may have left it all out on the field. At the end of the day, there are great interviews and acceptable interviews.

Writing brings everything together. With the help of an amazing editorial staff, sports writing aims to relay facts and emotion in an easy-to-digest format. This is what readers will see and what reporters have to show for all their effort.

We truly look forward to bringing that engaging content this semester and every semester moving forward. Without your readership, we at The Collegian’s sports desk would not be able to chase our dreams of doing this professionally. For that, everyone on the sports desk thanks you for helping make us better each and every day.

Sincerely,

Damon Cook, sports editor

Michael Hovey, sports editor

